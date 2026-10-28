Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

* * *

This 1953 Volkswagen Type-1 Beetle represents the purest expression of Ferdinand Porsche's original people’s car concept, built during the model's formative postwar production era. Its distinctive split rear window, a feature phased out starting March 1953, makes this early ’53 a genuine milestone within Beetle history.

Beneath the rounded steel bodywork sits an air-cooled flat-four engine, prized for its mechanical simplicity, ease of maintenance, and remarkable durability across decades of use. The torsion-bar suspension at all four corners delivers a supple ride quality that was considered advanced for an economy car of its time. Inside, the minimalist dashboard and bench-style seating reflect honest, functional design rather than superfluous ornamentation.

Most historians cite 1,139 Volkswagen Beetles sold in the U.S. during 1953, and this Beige split window is one of them. Manufactured in December 1952, this would be one of the last split window Beetles imported before the oval window body was phased in. Known as “Zwitter” cars, these changeover models were built during a mere five-month period — "Zwitter" is German for "hybrid" from the transitional feature that straddles two design eras.

The car was acquired in a partially disassembled state, with numerous components stored inside the cabin. The engine is believed to be a 1959 unit. Following the completion of the bodywork and paint, Karl Hens assembled the car and drove it once around the parking lot, but it has not ventured far beyond his property.

This 1953 Volkswagen Beetle is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in South Carolina with a clean Pennsylvania in the current owner's name. Please note that the title is in transit for this vehicle.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Last year for split rear window

Finished in Beige (L71)

Air-cooled flat-four engine from a later Beetle

4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Simple painted-metal dashboard

Central speedometer

Cloth upholstery standard

Servicing & Documentation

Some repair receipts included

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Battery is exposed

Driver's window crank is incorrect

Worn steering wheel and other interior trim

Some flaws in the paintwork and corrosion as shown in the gallery

Semaphor turn signals need to be repaired

Included Items

Accessory ski holders and Langrenn skis

Correct rear decklid

1953-only heart taillights

Ownership History

This 1953 Volkswagen Beetle is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

Please note that the title is in transit for this vehicle.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.