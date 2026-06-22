Auction ended.

1950 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 88 Club Coupé

Bid to $10,259 on 06/22/26
Result
1950 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 88 Club Coupé
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All photos (59)

Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN508M104433
Mileage indicated27,150 Miles TMU
LocationCalabash, North Carolina
Engine303ci Rocket V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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Description

Introduced in 1949, the Oldsmobile Rocket 88 is widely celebrated as America's first true muscle car. It combined a lightweight chassis with a high-compression overhead-valve 303ci V8 engine that was factory rated at 135 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque.

An 88 convertible served as the pace car for the Indy 500 in 1949, and V8-powered Oldsmobile 88’s dominated NASCAR’s Strictly Stock and late-model divisions, winning 6 of 9 races in 1949. In 1950, they would go on to win 10 out of 19 NASCAR races in addition to the grueling 2,000-mile-plus Carrera Panamericana road race in Mexico.

These successes were honored by the Ike Turner/Jackie Brenston song “Rocket 88”, which would also find success, holding the number one spot on the Billboard charts for five weeks.

This ‘50 88 Club Coupé was acquired by the seller on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2025 and is finished in Palm Green with a Sand Beige top over gray striped bedford cord upholstery. Power comes from the famous “Rocket” V8 engine, which is backed by GM’s “Whirlaway” three-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.

This 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club Coupe is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 303ci Rocket OHV V8 engine

  • “Whirlaway” three-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • Palm Green with a Sand Beige top

  • Gray striped bedford cord upholstery

  • Cadet visor

  • Super Deluxe AM radio

  • Chrome exhaust deflector

Factory Equipment

  • The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:

    • Style: 50-3727D – 1950 88 Club Coupé

    • Body No.: L 4739 – Lansing, Michigan, body number

    • Trim No.: 3 – Dark Gray Striped Bedford Cord

    • Paint No: 29H – Palm Green over a Sand Beige top

  • The chassis number (508M104433) decodes as:

    • 50 – Model year 1950

    • 8 – Series Oldsmobile 88

    • M – Lansing, Michigan, final assembly plant

    • 104433 – Sequential production number

Servicing & Documentation

  • Fluid services were reportedly performed under current ownership

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

  • The car was acquired by the seller on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2025

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “This 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club Coupé is presented as a finely preserved, restored example and is said to be free from any substantial imperfections with nice chrome and a solid, straight body.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1950 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 88 Club Coupé

Last bid
Greg3
Greg3
$10,259
Seller
EDWINSCHERB_2t37
EDWINSCHERB_2t37
EndedJun 22, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Bids34
Views6,406
Bids
Greg3's avatar
Greg3
Jun 22 at 6:44 PM
$10,259bid placed 
bc_y32w53's avatar
bc_y32w53
Jun 22 at 2:45 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Maggie_0h94's avatar
Maggie_0h94
Jun 22 at 1:56 PM
$9,750bid placed 
bc_y32w53's avatar
bc_y32w53
Jun 22 at 5:29 AM
$9,500bid placed 
KennethLeffler_vu8j's avatar
KennethLeffler_vu8j
Jun 22 at 5:08 AM
$9,000bid placed 

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