Auction ended.

5.3L-Powered 1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Sold after for on 07/23/26
Result
5.3L-Powered 1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (80)

Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJBA496488
Mileage indicated1,300 Miles TMU
LocationRochester, Minnesota
Engine5.3L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBeige

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

5.3L-Powered 1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup - Walk Around & Start Up
Play
5.3L-Powered 1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup POV Drive
Play

Description

The 1951 Chevrolet 3100 was a half-ton pickup that belonged to Chevrolet’s popular Advance Design truck series, produced from 1947 to 1955. Introduced during America’s postwar economic boom, the 3100 featured a rounded cab design, a wider windshield, and a sturdy cargo bed that reflected Chevrolet’s focus on comfort and utility. The popularity of the 3100 provided many candidates primed for later refurbishment and custom builds.

This 1951 Chevrolet 3100 pickup received refurbishment and modification that is said to have been completed in 2024. Work included fitting a fuel-injected 5.3L GM V8 linked to a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip Ford 9” rear end.

The body is refinished in red with polished bumpers and trim, while Cherry wood planks line the cargo bed. A Schwanke engine chassis and Mustang II front suspension are joined by coilover shocks, and Foose 18” Knuckle wheels are mounted over disc brakes at each corner.

Inside, Cherry wood trim extends to the center console and door pulls. Bucket seats are upholstered in beige, and additional amenities include a tilt steering column, Dakota Digital instrumentation, Vintage Air air conditioning, a Bluetooth receiver, and a back-up camera display.

This 3100 is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Fuel-injected 5.3L GM V8

  • 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in red

  • Beige upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Advance Design body

  • Split windshield

  • Polished trim

  • Running boards

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Polished running board treads

    • Cherry wood bed planks

    • Aftermarket lighting

    • Rear LED light bars

    • 18” Foose Knuckle wheels

  • Interior

    • TEA’s Design bucket seats

    • Cherry wood center console and door pulls

    • Aftermarket steering wheel and tilt column

    • Dakota Digital instrumentation

    • Vintage Air Gen IV SureFit air-conditioning system

    • Cruise control

    • Bluetooth receiver and back-up camera display

    • Battery cut-off switch

  • Engine & Drivetrain

    • Fabricated engine shrouds

    • Aluminum radiator

    • Dual exhaust that exits in front of the rear wheels

    • Limited-slip Ford 9” rear end with 3.25 gearing

  • Braking & Suspension

    • Schwanke engine chassis and Mustang II front suspension

    • Coilover shocks

    • Disc brakes with red-finished calipers

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1951 Chevrolet 3100 in August 2025.

Additional Information

  • A replacement serial plate affixed to the left A-pillar is stamped with “JBA496488,” which corresponds to the VIN listed on the clean Minnesota title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

5.3L-Powered 1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Sold after for
$64,000
Seller
Jackw-a3u2rk3q
Jackw-a3u2rk3q
EndedJul 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids38
Views17,574

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

DM_68icf7's avatar
DM_68icf7
Jul 20 at 4:43 PM
$60,000bid placed 
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jul 20 at 3:59 PM
$58,000bid placed 
DM_68icf7's avatar
DM_68icf7
Jul 20 at 3:55 PM
$55,000bid placed 
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jul 20 at 3:33 PM
$53,000bid placed 
DM_68icf7's avatar
DM_68icf7
Jul 20 at 3:17 PM
$52,000bid placed 
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jul 20 at 3:11 PM
$50,000bid placed 
DM_68icf7's avatar
DM_68icf7
Jul 20 at 2:25 PM
$48,000bid placed 
oddcars4's avatar
oddcars4
Jul 20 at 1:58 PM
$46,250bid placed 
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jul 20 at 1:57 PM
$46,000bid placed 
oddcars4's avatar
oddcars4
Jul 20 at 1:54 PM
$45,500bid placed 
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jul 19 at 2:05 PM
$45,000bid placed 
ChristianBarrett1's avatar
ChristianBarrett1
Jul 19 at 1:58 AM
$42,250bid placed 
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jul 19 at 1:33 AM
$42,000bid placed 
ChristianBarrett1's avatar
ChristianBarrett1
Jul 19 at 12:23 AM
$41,750bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Jul 18 at 6:12 PM
$41,500bid placed 
ChristianBarrett1's avatar
ChristianBarrett1
Jul 18 at 2:08 PM
$41,250bid placed 
Hollywoodstacker69's avatar
Hollywoodstacker69
Jul 18 at 1:20 PM
$41,000bid placed 
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jul 17 at 6:40 PM
$40,000bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Jul 17 at 6:35 PM
$37,000bid placed 
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jul 17 at 2:55 PM
$36,500bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Jul 16 at 7:19 PM
$36,000bid placed 
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jul 16 at 2:40 PM
$35,000bid placed 
Unlimited123's avatar
Unlimited123
Jul 15 at 11:06 AM
$32,000bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Jul 14 at 4:13 PM
$31,500bid placed 
RD_smexig's avatar
RD_smexig
Jul 14 at 2:20 PM
$31,000bid placed 
GM_7rg7rb's avatar
GM_7rg7rb
Jul 14 at 1:22 AM
$30,250bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Jul 13 at 11:56 PM
$30,000bid placed 
RD_smexig's avatar
RD_smexig
Jul 13 at 11:54 PM
$25,000bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Jul 13 at 10:57 PM
$23,000bid placed 
GM_7rg7rb's avatar
GM_7rg7rb
Jul 12 at 10:59 PM
$22,500bid placed 
falcon1963's avatar
falcon1963
Jul 12 at 8:14 PM
$22,250bid placed 
GM_7rg7rb's avatar
GM_7rg7rb
Jul 12 at 5:46 PM
$22,000bid placed 
HowardBrown_xuet's avatar
HowardBrown_xuet
Jul 12 at 3:16 PM
$21,750bid placed 
GM_7rg7rb's avatar
GM_7rg7rb
Jul 12 at 3:21 AM
$21,500bid placed 
Wyattlee04's avatar
Wyattlee04
Jul 12 at 2:45 AM
$21,250bid placed 
GW_glkf5e's avatar
GW_glkf5e
Jul 12 at 2:35 AM
$21,000bid placed 
mikegreen_0tyz's avatar
mikegreen_0tyz
Jul 11 at 12:52 AM
$20,000bid placed 
MACMAN2024's avatar
MACMAN2024
Jul 11 at 12:21 AM
$1,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026