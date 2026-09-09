Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Pickup was part of Dodge’s C-Series truck line, a postwar redesign that helped modernize the company’s light-duty pickups. Introduced for the 1955 model year, the C-3 series featured Dodge’s distinctive high-visibility cab with a wraparound windshield, improved styling, and greater driver comfort than earlier B-Series trucks.

The model designation C-3-B6-108 identified it as a half-ton truck (“B”) with a 108” wheelbase, making it well suited for farm, commercial, and everyday work.

Like other Dodge “Job-Rated” trucks of the era, the C-3-B6-108 was engineered for durability and practical hauling with a traditional Utiline (stepside) bed, which featured separate rear fenders and a narrow cargo box. Standard engine was the dependable 230ci flathead six-cylinder engine, which was mated to a three-speed manual transmission.

This example, which has been owned by the same family for more than 30 years, was restored approximately 25 years ago. Work performed at that time included a refresh of its engine and transmission, a repaint in blue with black bumpers, replacement of its wood-planked bed, and a refreshed interior with black vinyl upholstery on its bench seat and doors.

Additional features include a wraparound windshield, 16” cream-painted steel wheels with matching full hubcaps, hydraulic drum brakes on all four wheels, heavy-duty leaf-spring suspension, and a 12-volt negative ground system conversion.

This 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Stepside Pickup is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an owner’s manual, a factory service manual, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

22 years under current ownership

Refinished in blue with black-painted bumpers with a wood-planked bed

Reupholstered black vinyl bench seat and door trim

230ci inline-six engine

3-speed manual transmission with column shifter

Factory Equipment

Wraparound “Pilot-House” style windshield

Running boards

16” cream-painted steel wheels with matching full hubcaps

Hydraulic drum brakes on all four wheels ‌

Heavy-duty leaf-spring suspension

The chassis number (82378223) decodes as: 82 – 1955 Dodge C-Series 37 – C-3-B6-108 half-ton SWB pickup 8223 – Production number



Service & Documentation

2026: Replaced battery

Modifications

Refinished in blue with black-painted bumpers

Rubber floor covering

Modern 12V negative ground system

Known Imperfections

Some paint chips

Top clear coat/stain has weathered on wood planks in bed

Firestone Deluxe Champion tires are old and show cracking

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Stepside Pickup acquired it in 2004 from his father, who collected vintage Dodge trucks and bought it in the early 1970s.

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Factory service manual

Spare parts

Additional Information

The seller states, “I bought my first 1955 Dodge pickup back in 1970 and drove it all through my college years at the University of Michigan — it was about as perfect a vehicle as a college kid in the early '70s could ask for. Eventually I moved on to something shinier and four-wheel-drive, and the truck went to my dad, who had it restored. That original truck met its end when it was hit by a semi driving through the mountains of New Hampshire. My dad was OK. Rather than rebuild a wrecked truck, my dad tracked down another 1955 Dodge and had it completely restored from the frame up. He gave it to me in 2004, and I've enjoyed it ever since. All told, a 1955 Dodge pickup has been part of my family for more than 55 years — and now it's time to pass this one along to its next steward.

“This 1955 Dodge C-1-B half-ton pickup underwent a comprehensive frame-off restoration approximately 25 years ago and has been well cared for since, showing 43,000 miles. Finished in blue over a black interior, the truck is bone stock — numbers-matching flathead inline-six paired with the original 3-speed manual transmission — and starts and runs well.

“In the spirit of complete transparency for online buyers, there are two minor areas that could use attention depending on the next owner’s goals: The wood planks are 100% solid with absolutely no rot or structural damage. However, the top clear coat/stain has weathered naturally over the last 20 years and would benefit from a light sanding and refinish to bring it back to show-quality standards. And a couple of the original gauges can be finicky/intermittent in their readings. Because the truck has already been converted to a modern 12V negative ground system, tracking down the ground or updating the sending units will be a very straightforward project for the next owner.”