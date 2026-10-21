Ex-Ed Spielman 1951 Mercury Eight Sport Coupe
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC
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Description
Mercury's first postwar redesign arrived for 1949, and its low, smooth bodywork and Flathead V8 made it an instant favorite, both as a family car and as the basis for the custom "lead sleds" that defined the era. The 1951 Mercury Eight carried a 255ci Flathead V8 rated at 112 horsepower and could be ordered with a three-speed manual, overdrive, or the new Merc-O-Matic automatic. Independent front suspension and a two-piece windshield were standard, and the coupe's uncluttered lines made it a favorite of customizers.
According to the included history book, this 1951 Mercury Eight Coupe was given in 1968 to writer and producer Ed Spielman, creator of the "Kung Fu" television series, by restaurateur and vintage racer Herb Wetanson. The binder states that the car appeared in films including "The Lords of Flatbush" and "Next Stop, Greenwich Village" while Spielman owned it in New York.
Around 2014, Spielman completed a multi-year restoration and build by Terry Becker of New River, Arizona, refinishing the car in gunmetal gray and black with hand-painted burgundy pinstriping, including Spielman's initials on each door, over a custom gray leather interior. The Flathead V8 was bored to 276ci and fitted with Offenhauser aluminum heads and intake, an Isky camshaft, and a Holley four-barrel carburetor, and the car also received a 12-volt electrical conversion, front disc brakes, and a Borla dual exhaust. Power goes to the rear wheels through a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission.
This 1951 Mercury Eight Coupe is now offered on dealer consignment in Arizona with a history book and a clean California title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Owned by "Kung Fu" creator Ed Spielman
Reported film appearances in "The Lords of Flatbush" and "Next Stop, Greenwich Village"
Multi-year restoration and build by Terry Becker, completed around 2014
276ci Flathead V8 with Offenhauser heads and intake and a Holley four-barrel carburetor
Gunmetal gray and black with hand-painted burgundy pinstriping over gray leather
Front disc brakes and a 12-volt electrical conversion
History book with a Spielman-written retrospective and operating instructions
Factory Equipment
Column-shifted three-speed manual transmission
Independent front suspension
15-inch steel wheels with covers
Two-piece windshield
Cowl vent
Chrome accents
Modifications
Engine:
Bored to 276ci with 8.6:1 compression
Polished aluminum Offenhauser #425 cylinder heads
Ported Offenhauser intake manifold
Holley 4160 four-barrel carburetor with electric choke
Isky Max 1 camshaft with Isky solid lifters and springs
Scat crankshaft, Scat H-beam connecting rods, and Ross Racing pistons, balanced
Block relieved 0.090" and polished
Melling M19 high-volume oil pump
Aluminum timing gear and full-flow remote oil filter
Mallory Unilite electronic distributor
Electric fuel pump
Two-speed electric cooling fan with Evans Waterless Coolant and a non-pressurized radiator cap
Fenton headers and Borla dual exhaust system
Master Power Brake front disc brake conversion with a dual master cylinder
235/75R15 Coker wide whitewall radial tires
12-volt conversion with a master disconnect switch
Electric windshield wiper motor in place of the vacuum unit
Custom gray leather upholstery
SpeedHut GPS speedometer and additional under-dash gauges
Lap belts
Servicing
The refurbishment and engine build were completed by Terry Becker of New River, Arizona, circa 2014, according to the included history book.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Ownership History
According to the included history binder, Herb Wetanson acquired this Mercury from a 92-year-old owner in Cold Spring Harbor, New York, and gave it to Ed Spielman in 1968. Spielman kept the car for nearly 50 years, first in New York and later in California. The current owner acquired it in 2026.
Included Items
History book with a Spielman-written retrospective, build specifications, and operating instructions
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