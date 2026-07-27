Auction ended.

1952 Chrysler Windsor Deluxe Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 07/27/26
Result
1952 Chrysler Windsor Deluxe Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (265)

Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN70969095
Mileage indicated63,700 Miles TMU
LocationBoerne, Texas
Engine265ci L-head inline-six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorPale Yellow
Interior colorBlack & Beige

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Chrysler Windsor received its first major post-war redesign in 1949 and now had a boxier, taller appearance. For 1951, its front grille was simplified, and the Royal trim level was dropped, making the Windsor Chrysler's new entry-level car.

The Deluxe served as the upscale trim level within the Windsor range, offering additional features like a column-shifted Fluid-Matic semi-automatic transmission, electric windshield wipers, a Safety Crash Pad atop the dashboard, Oriflow shock absorbers, and a full-flow oil filter.

The big news for 1952 was the release of Chrysler's all-new high-compression Spitfire engine. This 264.5 cubic-inch inline-six had a compression ratio of 7.0:1 and was factory rated at 119 horsepower and 218 lb-ft of torque.

This '52 Windsor Deluxe convertible wears a pale yellow finish, and the seller reports that its interior was retrimmed under previous ownership along with replacement of the convertible top and a rebuild of its Spitfire engine.

This 1952 Chrysler Windsor Deluxe convertible is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, historical documentation, service records, boot cover, spare parts, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Spitfire 264.5ci inline-six engine

  • Fluid-Matic semi-automatic transmission

  • Finished in yellow with a beige convertible top

  • Black upholstery with beige inserts and carpeting

  • 15" steel wheels with full covers mounted with whitewall tires

  • Historical and service documentation included

Factory Equipment

  • Spitfire 264.5ci inline-six engine

  • Fluid-Matic semi-automatic transmission

  • Convertible coupe body style

  • Deluxe trim

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Bright bumpers and trim

  • 15" steel wheels with covers

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and accompanying service records, the following service work has been performed:

  • Fuel tank replaced with replacement sending unit

  • Engine rebuilt by previous owner

  • Convertible top replaced

  • Upholstery replaced

  • Kingpins replaced

  • Tie rods replaced

  • Shock absorbers replaced

  • Ignition coil replaced

  • Distributor serviced

Documentation includes (please view gallery):

  • Historical documentation

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Service records

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with older refurbishment

  • Fluid leaks present

Ownership History

The car was acquired in 2025 by the seller, who reports having maintained and serviced the vehicle during current ownership, including suspension and fuel system work. Documentation accompanies the vehicle, including service records and ownership notes.

Included Items

  • Convertible-top boot cover

  • Historical documentation

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Service records

  • Spare parts

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1953 Chrysler Windsor DeLuxe Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1952 Chrysler Windsor Deluxe Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
Mikecars
Mikecars
$16,645
Seller
DM_chry52
DM_chry52
EndedJul 27, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC
Bids16
Views22,369

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Mikecars
Jul 27 at 6:06 PM
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El_jefe77
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Mikecars
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El_jefe77
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Mikecars
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JAG13
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