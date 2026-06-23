1952 MG TD
Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
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Description
It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.
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Blending British charm with American appeal, the 1952 MG TD was part of the iconic MG T-series that began with the TA in 1936 and ran through the 1955 TF. The TD model featured a robust XPAG 1250cc inline-four engine and independent front suspension — an upgrade over its predecessor. By 1952, MG had refined the TD’s design, offering improved handling and comfort, making it a favorite among postwar sports car enthusiasts.
This right-hand-drive 1952 MG TD has been refinished in Ivory/Cream with red-painted vertical grille bars, tan convertible top, and side curtains. Its red interior includes reupholstered vinyl seats and door trim. The roadster features a four-speed manual transmission, center‑hinged bonnet, folding windshield, wire wheels, a luggage rack, beige banjo-style steering wheel, and instrumentation from Jaeger (speedometer), Smiths (water temperature), and Lucas (amperes).
Work completed since 2024 includes replacing the ignition switch, clock, fuel level sending unit, right-hand door striker plate and wedge, MG hubcaps, headlight/ignition switch, and the windscreen frame, brackets, and hardware.
According to the MG T-Type Register, Car No. TD19841 was assembled on September 15, 1952, with the original engine number being XPAG/TD2/20172. Engine No. 20172 is visible on the engine stamp pad, while the full number is listed on the riveted octagonal tag attached to the block.
This numbers-matching 1952 MG TD is now offered by the selling dealer with an MG T-Type Register Factory Production Record and a clean Missouri title.
Highlights
Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection
Refinished in Ivory/Cream with a tan convertible top and side curtains
Reupholstered red vinyl interior and matching carpet
1250 cc inline-four engine with twin SU carburetors generating 54 hp
Four-speed manual transmission
Numbers-matching engine
Factory Equipment
Right-hand-drive configuration
Folding windshield
Center‑hinged bonnet
Fog lights
15” steel wheels with hubcaps
Luggage rack
Independent front suspension
Hydraulic drum brakes on all four wheels
Rack and pinion steering
Beige banjo-style steering wheel
Two-tone red and beige dashboard
Jaeger speedometer and tachometer
Smiths water temperature gauge, Lucas amperes gauge
Modifications
Installed Quartz clock conversion
Installed headlamp screens
Service & Documentation
2025:
Replaced ignition switch
Replaced clock
Replaced fuel level sending unit
2024:
Replaced right-hand door striker plate and wedge
Replaced 5 hubcaps with MG medallion
Replaced headlight switch
Replaced windscreen frame, brackets, and hardware
Refinished in Ivory/Cream with a tan convertible top and side curtains
Reupholstered red vinyl interior and matching carpet
Firestone tires
Known Imperfections
Scratches on radiator chrome
Paint imperfections on both cowls and the driver's door sill
Wear on painted portion of dashboard
Ownership History
This 1952 MG TD is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive. The seller states, "We acquired the car in December 2024 from the widow of the long-term owner and reputed restorer in Sugar Grove, Illinois."
Included Items
MG and 1953 (Queen’s) Coronation grille badges
Rear-mounted spare tire
MG T-Type Register Factory Production Record
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.