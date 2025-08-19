30-Years-Family-Owned 1952 Packard 250 Convertible Coupe

8 days
$1,400
30-Years-Family-Owned 1952 Packard 250 Convertible Coupe
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All photos (57)

Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN25792956
Mileage indicated13,750 Miles TMU
LocationCedar, Michigan
Engine327ci Straight-Eight
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe, Convertible
Exterior colorTurquoise Blue Light
Interior colorTurquoise & White

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Description

Released in 1951, the Packard 250 Convertible Coupe was the marque's only soft-top offering. It utilized a 122-inch wheelbase chassis from the entry-level Packard 200 but received the Packard 300's 327 cubic-inch straight-eight engine, which received a 5-horsepower increase for 1952, for a factory-rated 155 horsepower when paired with the two-speed Ultramatic automatic transmission. The 250 also featured “Easamatic” power brakes, semi-elliptical rear springs, three chrome louvers on each rear quarter panel, a chrome “tooth” grille, and a cormorant hood ornament.

This ‘52 Packard convertible was reportedly refurbished by the seller’s grandfather approximately 30 years ago, and at that time, the car was repainted in its factory shade of Turquoise Blue Light (S), and its interior was retrimmed in turquoise and white leather. Power is supplied by a 327ci straight-eight paired with a Packard Ultramatic two-speed automatic transmission, and additional details include a white soft top, a red-painted dashboard, a continental spare tire carrier, 15” steel wheels, and whitewall bias-ply tires.

This 1952 Packard 250 Convertible Coupe is now offered with manufacturer’s literature and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 327ci straight-eight

  • Ultramatic two-speed automatic transmission

  • Turquoise Blue with white soft top

  • Turquoise and white leather upholstery

  • Red-painted dashboard

  • Bias-ply whitewall tires

  • Continental spare tire carrier

Factory Equipment

  • 327ci straight-eight p

  • Ultramatic two-speed automatic transmission

  • Easamatic power brakes

  • Semi-elliptical rear springs

  • Rear quarter panel louvers

  • Chrome “tooth” grille

  • Cormorant hood ornament

Servicing

The car was refurbished approximately 30 years ago by the seller’s grandfather.

Known Imperfections

  • Up-close images of imperfections, including scratches and pitted chrome, are visible in the gallery

  • Broken light lens

  • Holes in convertible top

  • Starter finicky

  • Brakes finicky

Ownership History

The car has been in the same family for approximately 30 years and was acquired by the seller in 2001.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Information From the seller: “The car was restored in its factory colors by my grandfather approximately 30 years ago.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

30-Years-Family-Owned 1952 Packard 250 Convertible Coupe

Current bid
Frank73160
Frank73160
$1,400
Seller
SR_w36sle
SR_w36sle
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids3
Views1,219

Comments & bids

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Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 23 at 5:58 PM
$1,400bid placed 
Drbucklin's avatar
Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 9:05 AM
$1,100bid placed 
Billy.Bronco's avatar
Billy.Bronco
Sep 21 at 3:45 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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