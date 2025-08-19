Description

When a preproduction roadster that would become the Austin-Healey 100 debuted at the 1952 London Motor Show, it represented a big post-war shift for Britain's sports car market. So named for their ability to hit 100 mph, the production models that followed featured an Austin A90-derived 2,660-cc — or 2.7-liter— inline-four backed initially by a 3-speed manual gearbox and four-wheel disc brakes.

Assembled in January 1955, this 100 BN1 roadster was finished from the factory in Spruce Green and built to U.S.-market specifications.

The seller acquired the car in Northern California in 2015 and continued a refurbishment started at least a decade earlier under prior ownership. Work by the previous owner is reported to have included in an overhaul of the 2.7L inline-four engine and transmission, as well as replacement of the clutch. The seller says they refurbished the dual SU carburetors and Smiths instrumentation as well as replaced braking components.

The car features silver-painted 15" knock-off wire wheels, a fold-down windshield, and a banjo-style three-spoke steering wheel.

This 1955 Austin-Healey 100 BN1 roadster is now offered with a tonneau cover, Heritage Trust certificate, and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

2.7L inline-four

100M-style dual SU side-draft carburetors

3-speed manual with overdrive

Spruce Green paint

Black vinyl cabin

Folding windshield

15" knock-off wire wheels

Factory Equipment

2.7L inline-four Engine stamping 223156 corresponds with the car's VIN tag

3-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Silver-painted 15" knock-off wire wheels

Four-wheel drum brakes

Bucket seats

Smiths instrumentation

Banjo-style steering wheel

Modifications

Dual H6 SU carburetors

Vertical bumperette-style bars in place of stock bumpers

Lap belts

Servicing

The car was refinished and reupholstered prior to 2015. The seller reports having performed the following work during their ownership:

Braking components replaced

Dual SU side-draft carburetors overhauled and fitted

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections including orange-peel texture are shown in the gallery

Wear on interior trim and upholstery

No soft top is fitted

Ownership History

From the seller: "I bought the car from a gentleman in 2015. He had started a frame-off restoration. He rebuilt the engine and transmission, put in a new clutch, and wiring harness, among other things. He developed health issues and couldn’t continue the work. It was sitting, covered in his garage for about ten years before I bought it. Since then, I have finished the job he started.

I have gone over every inch of this car. The carburetors have been fully rebuilt. All the dashboard gauges have been rebuilt. The overdrive works great. The entire brake system is new. The windshield can be lowered for racing."

Included Items