Auction ended.

1950 Ford F-3 Pickup

Sold for on 08/04/26
Result
1950 Ford F-3 Pickup
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Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSW144159PA
Mileage indicated77,650 Miles TMU
LocationCranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Engine239ci Flathead 8BA V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorMeadow Green
Interior colorGreen

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Description

Ford’s first-generation F-Series trucks helped redefine America’s pickup market when they debuted for 1948, combining modern postwar styling with improved capability and comfort. Positioned above the F-1 and F-2 in Ford’s truck lineup, the F-3 was designed for heavier-duty work and became a common sight on farms, job sites, and small businesses across the country.

For 1950, the F-3 featured a distinctive horizontal-bar grille and was available with Ford’s dependable 239ci Flathead V8, an engine known for its durability, smooth operation, and strong low-end torque. Today, surviving F-3 pickups are prized by enthusiasts for their honest work-truck character, timeless styling, and connection to the early years of America’s best-selling truck lineage.

This '50 Ford F-3 Pickup is powered by a 239ci Flathead V8, which delivers power to the rear wheels through a TREMEC T-5 5-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the truck features electronic ignition front disc/rear drum brakes, and a replacement wiring harness.

Finished in Meadow Green over a green vinyl bench-seat interior, the truck rides on steel wheels with hubcaps and is accompanied by a matching full-size spare tire. Its bed features stained wood slats.

This 1950 Ford F-3 is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 239ci Flathead V8 engine

  • TREMEC T-5 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Meadow Green

  • Green vinyl bench-seat interior

  • Wood bed stakes and bed floor

  • Painted steel wheels and hubcaps

  • Front disc brake conversion

Factory Equipment

  • 239ci Flathead V8 engine with 8BA casting

  • 16” steel wheels

  • Full-width front grille

  • Dual windshield wipers

  • Vent windows

  • Bench seat

Modifications

  • TREMEC T-5 manual transmission conversion

  • Alternator

  • Electronic ignition

  • Front disc brakes

  • Vintage barn wood bed flooring

  • Steel wheels with bright hubcaps

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Repairs completed to the bed and rear fenders

  • Kwik Wire wiring harness

  • Radiator and cooling hoses replaced

  • Head and intake gaskets replaced

  • Replacement driveshaft installed

  • Brake hydraulic system replumbed

  • Replacement master cylinder installed

  • Emergency brake cables replaced

  • Replacement taillights installed

  • Fuel sending unit replaced

  • Front shocks replaced

  • Distributor replaced

  • Starter replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Dents and dings present in the bed and rear fenders

  • Paint discoloration on passenger-side running board beneath fuel filler

  • Passenger-side vent window is cracked

  • Driver-side window is cracked

  • Wear on door panels

  • Headliner is missing

  • Dent in cab roof

  • Tire rub present on the front driver-side tire at full left steering lock

Ownership History

The truck is offered with a clean Pennsylvania title.

From the seller: “She’s a great looking truck finished in Ford Meadow Green with her original Flathead 8BA motor. Over the past five years, we’ve done a ton of upgrades to improve her drive ability and reliability. This 75-year-old beauty makes people smile when she drives by.”

Included Items

  • Full-size matching spare tire

Additional Information

The truck is titled using Pennsylvania Special Plate number SW144159PA.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1950 Ford F-3 Pickup

Sold to
LionstoneFarm
LionstoneFarm
$11,770
Seller
BrianVogel_ypp7
BrianVogel_ypp7
EndedAug 04, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids20
Views12,743

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