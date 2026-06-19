350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan 5-Speed
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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The iconic 1957 Chevrolet is celebrated for its jet-age styling, with sweeping fins, a curvaceous body, and distinctive hood-mounted rockets. This landmark vehicle came in a range of body styles — including two- and four-door sedans, convertibles, and wagons — but it’s the two-door models that remain the most sought-after.
Sans the Bel Air’s gold trim, the 210 featured a more understated look: silver accents on the grille, nose, emblems, and fins. There were no louvers on the front fender, nor stainless fin inserts in the rear; instead, shorter brightwork and smaller wheel covers gave it a cleaner profile. Inside, the cabin offered a comfortable bench seat, a large central speedometer framed by the steering wheel, and a solid dashboard adorned with a silver Chevrolet script.
Under the hood, drivers could choose between a reliable six-cylinder or one of two V8s — in 265 or 283 cubic inches — paired with either a three-speed manual transmission or the smooth-shifting two-speed Powerglide automatic. However, the best way to enjoy these legendary cars today is with a modern powertrain combined with handling and braking upgrades.
This example is finished in Larkspur Blue, with a white top and matching light blue upholstery. Its drivetrain has been replaced with a 350ci V8 crate engine backed by a five-speed manual transmission. Front disc brakes and aftermarket sway bars improve its road manners. And the interior wears upgraded instruments in the factory cluster, along with an aftermarket steering wheel and a custom shifter console.
This modified 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
Timeless ’57 Chevy 210 with performance and interior upgrades
Finished in Larkspur Blue with a white top and light blue interior
Dakota Digital stock-location gauges
14" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
350ci Chevrolet V8 crate engine
5-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter
Front disc brakes with dual reservoir master cylinder
Factory Equipment
2-door post body style
Silver 210 brightwork
210 interior trim
Driver side mirror
Modifications
V8 crate engine
Tall air cleaner element with chrome Moroso lid
4-barrel carburetor
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
Polished exhaust manifolds with dual exhaust system
Aluminum radiator
Alternator conversion
Hotchkis front and rear sway bars
Caltracs traction bars
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Column-mounted tachometer
Updated stock-location head unit
Tinted windows
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Chevrolet 210 are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1957 Chevrolet 210 is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
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