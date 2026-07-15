Description

“The incomparable Bel Air Nomad assumes the fun-loving air of a sports car...as good looking inside as they are outside.” When the 1956 Bel Air Nomad debuted, Chevrolet's message was clear: we can even make a six-passenger station wagon look good.

One of six different wagon styles for the 1956 model year, the premium Nomad featured a unique two-door wagon design with an angled B-pillar separating the front and rear windows, fold-down rear seats, and a huge greenhouse with sliding rear quarter windows. And as a Bel Air, it was adorned with a blinding array of gold and silver brightwork, including Nomad-exclusive tailgate rub rails and specific trim in the cargo area.

That unique styling, combined with Chevy’s powerful V8 engines and choice of manual or automatic transmissions, made this wagon both a stylish and a useful choice for families. Reportedly only 8,103 Nomads were built for the 1956 model year, making them both stylish and rare.

This example has been refinished in burgundy, had recent professional paint correction, and still wears original Nomad trim which complements chrome wheels. The interior has been reupholstered in black and white with black door panels, and features a factory-look aftermarket gauge cluster and a stock-location head unit with new speakers. The driver's right foot controls a 350ci V8 engine backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission. The engine and body have been rewired with a premium wiring kit, while the transmission, brakes, and driveline have reportedly been refreshed.

This 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One of only 8,103 '56 Nomad wagons built

Refinished in burgundy with recent paint correction

Reupholstered in black and white

Premium Bel Air trim with Nomad-exclusive brightwork and interior design

350ci Chevrolet V8 crate engine

3-speed TH-350 automatic transmission

American Autowire wiring harness

Factory Equipment

Nomad-only exterior trim including tailgate rub rails

Nomad-only interior brightwork on folding rear seat, cargo floor, inner glass surrounds, and headliner bows

Sliding rear quarter windows

Bel Air trim on hood, grille, rear quarter, and rear

Bel Air unique dashboard design with gold script

Modifications

15” American Racing Torq Thrust chrome wheels wearing General tires

Reverse lights added

350ci Vortec V8 engine

Chrome valve covers and air cleaner lid

Holley Brawler 4-barrel carburetor

Aluminum intake manifold

HEI ignition

Fuel pressure gauge

Ram Horn manifolds and dual exhaust system with H pipe

Champion 3-core aluminum radiator with 16" Spal electric fan and custom wired auto temp control

Heavy gauge power and ground wires for starter, alternator, and engine block

Electric fuel pump

Refreshed upholstery

Classic Instruments stock-location digital instrument cluster

RetroSound stock-location head unit with upgraded dash and kick panel speakers

Updated clock

Servicing

TH-350 transmission reportedly overhauled

Replaced brake master cylinder, wheel cylinders, and stainless/soft lines

Replaced shift linkage

Replaced driveshaft with Murl's Driveline unit

Replaced shocks

Replaced transmission cooler lines with AN hoses

Replaced radiator and heater core hoses

Replaced light sockets and bulbs

Rewired and rebuilt steering column with new bearings and switches

Known Imperfections

Left rear flat glass has a crack

Heater core needs to be replaced

Images detailing the condition of the 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad are presented in the gallery

Additional Information

The seller states, “This 1956 Bel Air Nomad's paint has been buffed out and looks great as a daily driver."