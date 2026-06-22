1950 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 88 Club Coupé
Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Description
Introduced in 1949, the Oldsmobile Rocket 88 is widely celebrated as America's first true muscle car. It combined a lightweight chassis with a high-compression overhead-valve 303ci V8 engine that was factory rated at 135 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque.
An 88 convertible served as the pace car for the Indy 500 in 1949, and V8-powered Oldsmobile 88’s dominated NASCAR’s Strictly Stock and late-model divisions, winning 6 of 9 races in 1949. In 1950, they would go on to win 10 out of 19 NASCAR races in addition to the grueling 2,000-mile-plus Carrera Panamericana road race in Mexico.
These successes were honored by the Ike Turner/Jackie Brenston song “Rocket 88”, which would also find success, holding the number one spot on the Billboard charts for five weeks.
This ‘50 88 Club Coupé was acquired by the seller on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2025 and is finished in Palm Green with a Sand Beige top over gray striped bedford cord upholstery. Power comes from the famous “Rocket” V8 engine, which is backed by GM’s “Whirlaway” three-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.
This 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club Coupe is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
303ci Rocket OHV V8 engine
“Whirlaway” three-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Palm Green with a Sand Beige top
Gray striped bedford cord upholstery
Cadet visor
Super Deluxe AM radio
Chrome exhaust deflector
Factory Equipment
The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:
Style: 50-3727D – 1950 88 Club Coupé
Body No.: L 4739 – Lansing, Michigan, body number
Trim No.: 3 – Dark Gray Striped Bedford Cord
Paint No: 29H – Palm Green over a Sand Beige top
The chassis number (508M104433) decodes as:
50 – Model year 1950
8 – Series Oldsmobile 88
M – Lansing, Michigan, final assembly plant
104433 – Sequential production number
Servicing & Documentation
Fluid services were reportedly performed under current ownership
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2025
Additional Information
From the seller: “This 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club Coupé is presented as a finely preserved, restored example and is said to be free from any substantial imperfections with nice chrome and a solid, straight body.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.