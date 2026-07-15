Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1955 Chevrolet 3100 helped launch Chevrolet’s “Task Force” line, replacing the earlier Advance Design series. Introduced with a more modern, streamlined appearance, it featured a wider grille, wraparound windshield, and improved styling that set the tone for future trucks. The 3100 was a half-ton model known for its durability, versatility, and smoother ride.

This ‘55 3100 underwent modifications beginning in 2023 and was acquired by the seller in November 2025. The stepside pickup body is refinished in blue and black paint and rides on a replacement frame. Power is provided by a fuel-injected BluPrint Engines 502ci V8 and sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.

Five-spoke Weld wheels are held by Belltech front shocks and rear coilovers, while braking is handled by front discs and rear drums.

A dual exhaust system exits at the rear or through cutouts, and other exterior details include a windshield visor, polished front bumper, louvered tailgate, and wooden bed slats.

Inside, aftermarket bucket seats are trimmed in tan and brown and separated by a center console that houses a B&M gear selector. Instrumentation consists of a Classic Instruments cluster and a dashboard-mounted AutoMeter tachometer.

This 3100 stepside pickup is offered at no reserve with manuals, parts receipts, a dyno sheet, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

BluePrint Engines 502ci V8

TH400 three-speed automatic transmission

Relaced frame

Blue and black paint with faux patina

Brown and tan upholstery

Factory Equipment

Stepside pickup body

Polished front bumper and trim

Wraparound windshield

Modifications

Exterior Windshield visor Tubbed rear wheel wells Wooden bed planks Louvered tailgate Aftermarket taillights Back-up camera Dual exhaust outlets Five-spoke Weld wheels

Interior TMI Products bucket seats Color-coordinated door panels Center console with B&M gear selector Aftermarket steering wheel Classic Instruments gauge cluster Dashboard-mounted AutoMeter tachometer Jensen flip-up head unit Kicker speakers

Engine Holley Sniper fuel injection Edelbrock intake manifold Aluminum cylinder heads Forged pistons Hydraulic roller camshaft Dual exhaust with tubular headers and cutouts Tanks Inc. in-tank fuel pump

Braking & Suspension Belltech front shocks and rear coilovers Front disc brakes and rear drums Power-assisted steering



Servicing & Documentation

August 2023: Dynamometer test sheet

Known Imperfections

Imperfections in the finish

Seller notes that the steering column may need to be replaced

Ownership History

This 1955 Chevrolet 3100 received refurbishment work and modifications that began in 2023. It was acquired by the seller in November 2025.

Included Items

Manuals and parts receipts

Additional Information

A replacement serial plate affixed to the left A-pillar is stamped with “0761566F255X,” corresponding to the VIN listed on the Pennsylvania title.

The Pennsylvania title lists “Antique Vehicle” under the brands section.

This 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.