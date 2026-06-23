Auction ended.

1952 MG TD

It's Alive Automotive
Bid to $12,500 on 06/23/26
Result
1952 MG TD
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Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINTD19841
Mileage indicated1,750 Miles TMU
LocationBridgeton, Missouri
Engine1250cc Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1952 MG TD Roadster Highlight Video
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1952 MG TD Roadster Cold Start Video
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Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

* * *

Blending British charm with American appeal, the 1952 MG TD was part of the iconic MG T-series that began with the TA in 1936 and ran through the 1955 TF. The TD model featured a robust XPAG 1250cc inline-four engine and independent front suspension — an upgrade over its predecessor. By 1952, MG had refined the TD’s design, offering improved handling and comfort, making it a favorite among postwar sports car enthusiasts.

This right-hand-drive 1952 MG TD has been refinished in Ivory/Cream with red-painted vertical grille bars, tan convertible top, and side curtains. Its red interior includes reupholstered vinyl seats and door trim. The roadster features a four-speed manual transmission, center‑hinged bonnet, folding windshield, wire wheels, a luggage rack, beige banjo-style steering wheel, and instrumentation from Jaeger (speedometer), Smiths (water temperature), and Lucas (amperes).

Work completed since 2024 includes replacing the ignition switch, clock, fuel level sending unit, right-hand door striker plate and wedge, MG hubcaps, headlight/ignition switch, and the windscreen frame, brackets, and hardware.

According to the MG T-Type Register, Car No. TD19841 was assembled on September 15, 1952, with the original engine number being XPAG/TD2/20172. Engine No. 20172 is visible on the engine stamp pad, while the full number is listed on the riveted octagonal tag attached to the block.

This numbers-matching 1952 MG TD is now offered by the selling dealer with an MG T-Type Register Factory Production Record and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

  • Refinished in Ivory/Cream with a tan convertible top and side curtains

  • Reupholstered red vinyl interior and matching carpet

  • 1250 cc inline-four engine with twin SU carburetors generating 54 hp

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Numbers-matching engine

Factory Equipment

  • Right-hand-drive configuration

  • Folding windshield

  • Center‑hinged bonnet

  • Fog lights

  • 15” steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Luggage rack

  • Independent front suspension

  • Hydraulic drum brakes on all four wheels

  • Rack and pinion steering

  • Beige banjo-style steering wheel

  • Two-tone red and beige dashboard

  • Jaeger speedometer and tachometer

  • Smiths water temperature gauge, Lucas amperes gauge

Modifications

  • Installed Quartz clock conversion

  • Installed headlamp screens

Service & Documentation

  • 2025:

    • Replaced ignition switch

    • Replaced clock

    • Replaced fuel level sending unit

  • 2024:

    • Replaced right-hand door striker plate and wedge

    • Replaced 5 hubcaps with MG medallion

    • Replaced headlight switch

    • Replaced windscreen frame, brackets, and hardware

  • Refinished in Ivory/Cream with a tan convertible top and side curtains

  • Reupholstered red vinyl interior and matching carpet

  • Firestone tires

Known Imperfections

  • Scratches on radiator chrome

  • Paint imperfections on both cowls and the driver's door sill

  • Wear on painted portion of dashboard

Ownership History

This 1952 MG TD is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive. The seller states, "We acquired the car in December 2024 from the widow of the long-term owner and reputed restorer in Sugar Grove, Illinois."

Included Items

  • MG and 1953 (Queen’s) Coronation grille badges

  • Rear-mounted spare tire

  • MG T-Type Register Factory Production Record

Additional documents

1952 MG TD: Record and Maintenance/Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1952 MG TD

Last bid
mgfaninva
mgfaninva
$12,500
Seller
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
EndedJun 23, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids15
Views9,359
Bids
mgfaninva's avatar
mgfaninva
Jun 23 at 6:09 PM
$12,500bid placed 
Brewer's avatar
Brewer
Jun 23 at 6:08 PM
$12,150bid placed 
mgfaninva's avatar
mgfaninva
Jun 23 at 5:50 PM
$11,600bid placed 
JeromeSmith_3iik's avatar
JeromeSmith_3iik
Jun 23 at 5:43 PM
$11,300bid placed 
mgfaninva's avatar
mgfaninva
Jun 23 at 5:31 PM
$11,000bid placed 

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