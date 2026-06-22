Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ambassador Airflyte Custom is evidence of Nash’s forward-thinking design and engineering during the early ‘50s. Known for its fully integrated “Airflyte” body styling, the Ambassador featured envelope-body construction with skirted wheels, a wide stance, and a sleek, aerodynamic profile that stood apart from its contemporaries. As Nash’s flagship model, it combined innovative features such as advanced climate control concepts, a spacious cabin, and refined ride quality.

This 1954 Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom is finished in a two-tone gold and white exterior over a white and green interior. Beyond its flashy respray, this Airflyte Custom features full fender skirts, dual spotlights, foglights, and a rear-mounted continental kit, all contributing to its unique presence.

Power comes from a 262ci inline-six engine paired with a four-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. The interior retains a stock appearance, including preserved seating surfaces protected by vintage plastic covers, and a detailed dashboard featuring the iconic Nash Weather Eye climate controls.

This 1954 Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom is now offered at no reserve with some original paperwork, factory literature, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Flagship Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom

Powered by a correct 262ci “Jetfire” inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in two-tone gold and white with whitewall tires over a white and green interior

Continental kit, full fender skirts, fog lights, and spotlights

Factory Equipment

262ci inline-six “Jetfire” engine

4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Weather Eye climate control system

AM radio

Full-width bench seating

Factory instrumentation and symmetrical dash design

Chrome bumpers and full-length trim

Whitewall tires

Dual spotlights

Modifications

Converted to 12-volt generator unit with solid-state internals

LED lighting installed (most bulbs converted)

Aftermarket dual-diaphragm brake booster

Battery cutoff switch mounted on firewall

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Brake system upgraded with modern booster for improved safety

Cowl drain tube replaced to address prior drainage issue

Known Imperfections

Wipers are currently inoperable due to missing vacuum lines

Soft pinch weld noted on passenger-side front near lift point

Corrosion on underside surfaces as shown in the gallery

Clock and factory radio inoperable

Ownership History

This Ambassador Airflyte is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.

Included Items

Original paperwork

Owner’s manual

Service manuals

Spare tire and jack

Fire extinguisher

Additional Information

The engine and chassis numbers do not match exactly, which is normal for Nash vehicles of this period. The engine carries the correct “A2” Ambassador-series prefix and falls within the expected format, indicating it is a correct-type and likely original engine rather than a later service replacement.