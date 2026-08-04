1950 Ford F-3 Pickup
Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
Ford’s first-generation F-Series trucks helped redefine America’s pickup market when they debuted for 1948, combining modern postwar styling with improved capability and comfort. Positioned above the F-1 and F-2 in Ford’s truck lineup, the F-3 was designed for heavier-duty work and became a common sight on farms, job sites, and small businesses across the country.
For 1950, the F-3 featured a distinctive horizontal-bar grille and was available with Ford’s dependable 239ci Flathead V8, an engine known for its durability, smooth operation, and strong low-end torque. Today, surviving F-3 pickups are prized by enthusiasts for their honest work-truck character, timeless styling, and connection to the early years of America’s best-selling truck lineage.
This '50 Ford F-3 Pickup is powered by a 239ci Flathead V8, which delivers power to the rear wheels through a TREMEC T-5 5-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the truck features electronic ignition front disc/rear drum brakes, and a replacement wiring harness.
Finished in Meadow Green over a green vinyl bench-seat interior, the truck rides on steel wheels with hubcaps and is accompanied by a matching full-size spare tire. Its bed features stained wood slats.
This 1950 Ford F-3 is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
239ci Flathead V8 engine
TREMEC T-5 5-speed manual transmission
Finished in Meadow Green
Green vinyl bench-seat interior
Wood bed stakes and bed floor
Painted steel wheels and hubcaps
Front disc brake conversion
Factory Equipment
239ci Flathead V8 engine with 8BA casting
16” steel wheels
Full-width front grille
Dual windshield wipers
Vent windows
Bench seat
Modifications
TREMEC T-5 manual transmission conversion
Alternator
Electronic ignition
Front disc brakes
Vintage barn wood bed flooring
Steel wheels with bright hubcaps
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Repairs completed to the bed and rear fenders
Kwik Wire wiring harness
Radiator and cooling hoses replaced
Head and intake gaskets replaced
Replacement driveshaft installed
Brake hydraulic system replumbed
Replacement master cylinder installed
Emergency brake cables replaced
Replacement taillights installed
Fuel sending unit replaced
Front shocks replaced
Distributor replaced
Starter replaced
Known Imperfections
Dents and dings present in the bed and rear fenders
Paint discoloration on passenger-side running board beneath fuel filler
Passenger-side vent window is cracked
Driver-side window is cracked
Wear on door panels
Headliner is missing
Dent in cab roof
Tire rub present on the front driver-side tire at full left steering lock
Ownership History
The truck is offered with a clean Pennsylvania title.
From the seller: “She’s a great looking truck finished in Ford Meadow Green with her original Flathead 8BA motor. Over the past five years, we’ve done a ton of upgrades to improve her drive ability and reliability. This 75-year-old beauty makes people smile when she drives by.”
Included Items
Full-size matching spare tire
Additional Information
The truck is titled using Pennsylvania Special Plate number SW144159PA.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.