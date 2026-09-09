Auction ended.

55-Years-Family Owned 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Pickup

No reserve
Sold for on 09/09/26
Result
55-Years-Family Owned 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Pickup
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Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN82378223
Mileage indicated42,000 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine230ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

55-Years-Family Owned 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Pickup Exterior Walk Around
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55-Years-Family Owned 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Pickup Engine Bay & Interior
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55-Years-Family Owned 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Pickup Start Up
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55-Years-Family Owned 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Pickup Pulling In
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Pickup was part of Dodge’s C-Series truck line, a postwar redesign that helped modernize the company’s light-duty pickups. Introduced for the 1955 model year, the C-3 series featured Dodge’s distinctive high-visibility cab with a wraparound windshield, improved styling, and greater driver comfort than earlier B-Series trucks.

The model designation C-3-B6-108 identified it as a half-ton truck (“B”) with a 108” wheelbase, making it well suited for farm, commercial, and everyday work.

Like other Dodge “Job-Rated” trucks of the era, the C-3-B6-108 was engineered for durability and practical hauling with a traditional Utiline (stepside) bed, which featured separate rear fenders and a narrow cargo box. Standard engine was the dependable 230ci flathead six-cylinder engine, which was mated to a three-speed manual transmission.

This example, which has been owned by the same family for more than 30 years, was restored approximately 25 years ago. Work performed at that time included a refresh of its engine and transmission, a repaint in blue with black bumpers, replacement of its wood-planked bed, and a refreshed interior with black vinyl upholstery on its bench seat and doors.

Additional features include a wraparound windshield, 16” cream-painted steel wheels with matching full hubcaps, hydraulic drum brakes on all four wheels, heavy-duty leaf-spring suspension, and a 12-volt negative ground system conversion.

This 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Stepside Pickup is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an owner’s manual, a factory service manual, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • 22 years under current ownership

  • Refinished in blue with black-painted bumpers with a wood-planked bed

  • Reupholstered black vinyl bench seat and door trim

  • 230ci inline-six engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission with column shifter

Factory Equipment

  • Wraparound “Pilot-House” style windshield

  • Running boards

  • 16” cream-painted steel wheels with matching full hubcaps

  • Hydraulic drum brakes on all four wheels ‌

  • Heavy-duty leaf-spring suspension

  • The chassis number (82378223) decodes as:

    • 82 – 1955 Dodge C-Series

    • 37 – C-3-B6-108 half-ton SWB pickup

    • 8223 – Production number

Service & Documentation

  • 2026: Replaced battery

Modifications

  • Refinished in blue with black-painted bumpers

  • Rubber floor covering

  • Modern 12V negative ground system

Known Imperfections

  • Some paint chips

  • Top clear coat/stain has weathered on wood planks in bed

  • Firestone Deluxe Champion tires are old and show cracking

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Stepside Pickup acquired it in 2004 from his father, who collected vintage Dodge trucks and bought it in the early 1970s.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Factory service manual

  • Spare parts

Additional Information

The seller states, “I bought my first 1955 Dodge pickup back in 1970 and drove it all through my college years at the University of Michigan — it was about as perfect a vehicle as a college kid in the early '70s could ask for. Eventually I moved on to something shinier and four-wheel-drive, and the truck went to my dad, who had it restored. That original truck met its end when it was hit by a semi driving through the mountains of New Hampshire. My dad was OK. Rather than rebuild a wrecked truck, my dad tracked down another 1955 Dodge and had it completely restored from the frame up. He gave it to me in 2004, and I've enjoyed it ever since. All told, a 1955 Dodge pickup has been part of my family for more than 55 years — and now it's time to pass this one along to its next steward.

“This 1955 Dodge C-1-B half-ton pickup underwent a comprehensive frame-off restoration approximately 25 years ago and has been well cared for since, showing 43,000 miles. Finished in blue over a black interior, the truck is bone stock — numbers-matching flathead inline-six paired with the original 3-speed manual transmission — and starts and runs well.

“In the spirit of complete transparency for online buyers, there are two minor areas that could use attention depending on the next owner’s goals: The wood planks are 100% solid with absolutely no rot or structural damage. However, the top clear coat/stain has weathered naturally over the last 20 years and would benefit from a light sanding and refinish to bring it back to show-quality standards. And a couple of the original gauges can be finicky/intermittent in their readings. Because the truck has already been converted to a modern 12V negative ground system, tracking down the ground or updating the sending units will be a very straightforward project for the next owner.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

55-Years-Family Owned 1955 Dodge Half-Ton Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
SherrieLynnAnn
SherrieLynnAnn
$13,910
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids37
Views10,255

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