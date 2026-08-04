1956 Ford Thunderbird
Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
The first-generation Ford Thunderbird was introduced in 1955 as Ford’s response to the Chevrolet Corvette. Marketed as a “personal car of distinction”, the Thunderbird blended performance with comfort and style, featuring a sleek two-seat design, removable fiberglass hardtop, and a powerful V8 engine.
Unlike the Corvette, the Thunderbird emphasized convenience, with options like power steering, power windows, and a well-appointed interior. Its elegant styling, combined with strong performance, made the first-generation T-Bird an instant success — far surpassing Corvette sales in all three years of availability.
This 1956 example underwent refurbishment circa 2002 and is finished in Fiesta Red with a white removable hardtop over red and white vinyl upholstery. Under the hood, the P-code 312ci Y-block V8 is topped with a four-barrel carburetor, a combination that was factory rated at 225 horsepower.
Additional details include a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, a Continental spare tire kit, drum brakes, power steering, lap belts, an analog clock, and a retro-style radio.
This 1956 Ford Thunderbird is now offered with a reproduction shop manual and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
P-code 312ci Y-block V8
Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission
Fiesta Red with white removable hardtop
Red and white vinyl upholstery
Continental spare tire kit
Lap belts
Retro-style radio
Power steering
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (P6FH197428) decodes as:
P – 312ci V8 with 4‑barrel carburetor (225 hp)
6 – 1956 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
H – Thunderbird two‑seat convertible body
197428 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
Body: 40A – Thunderbird Convertible (standard for ’55–’56)
Color: K2 – Fiesta Red paint, white top
Trim: XB – Red and white vinyl
Production Code: 9ASK182 – September 9th build date, Kansas City DSO, unit number
Modifications
Retro-style radio
Lap belts
Servicing & Documentation
The car was refurbished under previous ownership circa 2002.
Known Imperfections
Interior and exterior imperfections consistent with an older refurbishment
Ownership History
The car reportedly spent time in California and Colorado before being acquired by the seller, who relocated it to Indiana in 2022.
Included Items
Reproduction shop manual
Additional Information
From the seller: “Full restoration in 2002: stripped old paint, primed, repainted in original Fiesta Red, new interior, rechromed bumpers and grille. I have letters from April 2 and May 6, 2002.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.