Description

Released in 1951, the Packard 250 Convertible Coupe was the marque's only soft-top offering. It utilized a 122-inch wheelbase chassis from the entry-level Packard 200 but received the Packard 300's 327 cubic-inch straight-eight engine, which received a 5-horsepower increase for 1952, for a factory-rated 155 horsepower when paired with the two-speed Ultramatic automatic transmission. The 250 also featured “Easamatic” power brakes, semi-elliptical rear springs, three chrome louvers on each rear quarter panel, a chrome “tooth” grille, and a cormorant hood ornament.

This ‘52 Packard convertible was reportedly refurbished by the seller’s grandfather approximately 30 years ago, and at that time, the car was repainted in its factory shade of Turquoise Blue Light (S), and its interior was retrimmed in turquoise and white leather. Power is supplied by a 327ci straight-eight paired with a Packard Ultramatic two-speed automatic transmission, and additional details include a white soft top, a red-painted dashboard, a continental spare tire carrier, 15” steel wheels, and whitewall bias-ply tires.

This 1952 Packard 250 Convertible Coupe is now offered with manufacturer’s literature and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

327ci straight-eight

Ultramatic two-speed automatic transmission

Turquoise Blue with white soft top

Turquoise and white leather upholstery

Red-painted dashboard

Bias-ply whitewall tires

Continental spare tire carrier

Factory Equipment

327ci straight-eight p

Ultramatic two-speed automatic transmission

Easamatic power brakes

Semi-elliptical rear springs

Rear quarter panel louvers

Chrome “tooth” grille

Cormorant hood ornament

Servicing

The car was refurbished approximately 30 years ago by the seller’s grandfather.

Known Imperfections

Up-close images of imperfections, including scratches and pitted chrome, are visible in the gallery

Broken light lens

Holes in convertible top

Starter finicky

Brakes finicky

Ownership History

The car has been in the same family for approximately 30 years and was acquired by the seller in 2001.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Information From the seller: “The car was restored in its factory colors by my grandfather approximately 30 years ago.”