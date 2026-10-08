Auction ended.

1955 Chevrolet Corvette 3-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
1955 Chevrolet Corvette 3-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (131)

Ending Thu, Oct 08 at 6:03 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINVE55S001244
Mileage indicated2,300 Miles TMU
LocationVan Nuys, California
Engine265ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGypsy Red
Interior colorWhite

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note the radio and windshield wipers are inoperable.

  • Please note a YouTube video and undercarriage photos have been added.

Video gallery

1955 Chevrolet Corvette Test Drive
Play
1955 Chevrolet Corvette Light Test
Play
1955 Chevrolet Corvette Start Up
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1955 Chevrolet Corvette marked a defining turning point for America's first sports car. After two seasons powered solely by the "Blue Flame" inline-six, Chevrolet introduced an all-new 265ci small-block V8, delivering 195 horsepower through a four-barrel carburetor. This lightweight, high-revving engine transformed the Corvette's character, giving it genuine performance to match its sculpted fiberglass bodywork.

Chevrolet also introduced a three-speed manual gearbox mid-year, joining the familiar two-speed Powerglide automatic and giving enthusiasts a more engaging, driver-focused option. Three new colors were also offered, including Gypsy Red, which came standard with a light beige convertible top in either cloth or vinyl. Just 700 units were produced in 1955, making it the rarest Corvette of the era and the first to carry V8 power under its hood.

Finished in Gypsy Red, this ’55 Corvette is equipped with the uncommon 3-speed manual transmission, verified by the “GR” suffix on the engine stamping; only an estimated 70 to 80 Corvettes received this transmission in 1955. Inside, the car features white and red vinyl upholstery and an AM radio.

This 1955 Chevrolet Corvette is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with and a clean California title.

Highlights

  • One of 700 '55 Corvettes

  • Finished in Gypsy Red (596)

  • White and red vinyl interior

  • 265ci (4.3L) small-block V8 engine (number 01254581 55 GR)

  • Rare 3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Hand-laid fiberglass panels over a steel frame

  • Whitewall tires

  • Spinner-style chrome wheel covers

  • Folding canvas convertible top

  • Removable clear side curtains

  • Courtesy interior lighting

  • Signal-seeking AM radio

  • 12-volt electrical system

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1955 Chevrolet are presented in the gallery

  • Radio is inoperable

  • Windshield wipers are inoperable

Additional Information

Hagerty has an ownership interest in this Lot in whole or in part.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1955 Chevrolet Corvette 3-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
GDC21
GDC21
$75,435
Seller
David_Swig
David_Swig
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:03 PM UTC
Bids37
Views26,393

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