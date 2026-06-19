Auction ended.

1957 Chevrolet 3200 Pickup 4-Speed

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $27,500 on 06/19/26
Result
1957 Chevrolet 3200 Pickup 4-Speed
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All photos (104)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3B57K113366
Mileage indicated800 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine235ci Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck

Video gallery

1957 Chevrolet 3200 Pickup 4-Speed Highlight Video
Play

Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The 1957 Chevrolet 3200 pickup truck stands as a symbol of mid-century American engineering and design. Part of Chevrolet’s Task Force series, introduced in 1955, the 3200 represented the three-quarter-ton configuration of GM’s groundbreaking truck lineup — a significant step forward in both capability and style for the era.

Beneath its distinctive hood, the 3200 was typically powered by Chevrolet’s dependable inline-six engine, with optional V8 power available for buyers who needed extra muscle.

Visually, the ’57 3200 carried the confident, wide-faced styling that defined the Task Force generation — a panoramic wraparound windshield, clean horizontal lines, and a cab design that felt genuinely modern compared to its predecessors. Chrome details added a touch of flair that balanced form with function beautiful.

This 1957 3200 has been recently refurbished with an eye toward originality, though front disc brakes have been added. Under the hood sits a 235ci “Thriftmaster” inline-six, linked to a four-speed manual transmission with “granny” low gear.

This 1957 Chevrolet 3200 Pickup is now offered on dealer consignment with a binder of refurbishment photos and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Classic Task Force series pickup

  • 235ci “Thriftmaster” inline-six

  • 4‑speed floor‑shift manual transmission

  • Wood pickup bed floor

Factory Equipment

  • Steel cab and bed construction

  • Rated for 3/4-ton payload

  • Longer bed suited for heavier hauling than the half-ton 3100

  • Comfortable "Advance Design cab with improved seating and visibility

  • Full-width bench seat

  • Updated dashboard with integrated gauges

  • Ladder-frame chassis with leaf springs front and rear

  • 6-lug wheels

  • The chassis number (3B57K113366) decodes as:

    • 3B – 3200 series (½‑ton pickup, 123.25" wheelbase)

    • 57 – 1957 model year

    • K – Kansas City, Missouri assembly plant

    • 002897 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Front disc brakes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Chevrolet 3200 Pickup are presented in the gallery

Included Items

  • Binder of refurbishment photos

Additional Information

The selling dealer states: “The truck has 3100 badges on it, but the consignor/builder [and VIN decode] states it is actually a 3200. A fresh build that comes with a binder documenting the painstaking process, ensures what you are getting. The inline 235 six cylinder runs quiet and is ready to head to the farm or a show. The owner made some smart updates with front disc brakes. The frame and underside was rhino lined and real wood was installed in the bed.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Chevrolet 3200 Pickup 4-Speed

Last bid
Dramos21
Dramos21
$27,500
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:40 PM UTC
Bids11
Views4,370
Bids
Dramos21's avatar
Dramos21
Jun 19 at 7:37 PM
$27,500bid placed 
Left-field-Larry's avatar
Left-field-Larry
Jun 19 at 6:09 PM
$26,250bid placed 
Dramos21's avatar
Dramos21
Jun 18 at 7:30 PM
$26,000bid placed 
Dramos21's avatar
Dramos21
Jun 16 at 9:24 PM
$25,500bid placed 
jb_1957's avatar
jb_1957
Jun 9 at 12:23 AM
$23,500bid placed 

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