350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 Convertible Conversion 5-Speed

No reserve
12 days
$10,000
350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 Convertible Conversion 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (45)

Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINB570108756
Mileage indicated8,850 Miles TMU
LocationHollister, California
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDark Cherry Metallic
Interior colorGray

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 Convertible Conversion 5-Speed —estimated rate $236/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1957, the Tri-Five Chevrolet era came to a close and brought to market one of the most iconic ‘50s American vehicles, the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. It had large tailfins, a "twin rocket" hood design, lots of chrome, upscale interiors, and a wide range of engines. It was also available in numerous body styles — including two-door sedans, coupes, and convertibles, which are desirable and sought after by enthusiasts and collectors so much that many four-door models have been painstakingly converted over the years.

This ‘57 Chevy started life as a 210 four-door sedan and was converted to a two-door roadster as part of a multi-year refurbishment and modification process carried out under current ownership. At that time, the frame was reinforced, the B-pillars were moved back, the floors were replaced, and a convertible windshield frame and doors were installed. No convertible top or frame is fitted.

The body has been refinished in a black cherry metallic with Bel Air badging and trim, and the custom interior is trimmed in gray and tweed upholstery with marine-grade materials. Power comes from a 350ci V8 that has been fitted with an Edelbrock camshaft, cylinder heads, intake manifold, and carburetor. Additional details include a five-speed manual transmission, a hydraulic clutch, front disc brakes, aftermarket sway bars, 15” steel wheels, aftermarket instrumentation, a retro-style radio, and front and rear center consoles with integrated cupholders.

This modified 1957 Chevrolet 210 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Bel Air-style convertible conversion

  • Carbureted 350ci V8

  • Edelbrock performance parts

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Front disc brakes

  • Hydraulic clutch

Equipment

  • Dark cherry metallic paint

  • Bel Air badging

  • Custom interior

  • Gray marine-grade vinyl and tweed upholstery

  • 350ci V8 engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Edelbrock intake manifold, carburetor, cylinder heads, and camshaft

  • Hydraulic clutch

  • Front disc brakes

  • Aftermarket sway bars

  • 15” steel wheels

  • Aftermarket instrumentation

  • Retro-style radio

  • Front and rear center consoles with integrated cupholders

Servicing & Documentation

The car underwent a refurbishment and modification process under current ownership between 2007 and 2013.

Known Imperfections

  • Stone chips in the paint

  • Paint chip on trunk lid

  • Stainless trim on tailfins has imperfections

  • Paint damage on steering column between the steering wheel and dashboard

  • Top of windshield is unfinished

  • Engine drips oil

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller circa 2007 and subsequently refurbished. The digital odometer shows 8,850 miles, which the seller reports is the distance travelled since completion of the refurbishment.

Included Items

  • Removed body tag

Additional Information

An aftermarket serial number tag is riveted to the vehicle. An unattached Fisher Body tag is included with the sale.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 Convertible Conversion 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
JOHNWELCH_eel3
JOHNWELCH_eel3
$10,000
Seller
MT_wcp10c
MT_wcp10c
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids1
Views460

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

JOHNWELCH_eel3's avatar
JOHNWELCH_eel3
Sep 23 at 3:21 PM
$10,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026