Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

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Blending British charm with American appeal, the 1952 MG TD was part of the iconic MG T-series that began with the TA in 1936 and ran through the 1955 TF. The TD model featured a robust XPAG 1250cc inline-four engine and independent front suspension — an upgrade over its predecessor. By 1952, MG had refined the TD’s design, offering improved handling and comfort, making it a favorite among postwar sports car enthusiasts.

This right-hand-drive 1952 MG TD has been refinished in Ivory/Cream with red-painted vertical grille bars, tan convertible top, and side curtains. Its red interior includes reupholstered vinyl seats and door trim. The roadster features a four-speed manual transmission, center‑hinged bonnet, folding windshield, wire wheels, a luggage rack, beige banjo-style steering wheel, and instrumentation from Jaeger (speedometer), Smiths (water temperature), and Lucas (amperes).

Work completed since 2024 includes replacing the ignition switch, clock, fuel level sending unit, right-hand door striker plate and wedge, MG hubcaps, headlight/ignition switch, and the windscreen frame, brackets, and hardware.

According to the MG T-Type Register, Car No. TD19841 was assembled on September 15, 1952, with the original engine number being XPAG/TD2/20172. Engine No. 20172 is visible on the engine stamp pad, while the full number is listed on the riveted octagonal tag attached to the block.

This numbers-matching 1952 MG TD is now offered by the selling dealer with an MG T-Type Register Factory Production Record and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

Refinished in Ivory/Cream with a tan convertible top and side curtains

Reupholstered red vinyl interior and matching carpet

1250 cc inline-four engine with twin SU carburetors generating 54 hp

Four-speed manual transmission

Numbers-matching engine

Factory Equipment

Right-hand-drive configuration

Folding windshield

Center‑hinged bonnet

Fog lights

15” steel wheels with hubcaps

Luggage rack

Independent front suspension

Hydraulic drum brakes on all four wheels

Rack and pinion steering

Beige banjo-style steering wheel

Two-tone red and beige dashboard

Jaeger speedometer and tachometer

Smiths water temperature gauge, Lucas amperes gauge

Modifications

Installed Quartz clock conversion

Installed headlamp screens

Service & Documentation

2025: Replaced ignition switch Replaced clock Replaced fuel level sending unit

2024: Replaced right-hand door striker plate and wedge Replaced 5 hubcaps with MG medallion Replaced headlight switch Replaced windscreen frame, brackets, and hardware

Refinished in Ivory/Cream with a tan convertible top and side curtains

Reupholstered red vinyl interior and matching carpet

Firestone tires

Known Imperfections

Scratches on radiator chrome

Paint imperfections on both cowls and the driver's door sill

Wear on painted portion of dashboard

Ownership History

This 1952 MG TD is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive. The seller states, "We acquired the car in December 2024 from the widow of the long-term owner and reputed restorer in Sugar Grove, Illinois."

Included Items