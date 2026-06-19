Auction ended.

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan 5-Speed

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $30,000 on 06/19/26
Result
350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (135)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINVB57B219055
Mileage indicated10,500 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine350ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The iconic 1957 Chevrolet is celebrated for its jet-age styling, with sweeping fins, a curvaceous body, and distinctive hood-mounted rockets. This landmark vehicle came in a range of body styles — including two- and four-door sedans, convertibles, and wagons — but it’s the two-door models that remain the most sought-after.

Sans the Bel Air’s gold trim, the 210 featured a more understated look: silver accents on the grille, nose, emblems, and fins. There were no louvers on the front fender, nor stainless fin inserts in the rear; instead, shorter brightwork and smaller wheel covers gave it a cleaner profile. Inside, the cabin offered a comfortable bench seat, a large central speedometer framed by the steering wheel, and a solid dashboard adorned with a silver Chevrolet script.

Under the hood, drivers could choose between a reliable six-cylinder or one of two V8s — in 265 or 283 cubic inches — paired with either a three-speed manual transmission or the smooth-shifting two-speed Powerglide automatic. However, the best way to enjoy these legendary cars today is with a modern powertrain combined with handling and braking upgrades.

This example is finished in Larkspur Blue, with a white top and matching light blue upholstery. Its drivetrain has been replaced with a 350ci V8 crate engine backed by a five-speed manual transmission. Front disc brakes and aftermarket sway bars improve its road manners. And the interior wears upgraded instruments in the factory cluster, along with an aftermarket steering wheel and a custom shifter console.

This modified 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights 

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Timeless ’57 Chevy 210 with performance and interior upgrades 

  • Finished in Larkspur Blue with a white top and light blue interior

  • Dakota Digital stock-location gauges

  • 14" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • 350ci Chevrolet V8 crate engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter

  • Front disc brakes with dual reservoir master cylinder 

Factory Equipment 

  • 2-door post body style

  • Silver 210 brightwork

  • 210 interior trim

  • Driver side mirror

Modifications 

  • V8 crate engine

  • Tall air cleaner element with chrome Moroso lid

  • 4-barrel carburetor

  • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

  • Polished exhaust manifolds with dual exhaust system  

  • Aluminum radiator 

  • Alternator conversion

  • Hotchkis front and rear sway bars

  • Caltracs traction bars

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Column-mounted tachometer

  • Updated stock-location head unit

  • Tinted windows 

Known Imperfections 

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Chevrolet 210 are presented in the gallery 

Ownership History

This 1957 Chevrolet 210 is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan 5-Speed

Last bid
KN_36hqsl
KN_36hqsl
$30,000
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids26
Views14,300
Bids
KN_36hqsl's avatar
KN_36hqsl
Jun 19 at 5:11 PM
$30,000bid placed 
kweavey's avatar
kweavey
Jun 19 at 1:48 PM
$25,500bid placed 
KN_36hqsl's avatar
KN_36hqsl
Jun 18 at 12:57 PM
$25,000bid placed 
Jackson44roadrunner's avatar
Jackson44roadrunner
Jun 16 at 12:22 PM
$20,000bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jun 15 at 7:07 PM
$19,000bid placed 

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