Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Chrysler Windsor received its first major post-war redesign in 1949 and now had a boxier, taller appearance. For 1951, its front grille was simplified, and the Royal trim level was dropped, making the Windsor Chrysler's new entry-level car.

The Deluxe served as the upscale trim level within the Windsor range, offering additional features like a column-shifted Fluid-Matic semi-automatic transmission, electric windshield wipers, a Safety Crash Pad atop the dashboard, Oriflow shock absorbers, and a full-flow oil filter.

The big news for 1952 was the release of Chrysler's all-new high-compression Spitfire engine. This 264.5 cubic-inch inline-six had a compression ratio of 7.0:1 and was factory rated at 119 horsepower and 218 lb-ft of torque.

This '52 Windsor Deluxe convertible wears a pale yellow finish, and the seller reports that its interior was retrimmed under previous ownership along with replacement of the convertible top and a rebuild of its Spitfire engine.

This 1952 Chrysler Windsor Deluxe convertible is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, historical documentation, service records, boot cover, spare parts, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Spitfire 264.5ci inline-six engine

Fluid-Matic semi-automatic transmission

Finished in yellow with a beige convertible top

Black upholstery with beige inserts and carpeting

15" steel wheels with full covers mounted with whitewall tires

Historical and service documentation included

Factory Equipment

Spitfire 264.5ci inline-six engine

Fluid-Matic semi-automatic transmission

Convertible coupe body style

Deluxe trim

Four-wheel drum brakes

Bright bumpers and trim

15" steel wheels with covers

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and accompanying service records, the following service work has been performed:

Fuel tank replaced with replacement sending unit

Engine rebuilt by previous owner

Convertible top replaced

Upholstery replaced

Kingpins replaced

Tie rods replaced

Shock absorbers replaced

Ignition coil replaced

Distributor serviced

Documentation includes (please view gallery):

Historical documentation

Manufacturer's literature

Service records

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with older refurbishment

Fluid leaks present

Ownership History

The car was acquired in 2025 by the seller, who reports having maintained and serviced the vehicle during current ownership, including suspension and fuel system work. Documentation accompanies the vehicle, including service records and ownership notes.

Included Items