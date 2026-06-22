1954 Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom
Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Ambassador Airflyte Custom is evidence of Nash’s forward-thinking design and engineering during the early ‘50s. Known for its fully integrated “Airflyte” body styling, the Ambassador featured envelope-body construction with skirted wheels, a wide stance, and a sleek, aerodynamic profile that stood apart from its contemporaries. As Nash’s flagship model, it combined innovative features such as advanced climate control concepts, a spacious cabin, and refined ride quality.
This 1954 Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom is finished in a two-tone gold and white exterior over a white and green interior. Beyond its flashy respray, this Airflyte Custom features full fender skirts, dual spotlights, foglights, and a rear-mounted continental kit, all contributing to its unique presence.
Power comes from a 262ci inline-six engine paired with a four-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. The interior retains a stock appearance, including preserved seating surfaces protected by vintage plastic covers, and a detailed dashboard featuring the iconic Nash Weather Eye climate controls.
This 1954 Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom is now offered at no reserve with some original paperwork, factory literature, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Flagship Nash Ambassador Airflyte Custom
Powered by a correct 262ci “Jetfire” inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in two-tone gold and white with whitewall tires over a white and green interior
Continental kit, full fender skirts, fog lights, and spotlights
Factory Equipment
262ci inline-six “Jetfire” engine
4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Weather Eye climate control system
AM radio
Full-width bench seating
Factory instrumentation and symmetrical dash design
Chrome bumpers and full-length trim
Whitewall tires
Dual spotlights
Modifications
Converted to 12-volt generator unit with solid-state internals
LED lighting installed (most bulbs converted)
Aftermarket dual-diaphragm brake booster
Battery cutoff switch mounted on firewall
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Brake system upgraded with modern booster for improved safety
Cowl drain tube replaced to address prior drainage issue
Known Imperfections
Wipers are currently inoperable due to missing vacuum lines
Soft pinch weld noted on passenger-side front near lift point
Corrosion on underside surfaces as shown in the gallery
Clock and factory radio inoperable
Ownership History
This Ambassador Airflyte is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.
Included Items
Original paperwork
Owner’s manual
Service manuals
Spare tire and jack
Fire extinguisher
Additional Information
The engine and chassis numbers do not match exactly, which is normal for Nash vehicles of this period. The engine carries the correct “A2” Ambassador-series prefix and falls within the expected format, indicating it is a correct-type and likely original engine rather than a later service replacement.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.