Description

Ford’s first-generation F-Series trucks helped redefine America’s pickup market when they debuted for 1948, combining modern postwar styling with improved capability and comfort. Positioned above the F-1 and F-2 in Ford’s truck lineup, the F-3 was designed for heavier-duty work and became a common sight on farms, job sites, and small businesses across the country.

For 1950, the F-3 featured a distinctive horizontal-bar grille and was available with Ford’s dependable 239ci Flathead V8, an engine known for its durability, smooth operation, and strong low-end torque. Today, surviving F-3 pickups are prized by enthusiasts for their honest work-truck character, timeless styling, and connection to the early years of America’s best-selling truck lineage.

This '50 Ford F-3 Pickup is powered by a 239ci Flathead V8, which delivers power to the rear wheels through a TREMEC T-5 5-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the truck features electronic ignition front disc/rear drum brakes, and a replacement wiring harness.

Finished in Meadow Green over a green vinyl bench-seat interior, the truck rides on steel wheels with hubcaps and is accompanied by a matching full-size spare tire. Its bed features stained wood slats.

This 1950 Ford F-3 is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

239ci Flathead V8 engine

TREMEC T-5 5-speed manual transmission

Finished in Meadow Green

Green vinyl bench-seat interior

Wood bed stakes and bed floor

Painted steel wheels and hubcaps

Front disc brake conversion

Factory Equipment

239ci Flathead V8 engine with 8BA casting

16” steel wheels

Full-width front grille

Dual windshield wipers

Vent windows

Bench seat

Modifications

TREMEC T-5 manual transmission conversion

Alternator

Electronic ignition

Front disc brakes

Vintage barn wood bed flooring

Steel wheels with bright hubcaps

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Repairs completed to the bed and rear fenders

Kwik Wire wiring harness

Radiator and cooling hoses replaced

Head and intake gaskets replaced

Replacement driveshaft installed

Brake hydraulic system replumbed

Replacement master cylinder installed

Emergency brake cables replaced

Replacement taillights installed

Fuel sending unit replaced

Front shocks replaced

Distributor replaced

Starter replaced

Known Imperfections

Dents and dings present in the bed and rear fenders

Paint discoloration on passenger-side running board beneath fuel filler

Passenger-side vent window is cracked

Driver-side window is cracked

Wear on door panels

Headliner is missing

Dent in cab roof

Tire rub present on the front driver-side tire at full left steering lock

Ownership History

The truck is offered with a clean Pennsylvania title.

From the seller: “She’s a great looking truck finished in Ford Meadow Green with her original Flathead 8BA motor. Over the past five years, we’ve done a ton of upgrades to improve her drive ability and reliability. This 75-year-old beauty makes people smile when she drives by.”

Included Items

Full-size matching spare tire

Additional Information

The truck is titled using Pennsylvania Special Plate number SW144159PA.