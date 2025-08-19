Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1957, the Tri-Five Chevrolet era came to a close and brought to market one of the most iconic ‘50s American vehicles, the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. It had large tailfins, a "twin rocket" hood design, lots of chrome, upscale interiors, and a wide range of engines. It was also available in numerous body styles — including two-door sedans, coupes, and convertibles, which are desirable and sought after by enthusiasts and collectors so much that many four-door models have been painstakingly converted over the years.

This ‘57 Chevy started life as a 210 four-door sedan and was converted to a two-door roadster as part of a multi-year refurbishment and modification process carried out under current ownership. At that time, the frame was reinforced, the B-pillars were moved back, the floors were replaced, and a convertible windshield frame and doors were installed. No convertible top or frame is fitted.

The body has been refinished in a black cherry metallic with Bel Air badging and trim, and the custom interior is trimmed in gray and tweed upholstery with marine-grade materials. Power comes from a 350ci V8 that has been fitted with an Edelbrock camshaft, cylinder heads, intake manifold, and carburetor. Additional details include a five-speed manual transmission, a hydraulic clutch, front disc brakes, aftermarket sway bars, 15” steel wheels, aftermarket instrumentation, a retro-style radio, and front and rear center consoles with integrated cupholders.

This modified 1957 Chevrolet 210 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Bel Air-style convertible conversion

Carbureted 350ci V8

Edelbrock performance parts

5-speed manual transmission

Front disc brakes

Hydraulic clutch

Equipment

Dark cherry metallic paint

Bel Air badging

Custom interior

Gray marine-grade vinyl and tweed upholstery

350ci V8 engine

5-speed manual transmission

Edelbrock intake manifold, carburetor, cylinder heads, and camshaft

Hydraulic clutch

Front disc brakes

Aftermarket sway bars

15” steel wheels

Aftermarket instrumentation

Retro-style radio

Front and rear center consoles with integrated cupholders

Servicing & Documentation

The car underwent a refurbishment and modification process under current ownership between 2007 and 2013.

Known Imperfections

Stone chips in the paint

Paint chip on trunk lid

Stainless trim on tailfins has imperfections

Paint damage on steering column between the steering wheel and dashboard

Top of windshield is unfinished

Engine drips oil

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller circa 2007 and subsequently refurbished. The digital odometer shows 8,850 miles, which the seller reports is the distance travelled since completion of the refurbishment.

Included Items

Removed body tag

Additional Information

An aftermarket serial number tag is riveted to the vehicle. An unattached Fisher Body tag is included with the sale.