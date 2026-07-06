Description

The 1955 Ford Thunderbird was introduced as Ford’s response to the Chevrolet Corvette, though the Thunderbird was not marketed as a pure sports car, but as a “personal car of distinction.”

The Thunderbird blended performance with comfort and style, featuring a sleek two-seat design, removable fiberglass hardtop, and a powerful V8 engine.

Unlike the Corvette, the Thunderbird emphasized convenience, with options like power steering, power windows, and a well-appointed interior. Its elegant styling, combined with strong performance, made it an instant success, selling over 16,000 units in its first year — far surpassing Corvette sales.

This ‘55 T-Bird is finished in black over black and white upholstery, and it is powered by a P-code 292ci Y-block V8 topped with a four-barrel carburetor for a factory rating of 198 horsepower.

The ignition system has been converted to electronic, and additional details include a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, power steering, a four-way power-adjustable seat, an aftermarket steering wheel, a tachometer, and an analog clock.

This 1955 Ford Thunderbird is now offered with a Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Carbureted 292ci Y-block V8

Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission

Power steering

Four-way power-adjustable seat

Black over black and white upholstery

Removable hardtop

American Classic bias-look wide whitewall radial tires

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 292ci Y-block V8

Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission

Power steering

Four-way power-adjustable seat

Fender skirts

Full wheel covers

The chassis number (P5FH188612) decodes as: P – 292 cu-in 4bbl V8 198 hp 5 – 1955 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant H – Thunderbird (convertible) 188612 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Aftermarket steering wheel

Electronic ignition

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the carburetor was rebuilt, the ignition was converted to electronic, and the tires, shocks, and exhaust components were replaced under current ownership.

Known Imperfections

Does not have a soft top

Radio inoperative

Doors need to be aligned

Paint scratches

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in August 2022.