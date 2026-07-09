Auction ended.

1953 Packard Caribbean Convertible

Bid to $33,000 on 07/09/26
Result
1953 Packard Caribbean Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (106)

Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINL413075
Mileage indicated86,450 Miles TMU
LocationLa Grange Park, Illinois
Engine327ci Straight Eight
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMaroon
Interior colorBlack

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Description

“For those who want the very finest in a sports car, Packard presents the exclusive Caribbean.” Introduced in 1953 as a limited-production, hand-finished convertible, the Packard Caribbean was the Detroit automaker's answer to the growing demand for glamorous, image-building automobiles.

With only 750 units produced, the ’53 Caribbean was exclusive by design, and it featured distinctive styling cues, including a low, sweeping profile, full rear wheel cutouts, and lots of chrome. Each car received careful attention, with high-quality interiors and unique trim options that set it apart from standard models.

Under the hood, Packard’s proven 327ci straight-eight engine delivered smooth, reliable performance and was factory rated at 180 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque.

This first-year Caribbean was acquired in 2015 by the seller, who notes it was refinished in Matador Maroon under previous ownership. It's one of a reported 750 assembled for the model year.

The car features a power-operated top and black vinyl upholstery in addition to power windows, a deluxe steering wheel and horn ring, a pushbutton AM radio, an analog clock, a Continental-style spare tire, and 15” steel wheels with wire-spoke covers.

This 1953 Packard Caribbean is now offered with spare parts, service manuals, a battery charger, a tool kit, and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One of 750 Caribbeans built for 1953

  • Refinished in Matador Maroon

  • Black vinyl upholstery

  • 327ci straight-8 engine

  • Two-speed Ultramatic automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • 327ci straight-8 engine

  • Four-barrel downdraft carburetor

  • Two-speed Ultramatic automatic transmission

  • Full rear wheel cutouts

  • Continental-style spare tire

  • 15” steel wheels with wire-spoke covers

  • Power-assisted drum brakes

  • Deluxe steering wheel with horn ring

Modifications

  • Repainted maroon

  • Updated electrical components

Servicing & Documentation

Documents detailing services performed between April 2016 and May 2020 are viewable in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

  • Convertible top pump needs replaced

  • Paint imperfections consistent with an older repaint

  • Worn upholstery and split seam

  • Cracked steering wheel

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2015.

Included Items

  • Spare parts

  • Service manuals

  • Battery charger

  • Tool kit

  • Some service records

Additional Information

From the seller: “Believed to have originally been White (only 5 made from the factory in white), this car was repainted by a previous owner in Matador Maroon. The finish shows some imperfections but presents well overall. I purchased the car in 2015 from Charvet Classics in Oregon, it has been stored indoors and maintained consistently.

The car runs great, supported by a new exhaust system and selective electrical updates. The power window and power top mechanisms will need attention, though the convertible top itself is in good condition and currently stored down. The interior remains original to when the car was acquired, retaining the authentic period feel collectors value.

Mechanical upkeep has been performed by D&M Corvette in Downers Grove and Weimer Machine in Berwyn, two reputable Chicago‑area shops experienced with classic vehicles. The car has also received regular oil changes, contributing to its smooth running condition and strong braking performance. While the hydraulic pump for the power windows and convertible top still needs replacement, the core mechanical systems have been maintained consistently and remain in good working order.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1953 Packard Caribbean Convertible

Last bid
Hoopie
Hoopie
$33,000
Seller
Packard53Carib
Packard53Carib
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
Bids26
Views9,320

Comments & bids

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Hoopie's avatar
Hoopie
Jul 9 at 6:10 PM
$33,000bid placed 
DF56's avatar
DF56
Jul 9 at 6:10 PM
$32,750bid placed 
Hoopie's avatar
Hoopie
Jul 9 at 6:09 PM
$32,500bid placed 
DF56's avatar
DF56
Jul 9 at 6:09 PM
$32,250bid placed 
Hoopie's avatar
Hoopie
Jul 9 at 6:08 PM
$32,000bid placed 
DF56's avatar
DF56
Jul 9 at 6:07 PM
$31,750bid placed 
Hoopie's avatar
Hoopie
Jul 9 at 6:01 PM
$31,500bid placed 
DF56's avatar
DF56
Jul 9 at 6:00 PM
$31,250bid placed 
Hoopie's avatar
Hoopie
Jul 9 at 5:49 PM
$31,000bid placed 
DF56's avatar
DF56
Jul 9 at 5:40 PM
$30,500bid placed 
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TRFW_u5j6
Jul 9 at 3:35 PM
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DF56's avatar
DF56
Jul 9 at 3:06 PM
$23,500bid placed 
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TRFW_u5j6
Jul 9 at 2:18 PM
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Hoopie
Jul 9 at 2:11 PM
$22,500bid placed 
DF56's avatar
DF56
Jul 9 at 12:46 PM
$22,000bid placed 
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TRFW_u5j6
Jul 9 at 10:48 AM
$21,000bid placed 
Hoopie's avatar
Hoopie
Jul 8 at 10:26 PM
$20,750bid placed 
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TRFW_u5j6
Jul 2 at 8:28 AM
$20,500bid placed 
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WALNUTZ
Jun 30 at 3:02 PM
$20,000bid placed 
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TRFW_u5j6
Jun 30 at 7:25 AM
$18,000bid placed 
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WALNUTZ
Jun 28 at 6:00 PM
$17,500bid placed 
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JohnCzarnecki_am4u
Jun 28 at 5:23 PM
$13,000bid placed 
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WALNUTZ
Jun 27 at 1:18 AM
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Jun 26 at 9:22 PM
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JackStoffel_vz8h
Jun 26 at 9:13 PM
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Jun 26 at 5:25 PM
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