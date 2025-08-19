1953 Packard Caribbean

6 days
$4,000
1953 Packard Caribbean
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Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN26782386
Mileage indicated27,400 Miles TMU
LocationNewcastle , California
Engine327ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

“For those who want the very finest in a sports car, Packard presents the exclusive Caribbean.” Introduced in 1953 as a limited-production, hand-finished convertible, the Packard Caribbean was the Detroit automaker's answer to the growing demand for glamorous, image-building automobiles.

With only 750 units produced, the ’53 Caribbean was exclusive by design. It featured distinctive styling cues, including a low, sweeping profile, full rear wheel cutouts, and lavish chrome. Under the hood was Packard’s proven 327ci straight-eight engine, delivering smooth, reliable performance. Each car received careful attention, with high-quality interiors and unique trim options that set it apart from standard models.

This first-year Caribbean is finished in Sahara paint with a power-operated top and Sahara interior with white vinyl upholstery and dark red carpet. Features include a Continental-style spare tire, 15” steel wheels with wire wheel covers, power windows, deluxe steering wheel with horn ring, pushbutton AM radio, and clock. Seat belts were installed in 2024.

This 1953 Packard Caribbean is now offered with two spare tires and a clean California title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • One of 750 Caribbeans built for 1953

  • Finished in Sahara (yellow) with power-operated white convertible top

  • Sahara interior with white vinyl upholstery and dark red carpet

  • 327ci straight-8 engine

  • 3–speed, column-shifted manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Full rear wheel cutouts with chrome trim outlining front and rear wheel arches

  • Continental-style spare tire treatment with hinge

  • 15” steel wheels with wire wheel covers

  • Power-assisted drum brakes

  • Performance-tuned dual downdraft carburetor setup

  • Deluxe steering wheel with horn ring

  • Clock

  • The chassis number (26782386) decodes as:

    • 26 – 26th Series

    • 78 – Caribbean convertible body style

    • 2386 – Sequential production number

Modifications

The seller states that the following modifications have been performed:

  • Replaced carpet

  • Installed seat belts, front and rear

Service & Documentation

  • December 2024:

    • Replaced driver front spindle

    • Replaced front wheel bearings and seals

    • Replaced pinion seal and rear differential seal

    • Replaced front and rear shocks

    • Replaced Hydro-E-Lectric motor that powers the windows and top

    • Replaced all four power-window hydraulic cylinders/rams

    • Replaced suspension and brakes

    • Replaced convertible top

    • Replaced starter

  • September 2023:

    • Reconditioned 6-volt Dura-Long fuel pump

    • Replaced driver's window switch and four-button body

  • Coker Classic wide whitewall tires

  • Window controls

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

  • Convertible top weather stripping need to be replaced

  • White walls on tires show yellowing

  • Steering wheel is worn

  • Wear on upholstery

  • Radio and cabin heater are inoperative

  • Engine starter controlled via switch

Ownership History

The seller of this 1953 Packard Caribbean purchased it in 2022.

Included Items

  • Two spare tires (one rear mounted, the other in the trunk)

  • Rubber Packard floor mats

  • Ignition key and leather fob with Packard crest emblems

  • Packard Caribbean magazine advertisement

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1953 Packard Caribbean

Current bid
SteveM49
SteveM49
$4,000
Seller
SB_uu0ndw
SB_uu0ndw
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids9
Views3,283
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SteveM49's avatar
SteveM49
Jun 24 at 3:29 AM
$4,000bid placed 
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JeffFrank_ww57
Jun 24 at 1:58 AM
$3,500bid placed 
SteveM49's avatar
SteveM49
Jun 21 at 5:02 PM
$3,000bid placed 
LH_qtjc3s' avatar
LH_qtjc3s
Jun 20 at 7:40 PM
$2,500bid placed 
SteveM49's avatar
SteveM49
Jun 20 at 3:59 AM
$2,000bid placed 

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