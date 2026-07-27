1952 Chrysler Windsor Deluxe Convertible
Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Chrysler Windsor received its first major post-war redesign in 1949 and now had a boxier, taller appearance. For 1951, its front grille was simplified, and the Royal trim level was dropped, making the Windsor Chrysler's new entry-level car.
The Deluxe served as the upscale trim level within the Windsor range, offering additional features like a column-shifted Fluid-Matic semi-automatic transmission, electric windshield wipers, a Safety Crash Pad atop the dashboard, Oriflow shock absorbers, and a full-flow oil filter.
The big news for 1952 was the release of Chrysler's all-new high-compression Spitfire engine. This 264.5 cubic-inch inline-six had a compression ratio of 7.0:1 and was factory rated at 119 horsepower and 218 lb-ft of torque.
This '52 Windsor Deluxe convertible wears a pale yellow finish, and the seller reports that its interior was retrimmed under previous ownership along with replacement of the convertible top and a rebuild of its Spitfire engine.
This 1952 Chrysler Windsor Deluxe convertible is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, historical documentation, service records, boot cover, spare parts, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Spitfire 264.5ci inline-six engine
Fluid-Matic semi-automatic transmission
Finished in yellow with a beige convertible top
Black upholstery with beige inserts and carpeting
15" steel wheels with full covers mounted with whitewall tires
Historical and service documentation included
Factory Equipment
Spitfire 264.5ci inline-six engine
Fluid-Matic semi-automatic transmission
Convertible coupe body style
Deluxe trim
Four-wheel drum brakes
Bright bumpers and trim
15" steel wheels with covers
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller and accompanying service records, the following service work has been performed:
Fuel tank replaced with replacement sending unit
Engine rebuilt by previous owner
Convertible top replaced
Upholstery replaced
Kingpins replaced
Tie rods replaced
Shock absorbers replaced
Ignition coil replaced
Distributor serviced
Documentation includes (please view gallery):
Historical documentation
Manufacturer's literature
Service records
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with older refurbishment
Fluid leaks present
Ownership History
The car was acquired in 2025 by the seller, who reports having maintained and serviced the vehicle during current ownership, including suspension and fuel system work. Documentation accompanies the vehicle, including service records and ownership notes.
Included Items
Convertible-top boot cover
Historical documentation
Manufacturer's literature
Service records
Spare parts
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.