1957 Chevrolet 3200 Pickup 4-Speed
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:40 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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The 1957 Chevrolet 3200 pickup truck stands as a symbol of mid-century American engineering and design. Part of Chevrolet’s Task Force series, introduced in 1955, the 3200 represented the three-quarter-ton configuration of GM’s groundbreaking truck lineup — a significant step forward in both capability and style for the era.
Beneath its distinctive hood, the 3200 was typically powered by Chevrolet’s dependable inline-six engine, with optional V8 power available for buyers who needed extra muscle.
Visually, the ’57 3200 carried the confident, wide-faced styling that defined the Task Force generation — a panoramic wraparound windshield, clean horizontal lines, and a cab design that felt genuinely modern compared to its predecessors. Chrome details added a touch of flair that balanced form with function beautiful.
This 1957 3200 has been recently refurbished with an eye toward originality, though front disc brakes have been added. Under the hood sits a 235ci “Thriftmaster” inline-six, linked to a four-speed manual transmission with “granny” low gear.
This 1957 Chevrolet 3200 Pickup is now offered on dealer consignment with a binder of refurbishment photos and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
Classic Task Force series pickup
235ci “Thriftmaster” inline-six
4‑speed floor‑shift manual transmission
Wood pickup bed floor
Factory Equipment
Steel cab and bed construction
Rated for 3/4-ton payload
Longer bed suited for heavier hauling than the half-ton 3100
Comfortable "Advance Design cab with improved seating and visibility
Full-width bench seat
Updated dashboard with integrated gauges
Ladder-frame chassis with leaf springs front and rear
6-lug wheels
The chassis number (3B57K113366) decodes as:
3B – 3200 series (½‑ton pickup, 123.25" wheelbase)
57 – 1957 model year
K – Kansas City, Missouri assembly plant
002897 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Front disc brakes
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Chevrolet 3200 Pickup are presented in the gallery
Included Items
Binder of refurbishment photos
Additional Information
The selling dealer states: “The truck has 3100 badges on it, but the consignor/builder [and VIN decode] states it is actually a 3200. A fresh build that comes with a binder documenting the painstaking process, ensures what you are getting. The inline 235 six cylinder runs quiet and is ready to head to the farm or a show. The owner made some smart updates with front disc brakes. The frame and underside was rhino lined and real wood was installed in the bed.”
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