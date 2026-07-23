5.3L-Powered 1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
The 1951 Chevrolet 3100 was a half-ton pickup that belonged to Chevrolet’s popular Advance Design truck series, produced from 1947 to 1955. Introduced during America’s postwar economic boom, the 3100 featured a rounded cab design, a wider windshield, and a sturdy cargo bed that reflected Chevrolet’s focus on comfort and utility. The popularity of the 3100 provided many candidates primed for later refurbishment and custom builds.
This 1951 Chevrolet 3100 pickup received refurbishment and modification that is said to have been completed in 2024. Work included fitting a fuel-injected 5.3L GM V8 linked to a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip Ford 9” rear end.
The body is refinished in red with polished bumpers and trim, while Cherry wood planks line the cargo bed. A Schwanke engine chassis and Mustang II front suspension are joined by coilover shocks, and Foose 18” Knuckle wheels are mounted over disc brakes at each corner.
Inside, Cherry wood trim extends to the center console and door pulls. Bucket seats are upholstered in beige, and additional amenities include a tilt steering column, Dakota Digital instrumentation, Vintage Air air conditioning, a Bluetooth receiver, and a back-up camera display.
This 3100 is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Fuel-injected 5.3L GM V8
4L60E four-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in red
Beige upholstery
Factory Equipment
Advance Design body
Split windshield
Polished trim
Running boards
Modifications
Exterior
Polished running board treads
Cherry wood bed planks
Aftermarket lighting
Rear LED light bars
18” Foose Knuckle wheels
Interior
TEA’s Design bucket seats
Cherry wood center console and door pulls
Aftermarket steering wheel and tilt column
Dakota Digital instrumentation
Vintage Air Gen IV SureFit air-conditioning system
Cruise control
Bluetooth receiver and back-up camera display
Battery cut-off switch
Engine & Drivetrain
Fabricated engine shrouds
Aluminum radiator
Dual exhaust that exits in front of the rear wheels
Limited-slip Ford 9” rear end with 3.25 gearing
Braking & Suspension
Schwanke engine chassis and Mustang II front suspension
Coilover shocks
Disc brakes with red-finished calipers
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1951 Chevrolet 3100 in August 2025.
Additional Information
A replacement serial plate affixed to the left A-pillar is stamped with “JBA496488,” which corresponds to the VIN listed on the clean Minnesota title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.