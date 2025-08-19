1955 Austin-Healey 100 BN1 Roadster
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:20 PM UTC
Description
When a preproduction roadster that would become the Austin-Healey 100 debuted at the 1952 London Motor Show, it represented a big post-war shift for Britain's sports car market. So named for their ability to hit 100 mph, the production models that followed featured an Austin A90-derived 2,660-cc — or 2.7-liter— inline-four backed initially by a 3-speed manual gearbox and four-wheel disc brakes.
Assembled in January 1955, this 100 BN1 roadster was finished from the factory in Spruce Green and built to U.S.-market specifications.
The seller acquired the car in Northern California in 2015 and continued a refurbishment started at least a decade earlier under prior ownership. Work by the previous owner is reported to have included in an overhaul of the 2.7L inline-four engine and transmission, as well as replacement of the clutch. The seller says they refurbished the dual SU carburetors and Smiths instrumentation as well as replaced braking components.
The car features silver-painted 15" knock-off wire wheels, a fold-down windshield, and a banjo-style three-spoke steering wheel.
This 1955 Austin-Healey 100 BN1 roadster is now offered with a tonneau cover, Heritage Trust certificate, and a clean California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
2.7L inline-four
100M-style dual SU side-draft carburetors
3-speed manual with overdrive
Spruce Green paint
Black vinyl cabin
Folding windshield
15" knock-off wire wheels
Factory Equipment
2.7L inline-four
Engine stamping 223156 corresponds with the car's VIN tag
3-speed manual transmission with overdrive
Silver-painted 15" knock-off wire wheels
Four-wheel drum brakes
Bucket seats
Smiths instrumentation
Banjo-style steering wheel
Modifications
Dual H6 SU carburetors
Vertical bumperette-style bars in place of stock bumpers
Lap belts
Servicing
The car was refinished and reupholstered prior to 2015. The seller reports having performed the following work during their ownership:
Braking components replaced
Dual SU side-draft carburetors overhauled and fitted
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections including orange-peel texture are shown in the gallery
Wear on interior trim and upholstery
No soft top is fitted
Ownership History
From the seller: "I bought the car from a gentleman in 2015. He had started a frame-off restoration. He rebuilt the engine and transmission, put in a new clutch, and wiring harness, among other things. He developed health issues and couldn’t continue the work. It was sitting, covered in his garage for about ten years before I bought it. Since then, I have finished the job he started.
I have gone over every inch of this car. The carburetors have been fully rebuilt. All the dashboard gauges have been rebuilt. The overdrive works great. The entire brake system is new. The windshield can be lowered for racing."
Included Items
Heritage Trust certificate
Wood trunk organizer
Knock-off hammer
Tonneau cover
Top frame
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.