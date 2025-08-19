Description

The 1955 Chevrolet combined daring styling with groundbreaking engineering. As the first in the 1955–57 “Tri-Five” series, it was the first of the “shoebox” cars that would become enduring symbols of mid-century Americana.

Offered in three trim levels — the entry-level 150, the mid-range 210, and the premium Bel Air — the '55 Chevy came in a variety of body styles, including hardtops, sedans, wagons, and convertibles. Its sleek, contemporary profile featured a Ferrari-inspired grille, wraparound windshield, and unique tailfins that captured the excitement of the jet age.

And while Chevrolet’s innovative small-block V8 wowed in 1955, the best way to enjoy a ’55 Chevy today is with a powerful, reliable, and efficient LS V8. This example reportedly received a frame-off restoration fewer than 1,300 miles ago, and is now motivated by a modified 5.3L LS V8 engine backed by a five-speed manual transmission. Its frame has been enhanced with a performance suspension featuring adjustable coil over shocks, and four-wheel disc brakes underneath 18” wheels haul this classic down from speed.

The refreshed body was resprayed with two-tone blue and black paint, and finished with new brightwork and one-piece chrome bumpers. The custom interior features black upholstery, an aftermarket gauge cluster, a tilt steering column, aftermarket air conditioning, and an aftermarket stock-location head unit with five speakers and an amplifier.

This 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Restomod ’55 with classic looks and modern power and amenities

Refinished in two-tone blue and black with black upholstery

18” wheels

Modified 5.3L LS V8

5-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Performance suspension

4-wheel disc brakes

Factory Equipment

Pillarless hardtop styling

Wraparound windshield

Ladder type frame

Bel Air interior and exterior trim

Modifications

Body: Reportedly frame-off restored Refinished in two-tone blue and black paint Refreshed one-piece bumpers and brightwork Tinted glass 18” US Mags chrome wheels wearing Falken tires

Chassis: Ridetech adjustable coil over suspension package with rear 4 link Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with black-painted calipers and master cylinder

Drivetrain: Swapped-in 5.3L LS V8 Cold-air intake with conical filter LS3 intake manifold TSP Chopacabra camshaft Hooker full-length headers and dual exhaust system Hot Rod Dynamics radiator system CVF Racing serpentine drive PSI Conversions LS swap engine harness American Autowire vehicle wiring kit Tanks, Inc. fuel tank American Powertrain TKX 5-speed transmission with hydraulic clutch Aftermarket rear end

Interior: Reupholstered bench seats and door panels Black carpet and redone headliner Dakota Digital RTX gauge cluster with matching clock Tilt steering column Long-handle shifter with American Powertrain shift knob Vintage Air air conditioning components Aftermarket stock-location head unit with 4 speakers, subwoofer, and amplifier Finished trunk with battery box



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “Comprehensive professional frame off restoration, with only 1,295 miles on the build.”