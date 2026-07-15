502-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside Pickup
Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1955 Chevrolet 3100 helped launch Chevrolet’s “Task Force” line, replacing the earlier Advance Design series. Introduced with a more modern, streamlined appearance, it featured a wider grille, wraparound windshield, and improved styling that set the tone for future trucks. The 3100 was a half-ton model known for its durability, versatility, and smoother ride.
This ‘55 3100 underwent modifications beginning in 2023 and was acquired by the seller in November 2025. The stepside pickup body is refinished in blue and black paint and rides on a replacement frame. Power is provided by a fuel-injected BluPrint Engines 502ci V8 and sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.
Five-spoke Weld wheels are held by Belltech front shocks and rear coilovers, while braking is handled by front discs and rear drums.
A dual exhaust system exits at the rear or through cutouts, and other exterior details include a windshield visor, polished front bumper, louvered tailgate, and wooden bed slats.
Inside, aftermarket bucket seats are trimmed in tan and brown and separated by a center console that houses a B&M gear selector. Instrumentation consists of a Classic Instruments cluster and a dashboard-mounted AutoMeter tachometer.
This 3100 stepside pickup is offered at no reserve with manuals, parts receipts, a dyno sheet, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
BluePrint Engines 502ci V8
TH400 three-speed automatic transmission
Relaced frame
Blue and black paint with faux patina
Brown and tan upholstery
Factory Equipment
Stepside pickup body
Polished front bumper and trim
Wraparound windshield
Modifications
Exterior
Windshield visor
Tubbed rear wheel wells
Wooden bed planks
Louvered tailgate
Aftermarket taillights
Back-up camera
Dual exhaust outlets
Five-spoke Weld wheels
Interior
TMI Products bucket seats
Color-coordinated door panels
Center console with B&M gear selector
Aftermarket steering wheel
Classic Instruments gauge cluster
Dashboard-mounted AutoMeter tachometer
Jensen flip-up head unit
Kicker speakers
Engine
Holley Sniper fuel injection
Edelbrock intake manifold
Aluminum cylinder heads
Forged pistons
Hydraulic roller camshaft
Dual exhaust with tubular headers and cutouts
Tanks Inc. in-tank fuel pump
Braking & Suspension
Belltech front shocks and rear coilovers
Front disc brakes and rear drums
Power-assisted steering
Servicing & Documentation
August 2023: Dynamometer test sheet
Known Imperfections
Imperfections in the finish
Seller notes that the steering column may need to be replaced
Ownership History
This 1955 Chevrolet 3100 received refurbishment work and modifications that began in 2023. It was acquired by the seller in November 2025.
Included Items
Manuals and parts receipts
Additional Information
A replacement serial plate affixed to the left A-pillar is stamped with “0761566F255X,” corresponding to the VIN listed on the Pennsylvania title.
The Pennsylvania title lists “Antique Vehicle” under the brands section.
This 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.