1953 Packard Caribbean
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:25 PM UTC
Description
“For those who want the very finest in a sports car, Packard presents the exclusive Caribbean.” Introduced in 1953 as a limited-production, hand-finished convertible, the Packard Caribbean was the Detroit automaker's answer to the growing demand for glamorous, image-building automobiles.
With only 750 units produced, the ’53 Caribbean was exclusive by design. It featured distinctive styling cues, including a low, sweeping profile, full rear wheel cutouts, and lavish chrome. Under the hood was Packard’s proven 327ci straight-eight engine, delivering smooth, reliable performance. Each car received careful attention, with high-quality interiors and unique trim options that set it apart from standard models.
This first-year Caribbean is finished in Sahara paint with a power-operated top and Sahara interior with white vinyl upholstery and dark red carpet. Features include a Continental-style spare tire, 15” steel wheels with wire wheel covers, power windows, deluxe steering wheel with horn ring, pushbutton AM radio, and clock. Seat belts were installed in 2024.
This 1953 Packard Caribbean is now offered with two spare tires and a clean California title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
One of 750 Caribbeans built for 1953
Finished in Sahara (yellow) with power-operated white convertible top
Sahara interior with white vinyl upholstery and dark red carpet
327ci straight-8 engine
3–speed, column-shifted manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Full rear wheel cutouts with chrome trim outlining front and rear wheel arches
Continental-style spare tire treatment with hinge
15” steel wheels with wire wheel covers
Power-assisted drum brakes
Performance-tuned dual downdraft carburetor setup
Deluxe steering wheel with horn ring
Clock
The chassis number (26782386) decodes as:
26 – 26th Series
78 – Caribbean convertible body style
2386 – Sequential production number
Modifications
The seller states that the following modifications have been performed:
Replaced carpet
Installed seat belts, front and rear
Service & Documentation
December 2024:
Replaced driver front spindle
Replaced front wheel bearings and seals
Replaced pinion seal and rear differential seal
Replaced front and rear shocks
Replaced Hydro-E-Lectric motor that powers the windows and top
Replaced all four power-window hydraulic cylinders/rams
Replaced suspension and brakes
Replaced convertible top
Replaced starter
September 2023:
Reconditioned 6-volt Dura-Long fuel pump
Replaced driver's window switch and four-button body
Coker Classic wide whitewall tires
Window controls
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos
Convertible top weather stripping need to be replaced
White walls on tires show yellowing
Steering wheel is worn
Wear on upholstery
Radio and cabin heater are inoperative
Engine starter controlled via switch
Ownership History
The seller of this 1953 Packard Caribbean purchased it in 2022.
Included Items
Two spare tires (one rear mounted, the other in the trunk)
Rubber Packard floor mats
Ignition key and leather fob with Packard crest emblems
Packard Caribbean magazine advertisement
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.