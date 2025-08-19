LS-Powered 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop 5-Speed
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
The 1955 Chevrolet combined daring styling with groundbreaking engineering. As the first in the 1955–57 “Tri-Five” series, it was the first of the “shoebox” cars that would become enduring symbols of mid-century Americana.
Offered in three trim levels — the entry-level 150, the mid-range 210, and the premium Bel Air — the '55 Chevy came in a variety of body styles, including hardtops, sedans, wagons, and convertibles. Its sleek, contemporary profile featured a Ferrari-inspired grille, wraparound windshield, and unique tailfins that captured the excitement of the jet age.
And while Chevrolet’s innovative small-block V8 wowed in 1955, the best way to enjoy a ’55 Chevy today is with a powerful, reliable, and efficient LS V8. This example reportedly received a frame-off restoration fewer than 1,300 miles ago, and is now motivated by a modified 5.3L LS V8 engine backed by a five-speed manual transmission. Its frame has been enhanced with a performance suspension featuring adjustable coil over shocks, and four-wheel disc brakes underneath 18” wheels haul this classic down from speed.
The refreshed body was resprayed with two-tone blue and black paint, and finished with new brightwork and one-piece chrome bumpers. The custom interior features black upholstery, an aftermarket gauge cluster, a tilt steering column, aftermarket air conditioning, and an aftermarket stock-location head unit with five speakers and an amplifier.
This 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Restomod ’55 with classic looks and modern power and amenities
Refinished in two-tone blue and black with black upholstery
18” wheels
Modified 5.3L LS V8
5-speed manual transmission with overdrive
Performance suspension
4-wheel disc brakes
Factory Equipment
Pillarless hardtop styling
Wraparound windshield
Ladder type frame
Bel Air interior and exterior trim
Modifications
Body:
Reportedly frame-off restored
Refinished in two-tone blue and black paint
Refreshed one-piece bumpers and brightwork
Tinted glass
18” US Mags chrome wheels wearing Falken tires
Chassis:
Ridetech adjustable coil over suspension package with rear 4 link
Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with black-painted calipers and master cylinder
Drivetrain:
Swapped-in 5.3L LS V8
Cold-air intake with conical filter
LS3 intake manifold
TSP Chopacabra camshaft
Hooker full-length headers and dual exhaust system
Hot Rod Dynamics radiator system
CVF Racing serpentine drive
PSI Conversions LS swap engine harness
American Autowire vehicle wiring kit
Tanks, Inc. fuel tank
American Powertrain TKX 5-speed transmission with hydraulic clutch
Aftermarket rear end
Interior:
Reupholstered bench seats and door panels
Black carpet and redone headliner
Dakota Digital RTX gauge cluster with matching clock
Tilt steering column
Long-handle shifter with American Powertrain shift knob
Vintage Air air conditioning components
Aftermarket stock-location head unit with 4 speakers, subwoofer, and amplifier
Finished trunk with battery box
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller states, “Comprehensive professional frame off restoration, with only 1,295 miles on the build.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.