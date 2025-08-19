1954 Chevrolet Corvette

Samuel L. Peters Collection
No reserve
12 days
$19,540
1954 Chevrolet Corvette
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Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINE54S002405
Mileage indicated56,700 Miles
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine235ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSportsman Red
Interior colorRed

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Video gallery

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Start Up and Walk Around
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1954 Chevrolet Corvette Test Drive
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1954 Chevrolet Corvette Start Up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present this second round of the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers.

* * *

Introduced in 1953 as a limited run of just 300 hand-built units, the Corvette was Chevrolet’s dramatic response to the growing popularity of European sports cars in the U.S. The 1954 model saw expanded production at a new facility in St. Louis, Missouri, with over 3,600 units built.

Visually, the '54 Corvette retained the sleek fiberglass body and jet-age styling of the original, including the signature mesh headlight grilles, rounded fenders, and wraparound windshield. It was powered by a 235 cubic-inch “Blue Flame” inline-six engine, paired with a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission. A revised camshaft nudged horsepower up to 155.

New color options — Pennant Blue, Sportsman Red, and Black — joined the original Polo White. Though the iconic small block V8 wouldn’t arrive until 1955, the torque-heavy six impressed the media. Road & Track praised its performance, noting it could “... give any sports car of comparable power and weight a real race between 20 and 90 mph. Frankly, we liked the Corvette very much.”

This ’54 Corvette underwent a refurbishment under previous ownership (year unknown) and is finished in Sportsman Red paint with a tan convertible top and bucket seats with red vinyl upholstery. It was featured in Corvette News under previous ownership.

This 1954 Chevrolet Corvette is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

  • 235ci “Blue Flame” inline-six engine

  • Two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

  • Refinished in Sportsman Red paint with tan convertible top

  • Bucket seats with red vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Folding fabric convertible top with removable side curtains

  • Steel wheels with full wheel covers

  • Triple one-barrel carburetors

  • Heater and defroster

  • “Wonderbar” signal-seeking AM radio

  • The chassis number (E54S002405) decodes as:

    • E – Corvette

    • 54 – 1954 model year

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 002405 – Sequential production number

Servicing & Documentation

  • Some repair and maintenance records are included

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1954 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

  • Soft top has been stored in the closed position for a very long time and will need to be stretched back out and the convertible top frame will need to be adjusted so that the soft top can be secured onto the car properly.

  • The deck lid release button needs adjustment, so that the deck lid will release and open and close properly.

  • Radio is inoperable.

Ownership History

This 1954 Chevrolet Corvette is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

  • Side curtains and carrying case

  • Tonneau cover

  • License plates

  • Spare tire

  • Jack

  • Tools

Additional Information

The seller states, "The odometer mileage is original."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Receipts: 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

Corvette News Article: 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1954 Chevrolet Corvette · No reserve

Current bid
Jackson1
Jackson1
$19,540
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids10
Views958

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