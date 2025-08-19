350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 Convertible Conversion 5-Speed
Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
In 1957, the Tri-Five Chevrolet era came to a close and brought to market one of the most iconic ‘50s American vehicles, the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. It had large tailfins, a "twin rocket" hood design, lots of chrome, upscale interiors, and a wide range of engines. It was also available in numerous body styles — including two-door sedans, coupes, and convertibles, which are desirable and sought after by enthusiasts and collectors so much that many four-door models have been painstakingly converted over the years.
This ‘57 Chevy started life as a 210 four-door sedan and was converted to a two-door roadster as part of a multi-year refurbishment and modification process carried out under current ownership. At that time, the frame was reinforced, the B-pillars were moved back, the floors were replaced, and a convertible windshield frame and doors were installed. No convertible top or frame is fitted.
The body has been refinished in a black cherry metallic with Bel Air badging and trim, and the custom interior is trimmed in gray and tweed upholstery with marine-grade materials. Power comes from a 350ci V8 that has been fitted with an Edelbrock camshaft, cylinder heads, intake manifold, and carburetor. Additional details include a five-speed manual transmission, a hydraulic clutch, front disc brakes, aftermarket sway bars, 15” steel wheels, aftermarket instrumentation, a retro-style radio, and front and rear center consoles with integrated cupholders.
This modified 1957 Chevrolet 210 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Bel Air-style convertible conversion
Carbureted 350ci V8
Edelbrock performance parts
5-speed manual transmission
Front disc brakes
Hydraulic clutch
Equipment
Dark cherry metallic paint
Bel Air badging
Custom interior
Gray marine-grade vinyl and tweed upholstery
350ci V8 engine
5-speed manual transmission
Edelbrock intake manifold, carburetor, cylinder heads, and camshaft
Hydraulic clutch
Front disc brakes
Aftermarket sway bars
15” steel wheels
Aftermarket instrumentation
Retro-style radio
Front and rear center consoles with integrated cupholders
Servicing & Documentation
The car underwent a refurbishment and modification process under current ownership between 2007 and 2013.
Known Imperfections
Stone chips in the paint
Paint chip on trunk lid
Stainless trim on tailfins has imperfections
Paint damage on steering column between the steering wheel and dashboard
Top of windshield is unfinished
Engine drips oil
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller circa 2007 and subsequently refurbished. The digital odometer shows 8,850 miles, which the seller reports is the distance travelled since completion of the refurbishment.
Included Items
Removed body tag
Additional Information
An aftermarket serial number tag is riveted to the vehicle. An unattached Fisher Body tag is included with the sale.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.