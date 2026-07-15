Auction ended.

502-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside Pickup

No reserve
Sold for on 07/15/26
Result
502-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside Pickup
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Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN0761566F255X
Mileage indicated395 Miles TMU
LocationGettysburg, Pennsylvania
Engine502ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue/Black
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1955 Chevy 3100 Custom-Walk Around
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1955 Chevy 3100 Custom-Gauges & Start Up
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1955 Chevy 3100 Custom- Interior & Idling
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1955 Chevrolet 3100 helped launch Chevrolet’s “Task Force” line, replacing the earlier Advance Design series. Introduced with a more modern, streamlined appearance, it featured a wider grille, wraparound windshield, and improved styling that set the tone for future trucks. The 3100 was a half-ton model known for its durability, versatility, and smoother ride.

This ‘55 3100 underwent modifications beginning in 2023 and was acquired by the seller in November 2025. The stepside pickup body is refinished in blue and black paint and rides on a replacement frame. Power is provided by a fuel-injected BluPrint Engines 502ci V8 and sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.

Five-spoke Weld wheels are held by Belltech front shocks and rear coilovers, while braking is handled by front discs and rear drums.

A dual exhaust system exits at the rear or through cutouts, and other exterior details include a windshield visor, polished front bumper, louvered tailgate, and wooden bed slats.

Inside, aftermarket bucket seats are trimmed in tan and brown and separated by a center console that houses a B&M gear selector. Instrumentation consists of a Classic Instruments cluster and a dashboard-mounted AutoMeter tachometer.

This 3100 stepside pickup is offered at no reserve with manuals, parts receipts, a dyno sheet, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • BluePrint Engines 502ci V8

  • TH400 three-speed automatic transmission

  • Relaced frame

  • Blue and black paint with faux patina

  • Brown and tan upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Stepside pickup body

  • Polished front bumper and trim

  • Wraparound windshield

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Windshield visor

    • Tubbed rear wheel wells

    • Wooden bed planks

    • Louvered tailgate

    • Aftermarket taillights

    • Back-up camera

    • Dual exhaust outlets

    • Five-spoke Weld wheels

  • Interior

    • TMI Products bucket seats

    • Color-coordinated door panels

    • Center console with B&M gear selector

    • Aftermarket steering wheel

    • Classic Instruments gauge cluster

    • Dashboard-mounted AutoMeter tachometer

    • Jensen flip-up head unit

    • Kicker speakers

  • Engine

    • Holley Sniper fuel injection

    • Edelbrock intake manifold

    • Aluminum cylinder heads

    • Forged pistons

    • Hydraulic roller camshaft

    • Dual exhaust with tubular headers and cutouts

    • Tanks Inc. in-tank fuel pump

  • Braking & Suspension

    • Belltech front shocks and rear coilovers

    • Front disc brakes and rear drums

    • Power-assisted steering

Servicing & Documentation

  • August 2023: Dynamometer test sheet

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections in the finish

  • Seller notes that the steering column may need to be replaced

Ownership History

This 1955 Chevrolet 3100 received refurbishment work and modifications that began in 2023. It was acquired by the seller in November 2025.

Included Items

  • Manuals and parts receipts

Additional Information

  • A replacement serial plate affixed to the left A-pillar is stamped with “0761566F255X,” corresponding to the VIN listed on the Pennsylvania title.

  • The Pennsylvania title lists “Antique Vehicle” under the brands section.

This 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

502-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
ArthurMariani_7cms
ArthurMariani_7cms
$25,681
Seller
Blackwing-yrur5wmf
Blackwing-yrur5wmf
EndedJul 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids24
Views30,156

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