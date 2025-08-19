30-Years-Family-Owned 1952 Packard 250 Convertible Coupe
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
Released in 1951, the Packard 250 Convertible Coupe was the marque's only soft-top offering. It utilized a 122-inch wheelbase chassis from the entry-level Packard 200 but received the Packard 300's 327 cubic-inch straight-eight engine, which received a 5-horsepower increase for 1952, for a factory-rated 155 horsepower when paired with the two-speed Ultramatic automatic transmission. The 250 also featured “Easamatic” power brakes, semi-elliptical rear springs, three chrome louvers on each rear quarter panel, a chrome “tooth” grille, and a cormorant hood ornament.
This ‘52 Packard convertible was reportedly refurbished by the seller’s grandfather approximately 30 years ago, and at that time, the car was repainted in its factory shade of Turquoise Blue Light (S), and its interior was retrimmed in turquoise and white leather. Power is supplied by a 327ci straight-eight paired with a Packard Ultramatic two-speed automatic transmission, and additional details include a white soft top, a red-painted dashboard, a continental spare tire carrier, 15” steel wheels, and whitewall bias-ply tires.
This 1952 Packard 250 Convertible Coupe is now offered with manufacturer’s literature and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
327ci straight-eight
Ultramatic two-speed automatic transmission
Turquoise Blue with white soft top
Turquoise and white leather upholstery
Red-painted dashboard
Bias-ply whitewall tires
Continental spare tire carrier
Factory Equipment
327ci straight-eight p
Ultramatic two-speed automatic transmission
Easamatic power brakes
Semi-elliptical rear springs
Rear quarter panel louvers
Chrome “tooth” grille
Cormorant hood ornament
Servicing
The car was refurbished approximately 30 years ago by the seller’s grandfather.
Known Imperfections
Up-close images of imperfections, including scratches and pitted chrome, are visible in the gallery
Broken light lens
Holes in convertible top
Starter finicky
Brakes finicky
Ownership History
The car has been in the same family for approximately 30 years and was acquired by the seller in 2001.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Additional Information From the seller: “The car was restored in its factory colors by my grandfather approximately 30 years ago.”
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