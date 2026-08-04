Description

The first-generation Ford Thunderbird was introduced in 1955 as Ford’s response to the Chevrolet Corvette. Marketed as a “personal car of distinction”, the Thunderbird blended performance with comfort and style, featuring a sleek two-seat design, removable fiberglass hardtop, and a powerful V8 engine.

Unlike the Corvette, the Thunderbird emphasized convenience, with options like power steering, power windows, and a well-appointed interior. Its elegant styling, combined with strong performance, made the first-generation T-Bird an instant success — far surpassing Corvette sales in all three years of availability.

This 1956 example underwent refurbishment circa 2002 and is finished in Fiesta Red with a white removable hardtop over red and white vinyl upholstery. Under the hood, the P-code 312ci Y-block V8 is topped with a four-barrel carburetor, a combination that was factory rated at 225 horsepower.

Additional details include a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, a Continental spare tire kit, drum brakes, power steering, lap belts, an analog clock, and a retro-style radio.

This 1956 Ford Thunderbird is now offered with a reproduction shop manual and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

P-code 312ci Y-block V8

Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission

Fiesta Red with white removable hardtop

Red and white vinyl upholstery

Continental spare tire kit

Lap belts

Retro-style radio

Power steering

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (P6FH197428) decodes as: P – 312ci V8 with 4‑barrel carburetor (225 hp) 6 – 1956 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant H – Thunderbird two‑seat convertible body 197428 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: Body: 40A – Thunderbird Convertible (standard for ’55–’56) Color: K2 – Fiesta Red paint, white top Trim: XB – Red and white vinyl Production Code: 9ASK182 – September 9th build date, Kansas City DSO, unit number



Modifications

Retro-style radio

Lap belts

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished under previous ownership circa 2002.

Known Imperfections

Interior and exterior imperfections consistent with an older refurbishment

Ownership History

The car reportedly spent time in California and Colorado before being acquired by the seller, who relocated it to Indiana in 2022.

Included Items

Reproduction shop manual

Additional Information

From the seller: “Full restoration in 2002: stripped old paint, primed, repainted in original Fiesta Red, new interior, rechromed bumpers and grille. I have letters from April 2 and May 6, 2002.”