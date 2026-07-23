Description

The 1951 Chevrolet 3100 was a half-ton pickup that belonged to Chevrolet’s popular Advance Design truck series, produced from 1947 to 1955. Introduced during America’s postwar economic boom, the 3100 featured a rounded cab design, a wider windshield, and a sturdy cargo bed that reflected Chevrolet’s focus on comfort and utility. The popularity of the 3100 provided many candidates primed for later refurbishment and custom builds.

This 1951 Chevrolet 3100 pickup received refurbishment and modification that is said to have been completed in 2024. Work included fitting a fuel-injected 5.3L GM V8 linked to a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip Ford 9” rear end.

The body is refinished in red with polished bumpers and trim, while Cherry wood planks line the cargo bed. A Schwanke engine chassis and Mustang II front suspension are joined by coilover shocks, and Foose 18” Knuckle wheels are mounted over disc brakes at each corner.

Inside, Cherry wood trim extends to the center console and door pulls. Bucket seats are upholstered in beige, and additional amenities include a tilt steering column, Dakota Digital instrumentation, Vintage Air air conditioning, a Bluetooth receiver, and a back-up camera display.

This 3100 is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Fuel-injected 5.3L GM V8

4L60E four-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in red

Beige upholstery

Factory Equipment

Advance Design body

Split windshield

Polished trim

Running boards

Modifications

Exterior Polished running board treads Cherry wood bed planks Aftermarket lighting Rear LED light bars 18” Foose Knuckle wheels

Interior TEA’s Design bucket seats Cherry wood center console and door pulls Aftermarket steering wheel and tilt column Dakota Digital instrumentation Vintage Air Gen IV SureFit air-conditioning system Cruise control Bluetooth receiver and back-up camera display Battery cut-off switch

Engine & Drivetrain Fabricated engine shrouds Aluminum radiator Dual exhaust that exits in front of the rear wheels Limited-slip Ford 9” rear end with 3.25 gearing

Braking & Suspension Schwanke engine chassis and Mustang II front suspension Coilover shocks Disc brakes with red-finished calipers



Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1951 Chevrolet 3100 in August 2025.

Additional Information