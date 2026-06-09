Description

The Chevrolet Advance Design series was the bowtie brand's first major pickup truck redesign since the end of World War II. Unveiled in May 1947, these trucks were wider, longer, and lower than the prewar holdovers sold until 1946, and sported a thoroughly modern look and a stronger, more rigid chassis as well as an innovative rear-hinged “alligator” hood. These advancements prioritized driver comfort and helped transition pickups from purely industrial tools to personal-use vehicles

As the Advance Design series rolled into the 1950s, changes were few, yet Chevrolet continued to outsell their rivals, and production of the series continued all the way into 1955.

This ‘54 Chevy truck was acquired by the seller in July 2013, at which time it underwent a refurbishment process that reportedly included an overhaul of the 235ci inline-six engine and three-speed manual transmission and installing 3.73:1 rear gears.

Additional work included converting the electrical system to 12-volt and installing an HEI-style ignition system and a dual circuit master cylinder as well as replacing the gauges, reupholstering the interior in brown leather, and repainting the body yellow.

This 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup is now offered with Georgia registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Repainted yellow

Interior reupholstered in brown leather

12-volt electrical system

3.73:1 gearing

HEI-style ignition

Dual circuit master cylinder

Factory Equipment

Chevrolet Series 3100 ½‑ton pickup chassis

235ci inline-six engine with single-barrel carburetor

Three-speed manual transmission

Wood-plank cargo bed floor

The chassis number (H54A020897) decodes as: H – 3100 Series 54 – 1954 model year A – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant 020897 – Sequential production number



Modifications

12-volt electrical system

Retro-style radio

3.73:1 gearing

HEI-style ignition

Dual exhaust system

Fenton Manufacturing cast iron headers

Dual circuit master cylinder

Chrome air cleaner bonnet and oil cap

Widened steel wheels with polished trim rings and hubcaps

Chevrolet-branded shift knob and running board step plates

Lap belts

Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: “This truck was a frame-off restoration. The restoration is about ten years old. The original design was maintained with the exception of several safety and reliability improvements (dual brake master, HEI ignition, electrical system). The interior and exterior colors are based upon its original factory colors.”

From the seller: “Everything on this truck has been entirely restored or replaced. Genuine leather interior. All new sheet metal. Most body parts have been replaced. All new gauges. The 235ci engine has been professionally rebuilt from bottom to top. The 3-speed transmission and drivetrain have been rebuilt with new bushings and bearings. Rear end gears have been replaced with slightly taller 3:73 gears. All electrical wiring has been upgraded.”

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections as shown in the gallery

Wear on leather upholstery

Pops out of 3rd gear intermittently

Ownership History

The truck was acquired by the seller in July 2013.

Additional Information