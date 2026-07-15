Auction ended.

350-Powered 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad

Bid to $40,000 on 07/15/26
Result
350-Powered 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (60)

Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINVC560076255
Mileage indicated59,400 Miles TMU
LocationSpokane Valley, Washington
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleWagon
Exterior colorBurgundy
Interior colorBlack/White

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Description

“The incomparable Bel Air Nomad assumes the fun-loving air of a sports car...as good looking inside as they are outside.” When the 1956 Bel Air Nomad debuted, Chevrolet's message was clear: we can even make a six-passenger station wagon look good.

One of six different wagon styles for the 1956 model year, the premium Nomad featured a unique two-door wagon design with an angled B-pillar separating the front and rear windows, fold-down rear seats, and a huge greenhouse with sliding rear quarter windows. And as a Bel Air, it was adorned with a blinding array of gold and silver brightwork, including Nomad-exclusive tailgate rub rails and specific trim in the cargo area.

That unique styling, combined with Chevy’s powerful V8 engines and choice of manual or automatic transmissions, made this wagon both a stylish and a useful choice for families. Reportedly only 8,103 Nomads were built for the 1956 model year, making them both stylish and rare.

This example has been refinished in burgundy, had recent professional paint correction, and still wears original Nomad trim which complements chrome wheels. The interior has been reupholstered in black and white with black door panels, and features a factory-look aftermarket gauge cluster and a stock-location head unit with new speakers. The driver's right foot controls a 350ci V8 engine backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission. The engine and body have been rewired with a premium wiring kit, while the transmission, brakes, and driveline have reportedly been refreshed.

This 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One of only 8,103 '56 Nomad wagons built

  • Refinished in burgundy with recent paint correction

  • Reupholstered in black and white

  • Premium Bel Air trim with Nomad-exclusive brightwork and interior design

  • 350ci Chevrolet V8 crate engine

  • 3-speed TH-350 automatic transmission

  • American Autowire wiring harness

Factory Equipment

  • Nomad-only exterior trim including tailgate rub rails

  • Nomad-only interior brightwork on folding rear seat, cargo floor, inner glass surrounds, and headliner bows

  • Sliding rear quarter windows

  • Bel Air trim on hood, grille, rear quarter, and rear

  • Bel Air unique dashboard design with gold script

Modifications

  • 15” American Racing Torq Thrust chrome wheels wearing General tires

  • Reverse lights added

  • 350ci Vortec V8 engine

  • Chrome valve covers and air cleaner lid

  • Holley Brawler 4-barrel carburetor

  • Aluminum intake manifold

  • HEI ignition

  • Fuel pressure gauge

  • Ram Horn manifolds and dual exhaust system with H pipe

  • Champion 3-core aluminum radiator with 16" Spal electric fan and custom wired auto temp control

  • Heavy gauge power and ground wires for starter, alternator, and engine block

  • Electric fuel pump

  • Refreshed upholstery

  • Classic Instruments stock-location digital instrument cluster

  • RetroSound stock-location head unit with upgraded dash and kick panel speakers

  • Updated clock

Servicing

  • TH-350 transmission reportedly overhauled

  • Replaced brake master cylinder, wheel cylinders, and stainless/soft lines

  • Replaced shift linkage

  • Replaced driveshaft with Murl's Driveline unit

  • Replaced shocks

  • Replaced transmission cooler lines with AN hoses

  • Replaced radiator and heater core hoses

  • Replaced light sockets and bulbs

  • Rewired and rebuilt steering column with new bearings and switches

Known Imperfections

  • Left rear flat glass has a crack

  • Heater core needs to be replaced

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad are presented in the gallery

Additional Information

The seller states, “This 1956 Bel Air Nomad's paint has been buffed out and looks great as a daily driver."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad

Last bid
StalinBedon_wsp7
StalinBedon_wsp7
$40,000
Seller
1956Nomad
1956Nomad
EndedJul 15, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
Bids26
Views12,546

Comments & bids

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StalinBedon_wsp7's avatar
StalinBedon_wsp7
Jul 15 at 6:41 PM
$40,000bid placed 
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RWB.VS
Jul 15 at 6:40 PM
$38,250bid placed 
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StalinBedon_wsp7
Jul 15 at 6:40 PM
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Chuckstorey1954
Jul 15 at 6:38 PM
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StalinBedon_wsp7
Jul 15 at 6:34 PM
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RWB.VS
Jul 15 at 2:33 PM
$35,250bid placed 
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hawk-3k7c5cci
Jul 14 at 2:21 PM
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StalinBedon_wsp7
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Chuckstorey1954
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hawk-3k7c5cci
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DarrellMapson_ji7c
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mT_ubqm6u
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FloydWyatt_tf3f
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mT_ubqm6u
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SteveGar
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mT_ubqm6u
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TerenceGallagher_fx21
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SteveGar
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SteveGar
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