1955 Chevrolet Corvette 3-Speed
Ending Thu, Oct 08 at 6:03 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note the radio and windshield wipers are inoperable.
Please note a YouTube video and undercarriage photos have been added.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1955 Chevrolet Corvette marked a defining turning point for America's first sports car. After two seasons powered solely by the "Blue Flame" inline-six, Chevrolet introduced an all-new 265ci small-block V8, delivering 195 horsepower through a four-barrel carburetor. This lightweight, high-revving engine transformed the Corvette's character, giving it genuine performance to match its sculpted fiberglass bodywork.
Chevrolet also introduced a three-speed manual gearbox mid-year, joining the familiar two-speed Powerglide automatic and giving enthusiasts a more engaging, driver-focused option. Three new colors were also offered, including Gypsy Red, which came standard with a light beige convertible top in either cloth or vinyl. Just 700 units were produced in 1955, making it the rarest Corvette of the era and the first to carry V8 power under its hood.
Finished in Gypsy Red, this ’55 Corvette is equipped with the uncommon 3-speed manual transmission, verified by the “GR” suffix on the engine stamping; only an estimated 70 to 80 Corvettes received this transmission in 1955. Inside, the car features white and red vinyl upholstery and an AM radio.
This 1955 Chevrolet Corvette is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with and a clean California title.
Highlights
One of 700 '55 Corvettes
Finished in Gypsy Red (596)
White and red vinyl interior
265ci (4.3L) small-block V8 engine (number 01254581 55 GR)
Rare 3-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Hand-laid fiberglass panels over a steel frame
Whitewall tires
Spinner-style chrome wheel covers
Folding canvas convertible top
Removable clear side curtains
Courtesy interior lighting
Signal-seeking AM radio
12-volt electrical system
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1955 Chevrolet are presented in the gallery
Radio is inoperable
Windshield wipers are inoperable
Additional Information
Hagerty has an ownership interest in this Lot in whole or in part.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.