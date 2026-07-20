Auction ended.

1950 Packard Deluxe Eight Touring Sedan Project

Samuel L. Peters Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 07/20/26
Result
1950 Packard Deluxe Eight Touring Sedan Project
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (241)

Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2362524600
Mileage indicated48,700 Miles TMU
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine288ci Inline-Eight
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

The 1950 Packard Deluxe Eight Touring Sedan was part of Packard’s effort to reaffirm its reputation for quality and refinement in the competitive postwar luxury market. Built during the 23rd Series, the Deluxe Eight combined traditional Packard craftsmanship with modest modern updates, including refined exterior trim and an enlarged rear window.

Powered by Packard’s dependable 288ci straight‑eight engine, the model emphasized smoothness and durability over raw performance. It could be had with a three-speed manual or an optional automatic transmission, one of the industry’s earliest mass‑produced automatics.

This ’50s Packard luxury sedan wears an older repaint in two-tone blue and silver paint with rear fender skirts, and its spacious six‑passenger interior includes broadcloth upholstery and full carpeting, vent windows, heater and defroster, and AM radio. The car is in non-running condition and should be considered a project.

This 1950 Packard Deluxe Touring Sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with fender skirts and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

  • 288ci inline-eight engine rated at 135 hp from the factory

  • UltraMatic Drive two-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in blue and silver paint

  • Two-tone brown broadcloth upholstery and full carpeting

Factory Equipment

  • Split windshield

  • Vent windows

  • Rear fender skirts

  • 15‑inch steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Hydraulic drum brakes on all four wheels

  • Heater and defroster

  • Vent windows

  • Vertically mounted AM radio

Known Imperfections

  • Non-running vehicle, should be considered a project

  • All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

  • All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1950 Packard Deluxe are presented in the gallery

  • Paint flaws and cosmetic imperfections include chips, scratches, fading, overspray, bubbling, and rust

  • Wheels and hubcaps show rust and scratches

  • Wide whitewall tires are worn and cracking

  • Some pitting and rust on chrome, windshield surround, and A pillar

  • Upholstery on front and rear seats is torn and missing

  • Carpet and headliner are stained

  • Interior wood is damaged

Ownership History

This 1950 Packard Deluxe Eight Touring Sedan is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

  • Detachable rear fender skirts

Additional Information

Note: It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1950 Packard Deluxe Eight Touring Sedan Project · No reserve

Sold to
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
$5,750
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndedJul 20, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Bids15
Views4,980

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