Auction ended.

1956 Ford Thunderbird

Bid to $23,000 on 08/04/26
Result
1956 Ford Thunderbird
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Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINP6FH197428
Mileage indicated37,850 Miles TMU
LocationEvansville, Indiana
EngineP-Code 312ci Y-Block V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorFiesta Red
Interior colorRed & White

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Video gallery

1956 Ford Thunderbird Start Up
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1956 Ford Thunderbird Walkaround
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1956 Ford Thunderbird Drive By
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Description

The first-generation Ford Thunderbird was introduced in 1955 as Ford’s response to the Chevrolet Corvette. Marketed as a “personal car of distinction”, the Thunderbird blended performance with comfort and style, featuring a sleek two-seat design, removable fiberglass hardtop, and a powerful V8 engine.

Unlike the Corvette, the Thunderbird emphasized convenience, with options like power steering, power windows, and a well-appointed interior. Its elegant styling, combined with strong performance, made the first-generation T-Bird an instant success — far surpassing Corvette sales in all three years of availability.

This 1956 example underwent refurbishment circa 2002 and is finished in Fiesta Red with a white removable hardtop over red and white vinyl upholstery. Under the hood, the P-code 312ci Y-block V8 is topped with a four-barrel carburetor, a combination that was factory rated at 225 horsepower.

Additional details include a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, a Continental spare tire kit, drum brakes, power steering, lap belts, an analog clock, and a retro-style radio.

This 1956 Ford Thunderbird is now offered with a reproduction shop manual and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • P-code 312ci Y-block V8

  • Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission

  • Fiesta Red with white removable hardtop

  • Red and white vinyl upholstery

  • Continental spare tire kit

  • Lap belts

  • Retro-style radio

  • Power steering

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (P6FH197428) decodes as:

    • P – 312ci V8 with 4‑barrel carburetor (225 hp)

    • 6 – 1956 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • H – Thunderbird two‑seat convertible body

    • 197428 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • Body: 40A – Thunderbird Convertible (standard for ’55–’56)

    • Color: K2 – Fiesta Red paint, white top

    • Trim: XB – Red and white vinyl

    • Production Code: 9ASK182 – September 9th build date, Kansas City DSO, unit number

Modifications

  • Retro-style radio

  • Lap belts

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished under previous ownership circa 2002.

Known Imperfections

  • Interior and exterior imperfections consistent with an older refurbishment

Ownership History

The car reportedly spent time in California and Colorado before being acquired by the seller, who relocated it to Indiana in 2022.

Included Items

  • Reproduction shop manual

Additional Information

From the seller: “Full restoration in 2002: stripped old paint, primed, repainted in original Fiesta Red, new interior, rechromed bumpers and grille. I have letters from April 2 and May 6, 2002.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1956 Ford Thunderbird

Last bid
Propman
Propman
$23,000
Seller
SkyPilot
SkyPilot
EndedAug 04, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids18
Views11,550

Comments & bids

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Propman's avatar
Propman
Aug 4 at 6:08 PM
$23,000bid placed 
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Ozzie
Aug 4 at 6:08 PM
$22,250bid placed 
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Propman
Aug 4 at 6:07 PM
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Ozzie's avatar
Ozzie
Aug 4 at 6:06 PM
$21,250bid placed 
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Propman
Aug 4 at 6:05 PM
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Ozzie's avatar
Ozzie
Aug 4 at 6:05 PM
$20,250bid placed 
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Propman
Aug 4 at 6:04 PM
$20,000bid placed 
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Ozzie
Aug 4 at 6:03 PM
$19,750bid placed 
Propman's avatar
Propman
Aug 4 at 6:02 PM
$19,500bid placed 
Ozzie's avatar
Ozzie
Aug 4 at 6:01 PM
$18,750bid placed 
Propman's avatar
Propman
Aug 4 at 5:58 PM
$18,500bid placed 
Ozzie's avatar
Ozzie
Aug 4 at 4:37 PM
$18,250bid placed 
Propman's avatar
Propman
Aug 4 at 3:44 PM
$18,000bid placed 
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RichCoyle_ycix
Aug 4 at 3:23 PM
$17,000bid placed 
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Waandderer
Aug 4 at 3:21 PM
$16,500bid placed 
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RichCoyle_ycix
Jul 27 at 3:54 PM
$16,000bid placed 
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OldTBird
Jul 25 at 2:57 AM
$14,000bid placed 
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OldTBird
Jul 22 at 1:26 AM
$13,000bid placed 

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