Auction ended.

Ex-Ed Spielman 1951 Mercury Eight Sport Coupe

Bid to $17,500 on 10/21/26
Result
Ex-Ed Spielman 1951 Mercury Eight Sport Coupe
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Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN51ME30938M
Mileage indicated92,100 Miles TMU
LocationScottsdale, Arizona
Engine276ci L-Head V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGray/Black
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1951 Mercury Eight Sport Coupe Walk-Around & Driving Video
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Description

Mercury's first postwar redesign arrived for 1949, and its low, smooth bodywork and Flathead V8 made it an instant favorite, both as a family car and as the basis for the custom "lead sleds" that defined the era. The 1951 Mercury Eight carried a 255ci Flathead V8 rated at 112 horsepower and could be ordered with a three-speed manual, overdrive, or the new Merc-O-Matic automatic. Independent front suspension and a two-piece windshield were standard, and the coupe's uncluttered lines made it a favorite of customizers.

According to the included history book, this 1951 Mercury Eight Coupe was given in 1968 to writer and producer Ed Spielman, creator of the "Kung Fu" television series, by restaurateur and vintage racer Herb Wetanson. The binder states that the car appeared in films including "The Lords of Flatbush" and "Next Stop, Greenwich Village" while Spielman owned it in New York.

Around 2014, Spielman completed a multi-year restoration and build by Terry Becker of New River, Arizona, refinishing the car in gunmetal gray and black with hand-painted burgundy pinstriping, including Spielman's initials on each door, over a custom gray leather interior. The Flathead V8 was bored to 276ci and fitted with Offenhauser aluminum heads and intake, an Isky camshaft, and a Holley four-barrel carburetor, and the car also received a 12-volt electrical conversion, front disc brakes, and a Borla dual exhaust. Power goes to the rear wheels through a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission.

This 1951 Mercury Eight Coupe is now offered on dealer consignment in Arizona with a history book and a clean California title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Owned by "Kung Fu" creator Ed Spielman

  • Reported film appearances in "The Lords of Flatbush" and "Next Stop, Greenwich Village"

  • Multi-year restoration and build by Terry Becker, completed around 2014

  • 276ci Flathead V8 with Offenhauser heads and intake and a Holley four-barrel carburetor

  • Gunmetal gray and black with hand-painted burgundy pinstriping over gray leather

  • Front disc brakes and a 12-volt electrical conversion

  • History book with a Spielman-written retrospective and operating instructions

Factory Equipment

  • Column-shifted three-speed manual transmission

  • Independent front suspension

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Two-piece windshield

  • Cowl vent

  • Chrome accents

Modifications

  • Engine:

    • Bored to 276ci with 8.6:1 compression

    • Polished aluminum Offenhauser #425 cylinder heads

    • Ported Offenhauser intake manifold

    • Holley 4160 four-barrel carburetor with electric choke

    • Isky Max 1 camshaft with Isky solid lifters and springs

    • Scat crankshaft, Scat H-beam connecting rods, and Ross Racing pistons, balanced

    • Block relieved 0.090" and polished

    • Melling M19 high-volume oil pump

    • Aluminum timing gear and full-flow remote oil filter

    • Mallory Unilite electronic distributor

    • Electric fuel pump

    • Two-speed electric cooling fan with Evans Waterless Coolant and a non-pressurized radiator cap

  • Fenton headers and Borla dual exhaust system

  • Master Power Brake front disc brake conversion with a dual master cylinder

  • 235/75R15 Coker wide whitewall radial tires

  • 12-volt conversion with a master disconnect switch

  • Electric windshield wiper motor in place of the vacuum unit

  • Custom gray leather upholstery

  • SpeedHut GPS speedometer and additional under-dash gauges

  • Lap belts

Servicing

The refurbishment and engine build were completed by Terry Becker of New River, Arizona, circa 2014, according to the included history book.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

According to the included history binder, Herb Wetanson acquired this Mercury from a 92-year-old owner in Cold Spring Harbor, New York, and gave it to Ed Spielman in 1968. Spielman kept the car for nearly 50 years, first in New York and later in California. The current owner acquired it in 2026.

Included Items

  • History book with a Spielman-written retrospective, build specifications, and operating instructions

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Ex-Ed Spielman 1951 Mercury Eight Sport Coupe

Last bid
Rickcollections
Rickcollections
$17,500
Seller
59caddyman
59caddyman
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids21
Views10,954

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Rickcollections
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