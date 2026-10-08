Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1955 Chevrolet Corvette marked a defining turning point for America's first sports car. After two seasons powered solely by the "Blue Flame" inline-six, Chevrolet introduced an all-new 265ci small-block V8, delivering 195 horsepower through a four-barrel carburetor. This lightweight, high-revving engine transformed the Corvette's character, giving it genuine performance to match its sculpted fiberglass bodywork.

Chevrolet also introduced a three-speed manual gearbox mid-year, joining the familiar two-speed Powerglide automatic and giving enthusiasts a more engaging, driver-focused option. Three new colors were also offered, including Gypsy Red, which came standard with a light beige convertible top in either cloth or vinyl. Just 700 units were produced in 1955, making it the rarest Corvette of the era and the first to carry V8 power under its hood.

Finished in Gypsy Red, this ’55 Corvette is equipped with the uncommon 3-speed manual transmission, verified by the “GR” suffix on the engine stamping; only an estimated 70 to 80 Corvettes received this transmission in 1955. Inside, the car features white and red vinyl upholstery and an AM radio.

This 1955 Chevrolet Corvette is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with and a clean California title.

Highlights

One of 700 '55 Corvettes

Finished in Gypsy Red (596)

White and red vinyl interior

265ci (4.3L) small-block V8 engine (number 01254581 55 GR)

Rare 3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Hand-laid fiberglass panels over a steel frame

Whitewall tires

Spinner-style chrome wheel covers

Folding canvas convertible top

Removable clear side curtains

Courtesy interior lighting

Signal-seeking AM radio

12-volt electrical system

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1955 Chevrolet are presented in the gallery

Radio is inoperable

Windshield wipers are inoperable

Additional Information

Hagerty has an ownership interest in this Lot in whole or in part.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com