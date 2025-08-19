Description

“For those who want the very finest in a sports car, Packard presents the exclusive Caribbean.” Introduced in 1953 as a limited-production, hand-finished convertible, the Packard Caribbean was the Detroit automaker's answer to the growing demand for glamorous, image-building automobiles.

With only 750 units produced, the ’53 Caribbean was exclusive by design. It featured distinctive styling cues, including a low, sweeping profile, full rear wheel cutouts, and lavish chrome. Under the hood was Packard’s proven 327ci straight-eight engine, delivering smooth, reliable performance. Each car received careful attention, with high-quality interiors and unique trim options that set it apart from standard models.

This first-year Caribbean is finished in Sahara paint with a power-operated top and Sahara interior with white vinyl upholstery and dark red carpet. Features include a Continental-style spare tire, 15” steel wheels with wire wheel covers, power windows, deluxe steering wheel with horn ring, pushbutton AM radio, and clock. Seat belts were installed in 2024.

This 1953 Packard Caribbean is now offered with two spare tires and a clean California title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

One of 750 Caribbeans built for 1953

Finished in Sahara (yellow) with power-operated white convertible top

Sahara interior with white vinyl upholstery and dark red carpet

327ci straight-8 engine

3–speed, column-shifted manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Full rear wheel cutouts with chrome trim outlining front and rear wheel arches

Continental-style spare tire treatment with hinge

15” steel wheels with wire wheel covers

Power-assisted drum brakes

Performance-tuned dual downdraft carburetor setup

Deluxe steering wheel with horn ring

Clock

The chassis number (26782386) decodes as: 26 – 26th Series 78 – Caribbean convertible body style 2386 – Sequential production number



Modifications

The seller states that the following modifications have been performed:

Replaced carpet

Installed seat belts, front and rear

Service & Documentation

December 2024: Replaced driver front spindle Replaced front wheel bearings and seals Replaced pinion seal and rear differential seal Replaced front and rear shocks Replaced Hydro-E-Lectric motor that powers the windows and top Replaced all four power-window hydraulic cylinders/rams Replaced suspension and brakes Replaced convertible top Replaced starter

September 2023: Reconditioned 6-volt Dura-Long fuel pump Replaced driver's window switch and four-button body

Coker Classic wide whitewall tires

Window controls

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

Convertible top weather stripping need to be replaced

White walls on tires show yellowing

Steering wheel is worn

Wear on upholstery

Radio and cabin heater are inoperative

Engine starter controlled via switch

Ownership History

The seller of this 1953 Packard Caribbean purchased it in 2022.

Included Items