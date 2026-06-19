Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The iconic 1957 Chevrolet is celebrated for its jet-age styling, with sweeping fins, a curvaceous body, and distinctive hood-mounted rockets. This landmark vehicle came in a range of body styles — including two- and four-door sedans, convertibles, and wagons — but it’s the two-door models that remain the most sought-after.

Sans the Bel Air’s gold trim, the 210 featured a more understated look: silver accents on the grille, nose, emblems, and fins. There were no louvers on the front fender, nor stainless fin inserts in the rear; instead, shorter brightwork and smaller wheel covers gave it a cleaner profile. Inside, the cabin offered a comfortable bench seat, a large central speedometer framed by the steering wheel, and a solid dashboard adorned with a silver Chevrolet script.

Under the hood, drivers could choose between a reliable six-cylinder or one of two V8s — in 265 or 283 cubic inches — paired with either a three-speed manual transmission or the smooth-shifting two-speed Powerglide automatic. However, the best way to enjoy these legendary cars today is with a modern powertrain combined with handling and braking upgrades.

This example is finished in Larkspur Blue, with a white top and matching light blue upholstery. Its drivetrain has been replaced with a 350ci V8 crate engine backed by a five-speed manual transmission. Front disc brakes and aftermarket sway bars improve its road manners. And the interior wears upgraded instruments in the factory cluster, along with an aftermarket steering wheel and a custom shifter console.

This modified 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Timeless ’57 Chevy 210 with performance and interior upgrades

Finished in Larkspur Blue with a white top and light blue interior

Dakota Digital stock-location gauges

14" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

350ci Chevrolet V8 crate engine

5-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter

Front disc brakes with dual reservoir master cylinder

Factory Equipment

2-door post body style

Silver 210 brightwork

210 interior trim

Driver side mirror

Modifications

V8 crate engine

Tall air cleaner element with chrome Moroso lid

4-barrel carburetor

Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

Polished exhaust manifolds with dual exhaust system

Aluminum radiator

Alternator conversion

Hotchkis front and rear sway bars

Caltracs traction bars

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Column-mounted tachometer

Updated stock-location head unit

Tinted windows

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Chevrolet 210 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1957 Chevrolet 210 is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa