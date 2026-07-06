Auction ended.

1955 Ford Thunderbird

Sold for on 07/06/26
Result
1955 Ford Thunderbird
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Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINP5FH188612
Mileage indicated2,406 Miles TMU
LocationBoswell , Pennsylvania
Engine292ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack & White

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Description

The 1955 Ford Thunderbird was introduced as Ford’s response to the Chevrolet Corvette, though the Thunderbird was not marketed as a pure sports car, but as a “personal car of distinction.”

The Thunderbird blended performance with comfort and style, featuring a sleek two-seat design, removable fiberglass hardtop, and a powerful V8 engine.

Unlike the Corvette, the Thunderbird emphasized convenience, with options like power steering, power windows, and a well-appointed interior. Its elegant styling, combined with strong performance, made it an instant success, selling over 16,000 units in its first year — far surpassing Corvette sales.

This ‘55 T-Bird is finished in black over black and white upholstery, and it is powered by a P-code 292ci Y-block V8 topped with a four-barrel carburetor for a factory rating of 198 horsepower.

The ignition system has been converted to electronic, and additional details include a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, power steering, a four-way power-adjustable seat, an aftermarket steering wheel, a tachometer, and an analog clock.

This 1955 Ford Thunderbird is now offered with a Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 292ci Y-block V8

  • Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission

  • Power steering

  • Four-way power-adjustable seat

  • Black over black and white upholstery

  • Removable hardtop

  • American Classic bias-look wide whitewall radial tires

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 292ci Y-block V8

  • Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission

  • Power steering

  • Four-way power-adjustable seat

  • Fender skirts

  • Full wheel covers

  • The chassis number (P5FH188612) decodes as:

    • P – 292 cu-in 4bbl V8 198 hp

    • 5 – 1955 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • H – Thunderbird (convertible)

    • 188612 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

  • Electronic ignition

Servicing & Documentation

  • Per the seller, the carburetor was rebuilt, the ignition was converted to electronic, and the tires, shocks, and exhaust components were replaced under current ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Does not have a soft top

  • Radio inoperative

  • Doors need to be aligned

  • Paint scratches

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in August 2022.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1955 Ford Thunderbird

Sold to
JS-sawmill15
JS-sawmill15
$24,075
Seller
Rben68
Rben68
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids8
Views12,988

Comments & bids

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JS-sawmill15's avatar
JS-sawmill15
Jul 6 at 6:01 PM
$22,500bid placed 
islandboy's avatar
islandboy
Jul 6 at 5:42 PM
$22,000bid placed 
JS-sawmill15's avatar
JS-sawmill15
Jul 6 at 5:38 PM
$21,500bid placed 
islandboy's avatar
islandboy
Jul 6 at 5:34 PM
$21,000bid placed 
JS-sawmill15's avatar
JS-sawmill15
Jun 26 at 3:44 PM
$20,250bid placed 
JS-sawmill15's avatar
JS-sawmill15
Jun 23 at 4:34 PM
$20,000bid placed 
RonaldROZANKOWSKI_hcx1's avatar
RonaldROZANKOWSKI_hcx1
Jun 23 at 1:36 PM
$12,500bid placed 
JS-sawmill15's avatar
JS-sawmill15
Jun 22 at 6:23 PM
$12,000bid placed 

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