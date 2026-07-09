Description

“For those who want the very finest in a sports car, Packard presents the exclusive Caribbean.” Introduced in 1953 as a limited-production, hand-finished convertible, the Packard Caribbean was the Detroit automaker's answer to the growing demand for glamorous, image-building automobiles.

With only 750 units produced, the ’53 Caribbean was exclusive by design, and it featured distinctive styling cues, including a low, sweeping profile, full rear wheel cutouts, and lots of chrome. Each car received careful attention, with high-quality interiors and unique trim options that set it apart from standard models.

Under the hood, Packard’s proven 327ci straight-eight engine delivered smooth, reliable performance and was factory rated at 180 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque.

This first-year Caribbean was acquired in 2015 by the seller, who notes it was refinished in Matador Maroon under previous ownership. It's one of a reported 750 assembled for the model year.

The car features a power-operated top and black vinyl upholstery in addition to power windows, a deluxe steering wheel and horn ring, a pushbutton AM radio, an analog clock, a Continental-style spare tire, and 15” steel wheels with wire-spoke covers.

This 1953 Packard Caribbean is now offered with spare parts, service manuals, a battery charger, a tool kit, and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One of 750 Caribbeans built for 1953

Refinished in Matador Maroon

Black vinyl upholstery

327ci straight-8 engine

Two-speed Ultramatic automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

327ci straight-8 engine

Four-barrel downdraft carburetor

Two-speed Ultramatic automatic transmission

Full rear wheel cutouts

Continental-style spare tire

15” steel wheels with wire-spoke covers

Power-assisted drum brakes

Deluxe steering wheel with horn ring

Modifications

Repainted maroon

Updated electrical components

Servicing & Documentation

Documents detailing services performed between April 2016 and May 2020 are viewable in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

Convertible top pump needs replaced

Paint imperfections consistent with an older repaint

Worn upholstery and split seam

Cracked steering wheel

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2015.

Included Items

Spare parts

Service manuals

Battery charger

Tool kit

Some service records

Additional Information

From the seller: “Believed to have originally been White (only 5 made from the factory in white), this car was repainted by a previous owner in Matador Maroon. The finish shows some imperfections but presents well overall. I purchased the car in 2015 from Charvet Classics in Oregon, it has been stored indoors and maintained consistently.

The car runs great, supported by a new exhaust system and selective electrical updates. The power window and power top mechanisms will need attention, though the convertible top itself is in good condition and currently stored down. The interior remains original to when the car was acquired, retaining the authentic period feel collectors value.

Mechanical upkeep has been performed by D&M Corvette in Downers Grove and Weimer Machine in Berwyn, two reputable Chicago‑area shops experienced with classic vehicles. The car has also received regular oil changes, contributing to its smooth running condition and strong braking performance. While the hydraulic pump for the power windows and convertible top still needs replacement, the core mechanical systems have been maintained consistently and remain in good working order.”