Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

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The 1950 Packard Deluxe Eight Touring Sedan was part of Packard’s effort to reaffirm its reputation for quality and refinement in the competitive postwar luxury market. Built during the 23rd Series, the Deluxe Eight combined traditional Packard craftsmanship with modest modern updates, including refined exterior trim and an enlarged rear window.

Powered by Packard’s dependable 288ci straight‑eight engine, the model emphasized smoothness and durability over raw performance. It could be had with a three-speed manual or an optional automatic transmission, one of the industry’s earliest mass‑produced automatics.

This ’50s Packard luxury sedan wears an older repaint in two-tone blue and silver paint with rear fender skirts, and its spacious six‑passenger interior includes broadcloth upholstery and full carpeting, vent windows, heater and defroster, and AM radio. The car is in non-running condition and should be considered a project.

This 1950 Packard Deluxe Touring Sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with fender skirts and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

288ci inline-eight engine rated at 135 hp from the factory

UltraMatic Drive two-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in blue and silver paint

Two-tone brown broadcloth upholstery and full carpeting

Factory Equipment

Split windshield

Vent windows

Rear fender skirts

15‑inch steel wheels with hubcaps

Hydraulic drum brakes on all four wheels

Heater and defroster

Vent windows

Vertically mounted AM radio

Known Imperfections

Non-running vehicle, should be considered a project

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

Images detailing the condition of the 1950 Packard Deluxe are presented in the gallery

Paint flaws and cosmetic imperfections include chips, scratches, fading, overspray, bubbling, and rust

Wheels and hubcaps show rust and scratches

Wide whitewall tires are worn and cracking

Some pitting and rust on chrome, windshield surround, and A pillar

Upholstery on front and rear seats is torn and missing

Carpet and headliner are stained

Interior wood is damaged

Ownership History

This 1950 Packard Deluxe Eight Touring Sedan is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

Detachable rear fender skirts

Additional Information

Note: It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com