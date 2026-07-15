350-Powered 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad
Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
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Description
“The incomparable Bel Air Nomad assumes the fun-loving air of a sports car...as good looking inside as they are outside.” When the 1956 Bel Air Nomad debuted, Chevrolet's message was clear: we can even make a six-passenger station wagon look good.
One of six different wagon styles for the 1956 model year, the premium Nomad featured a unique two-door wagon design with an angled B-pillar separating the front and rear windows, fold-down rear seats, and a huge greenhouse with sliding rear quarter windows. And as a Bel Air, it was adorned with a blinding array of gold and silver brightwork, including Nomad-exclusive tailgate rub rails and specific trim in the cargo area.
That unique styling, combined with Chevy’s powerful V8 engines and choice of manual or automatic transmissions, made this wagon both a stylish and a useful choice for families. Reportedly only 8,103 Nomads were built for the 1956 model year, making them both stylish and rare.
This example has been refinished in burgundy, had recent professional paint correction, and still wears original Nomad trim which complements chrome wheels. The interior has been reupholstered in black and white with black door panels, and features a factory-look aftermarket gauge cluster and a stock-location head unit with new speakers. The driver's right foot controls a 350ci V8 engine backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission. The engine and body have been rewired with a premium wiring kit, while the transmission, brakes, and driveline have reportedly been refreshed.
This 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One of only 8,103 '56 Nomad wagons built
Refinished in burgundy with recent paint correction
Reupholstered in black and white
Premium Bel Air trim with Nomad-exclusive brightwork and interior design
350ci Chevrolet V8 crate engine
3-speed TH-350 automatic transmission
American Autowire wiring harness
Factory Equipment
Nomad-only exterior trim including tailgate rub rails
Nomad-only interior brightwork on folding rear seat, cargo floor, inner glass surrounds, and headliner bows
Sliding rear quarter windows
Bel Air trim on hood, grille, rear quarter, and rear
Bel Air unique dashboard design with gold script
Modifications
15” American Racing Torq Thrust chrome wheels wearing General tires
Reverse lights added
350ci Vortec V8 engine
Chrome valve covers and air cleaner lid
Holley Brawler 4-barrel carburetor
Aluminum intake manifold
HEI ignition
Fuel pressure gauge
Ram Horn manifolds and dual exhaust system with H pipe
Champion 3-core aluminum radiator with 16" Spal electric fan and custom wired auto temp control
Heavy gauge power and ground wires for starter, alternator, and engine block
Electric fuel pump
Refreshed upholstery
Classic Instruments stock-location digital instrument cluster
RetroSound stock-location head unit with upgraded dash and kick panel speakers
Updated clock
Servicing
TH-350 transmission reportedly overhauled
Replaced brake master cylinder, wheel cylinders, and stainless/soft lines
Replaced shift linkage
Replaced driveshaft with Murl's Driveline unit
Replaced shocks
Replaced transmission cooler lines with AN hoses
Replaced radiator and heater core hoses
Replaced light sockets and bulbs
Rewired and rebuilt steering column with new bearings and switches
Known Imperfections
Left rear flat glass has a crack
Heater core needs to be replaced
Images detailing the condition of the 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad are presented in the gallery
Additional Information
The seller states, “This 1956 Bel Air Nomad's paint has been buffed out and looks great as a daily driver."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.