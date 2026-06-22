Description

Introduced in 1949, the Oldsmobile Rocket 88 is widely celebrated as America's first true muscle car. It combined a lightweight chassis with a high-compression overhead-valve 303ci V8 engine that was factory rated at 135 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque.

An 88 convertible served as the pace car for the Indy 500 in 1949, and V8-powered Oldsmobile 88’s dominated NASCAR’s Strictly Stock and late-model divisions, winning 6 of 9 races in 1949. In 1950, they would go on to win 10 out of 19 NASCAR races in addition to the grueling 2,000-mile-plus Carrera Panamericana road race in Mexico.

These successes were honored by the Ike Turner/Jackie Brenston song “Rocket 88”, which would also find success, holding the number one spot on the Billboard charts for five weeks.

This ‘50 88 Club Coupé was acquired by the seller on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2025 and is finished in Palm Green with a Sand Beige top over gray striped bedford cord upholstery. Power comes from the famous “Rocket” V8 engine, which is backed by GM’s “Whirlaway” three-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.

This 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club Coupe is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

303ci Rocket OHV V8 engine

“Whirlaway” three-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Palm Green with a Sand Beige top

Gray striped bedford cord upholstery

Cadet visor

Super Deluxe AM radio

Chrome exhaust deflector

Factory Equipment

The Body by Fisher tag decodes as: Style: 50-3727D – 1950 88 Club Coupé Body No.: L 4739 – Lansing, Michigan, body number Trim No.: 3 – Dark Gray Striped Bedford Cord Paint No: 29H – Palm Green over a Sand Beige top

The chassis number (508M104433) decodes as: 50 – Model year 1950 8 – Series Oldsmobile 88 M – Lansing, Michigan, final assembly plant 104433 – Sequential production number



Servicing & Documentation

Fluid services were reportedly performed under current ownership

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller on Hagerty Marketplace in April 2025

Additional Information