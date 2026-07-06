1955 Ford Thunderbird
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
The 1955 Ford Thunderbird was introduced as Ford’s response to the Chevrolet Corvette, though the Thunderbird was not marketed as a pure sports car, but as a “personal car of distinction.”
The Thunderbird blended performance with comfort and style, featuring a sleek two-seat design, removable fiberglass hardtop, and a powerful V8 engine.
Unlike the Corvette, the Thunderbird emphasized convenience, with options like power steering, power windows, and a well-appointed interior. Its elegant styling, combined with strong performance, made it an instant success, selling over 16,000 units in its first year — far surpassing Corvette sales.
This ‘55 T-Bird is finished in black over black and white upholstery, and it is powered by a P-code 292ci Y-block V8 topped with a four-barrel carburetor for a factory rating of 198 horsepower.
The ignition system has been converted to electronic, and additional details include a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, power steering, a four-way power-adjustable seat, an aftermarket steering wheel, a tachometer, and an analog clock.
This 1955 Ford Thunderbird is now offered with a Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Carbureted 292ci Y-block V8
Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission
Power steering
Four-way power-adjustable seat
Black over black and white upholstery
Removable hardtop
American Classic bias-look wide whitewall radial tires
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 292ci Y-block V8
Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission
Power steering
Four-way power-adjustable seat
Fender skirts
Full wheel covers
The chassis number (P5FH188612) decodes as:
P – 292 cu-in 4bbl V8 198 hp
5 – 1955 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
H – Thunderbird (convertible)
188612 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Aftermarket steering wheel
Electronic ignition
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, the carburetor was rebuilt, the ignition was converted to electronic, and the tires, shocks, and exhaust components were replaced under current ownership.
Known Imperfections
Does not have a soft top
Radio inoperative
Doors need to be aligned
Paint scratches
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in August 2022.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.