Auction ended.

1954 Chevrolet 3100 1/2 Ton

Bid to $21,250 on 06/09/26
Result
1954 Chevrolet 3100 1/2 Ton
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (117)

Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINH54A020897
Mileage indicated200 Miles TMU
LocationPembroke, Georgia
Engine235ci inline-six
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
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Description

The Chevrolet Advance Design series was the bowtie brand's first major pickup truck redesign since the end of World War II. Unveiled in May 1947, these trucks were wider, longer, and lower than the prewar holdovers sold until 1946, and sported a thoroughly modern look and a stronger, more rigid chassis as well as an innovative rear-hinged “alligator” hood. These advancements prioritized driver comfort and helped transition pickups from purely industrial tools to personal-use vehicles

As the Advance Design series rolled into the 1950s, changes were few, yet Chevrolet continued to outsell their rivals, and production of the series continued all the way into 1955.

This ‘54 Chevy truck was acquired by the seller in July 2013, at which time it underwent a refurbishment process that reportedly included an overhaul of the 235ci inline-six engine and three-speed manual transmission and installing 3.73:1 rear gears.

Additional work included converting the electrical system to 12-volt and installing an HEI-style ignition system and a dual circuit master cylinder as well as replacing the gauges, reupholstering the interior in brown leather, and repainting the body yellow.

This 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup is now offered with Georgia registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Repainted yellow

  • Interior reupholstered in brown leather

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • 3.73:1 gearing

  • HEI-style ignition

  • Dual circuit master cylinder

Factory Equipment

  • Chevrolet Series 3100 ½‑ton pickup chassis

  • 235ci inline-six engine with single-barrel carburetor

  • Three-speed manual transmission

  • Wood-plank cargo bed floor

  • The chassis number (H54A020897) decodes as:

    • H – 3100 Series

    • 54 – 1954 model year

    • A – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant

    • 020897 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Retro-style radio

  • 3.73:1 gearing

  • HEI-style ignition

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Fenton Manufacturing cast iron headers

  • Dual circuit master cylinder

  • Chrome air cleaner bonnet and oil cap

  • Widened steel wheels with polished trim rings and hubcaps

  • Chevrolet-branded shift knob and running board step plates

  • Lap belts

Servicing & Documentation

  • From the seller: “This truck was a frame-off restoration. The restoration is about ten years old. The original design was maintained with the exception of several safety and reliability improvements (dual brake master, HEI ignition, electrical system). The interior and exterior colors are based upon its original factory colors.”

  • From the seller: “Everything on this truck has been entirely restored or replaced. Genuine leather interior. All new sheet metal. Most body parts have been replaced. All new gauges. The 235ci engine has been professionally rebuilt from bottom to top. The 3-speed transmission and drivetrain have been rebuilt with new bushings and bearings. Rear end gears have been replaced with slightly taller 3:73 gears. All electrical wiring has been upgraded.”

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections as shown in the gallery

  • Wear on leather upholstery

  • Pops out of 3rd gear intermittently

Ownership History

The truck was acquired by the seller in July 2013.

Additional Information

  • The truck does not have a title; it is being offered on its Georgia registration, which serves as an ownership document in Georgia.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1954 Chevrolet 3100 1/2 Ton

Last bid
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
$21,250
Seller
RC_Poncho54
RC_Poncho54
EndedJun 09, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids21
Views20,222
Bids
BurnyzzLLC's avatar
BurnyzzLLC
Jun 9 at 6:23 PM
$21,250bid placed 
Left-field-Larry's avatar
Left-field-Larry
Jun 9 at 6:21 PM
$21,000bid placed 
BurnyzzLLC's avatar
BurnyzzLLC
Jun 9 at 6:18 PM
$20,750bid placed 
Left-field-Larry's avatar
Left-field-Larry
Jun 9 at 6:18 PM
$20,500bid placed 
BurnyzzLLC's avatar
BurnyzzLLC
Jun 9 at 6:15 PM
$20,250bid placed 

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