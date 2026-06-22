Auction ended.

1954 Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom

No reserve
Sold for on 06/22/26
Result
1954 Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (60)

Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINR740919
Mileage indicated42,800 Miles TMU
LocationMount Juliet, Tennessee
Engine262ci Jetfire Inline-Six
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ambassador Airflyte Custom is evidence of Nash’s forward-thinking design and engineering during the early ‘50s. Known for its fully integrated “Airflyte” body styling, the Ambassador featured envelope-body construction with skirted wheels, a wide stance, and a sleek, aerodynamic profile that stood apart from its contemporaries. As Nash’s flagship model, it combined innovative features such as advanced climate control concepts, a spacious cabin, and refined ride quality.

This 1954 Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom is finished in a two-tone gold and white exterior over a white and green interior. Beyond its flashy respray, this Airflyte Custom features full fender skirts, dual spotlights, foglights, and a rear-mounted continental kit, all contributing to its unique presence.

Power comes from a 262ci inline-six engine paired with a four-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. The interior retains a stock appearance, including preserved seating surfaces protected by vintage plastic covers, and a detailed dashboard featuring the iconic Nash Weather Eye climate controls.

This 1954 Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom is now offered at no reserve with some original paperwork, factory literature, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Flagship Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom

  • Powered by a correct 262ci “Jetfire” inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in two-tone gold and white with whitewall tires over a white and green interior

  • Continental kit, full fender skirts, fog lights, and spotlights

Factory Equipment

  • 262ci inline-six “Jetfire” engine

  • 4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • Weather Eye climate control system

  • AM radio

  • Full-width bench seating

  • Factory instrumentation and symmetrical dash design

  • Chrome bumpers and full-length trim

  • Whitewall tires

  • Dual spotlights

Modifications

  • Converted to 12-volt generator unit with solid-state internals

  • LED lighting installed (most bulbs converted)

  • Aftermarket dual-diaphragm brake booster

  • Battery cutoff switch mounted on firewall

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Brake system upgraded with modern booster for improved safety

  • Cowl drain tube replaced to address prior drainage issue

Known Imperfections

  • Wipers are currently inoperable due to missing vacuum lines

  • Soft pinch weld noted on passenger-side front near lift point

  • Corrosion on underside surfaces as shown in the gallery

  • Clock and factory radio inoperable

Ownership History

This Ambassador Airflyte is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.

Included Items

  • Original paperwork

  • Owner’s manual

  • Service manuals

  • Spare tire and jack

  • Fire extinguisher

Additional Information

The engine and chassis numbers do not match exactly, which is normal for Nash vehicles of this period. The engine carries the correct “A2” Ambassador-series prefix and falls within the expected format, indicating it is a correct-type and likely original engine rather than a later service replacement.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1954 Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom · No reserve

Sold to
LamboLover
LamboLover
$12,870
Seller
Niles_Ingalls
Niles_Ingalls
EndedJun 22, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
Bids19
Views7,819
Bids
LamboLover's avatar
LamboLover
Jun 22 at 6:10 PM
$12,028bid placed 
Greg3's avatar
Greg3
Jun 22 at 6:09 PM
$11,777bid placed 
LamboLover's avatar
LamboLover
Jun 22 at 6:09 PM
$11,526bid placed 
Greg3's avatar
Greg3
Jun 22 at 6:08 PM
$11,275bid placed 
LamboLover's avatar
LamboLover
Jun 22 at 6:08 PM
$11,000bid placed 

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