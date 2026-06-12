Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as part of Ford’s first all-new postwar redesign, the 1949 “Shoebox” marked a dramatic shift with its smooth, slab-sided body, integrated fenders, wider stance, and clean, modern proportions. Offered in a wide range of body styles and trims, it quickly became a cornerstone of Ford’s lineup. Today, these cars are highly sought after as foundations for custom builds, offering classic styling atop a chassis canvas capable of modern performance and drivability integration.

This 1949 Ford Custom Convertible is a project car that has been extensively modified into a street rod build. It is equipped with an Art Morrison chassis and powered by a Ford Performance 427ci V8 crate engine paired with an AOD 4-speed automatic transmission. Additional modifications include coilover suspension, Wilwood power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, Billet Specialties wheels, and a FAST electronic fuel injection stack system with full onboard computer management.

The selling dealer reports that the interior needs to be finished, the fuel-injection system needs to be tuned, and the hood/trunk poppers need to be installed.

This modified 1949 Ford Custom Convertible project is now offered by the selling dealer with additional interior components, convertible top materials, various spare parts, build documentation, and a clean Massachusetts title.

Highlights

Ford Performance 427ci V8

4-speed automatic transmission

FAST fuel injection stack system with onboard computer management

Art Morrison performance chassis featuring coilover suspension and Wilwood disc brakes

Refinished in black over a partially complete black vinyl interior

Billet Specialties wheels and various spare parts included

Factory Equipment

Postwar “Shoebox” body styling

Convertible body style

Steel body construction

Full-width bench seating

Modifications

Ford Performance 427ci crate V8 engine

FAST electronic fuel injection stack system

Electronic engine management system

AOD 4-speed automatic transmission

Art Morrison performance chassis

Coil-over suspension setup

Wilwood disc system conversion

Custom air-conditioning system

Billet Specialties wheels

Custom wiring throughout

Power windows

Power-operated convertible top actuators

Classic Industries instrumentation

Shaved door handles and various trim

Custom body-integrated side exhaust

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, this custom build requires final assembly and tuning. Service records and modification documentation are included with the sale.

Known Imperfections

Hood and trunk popper systems have been wired but require installation

FAST EFI system requires final calibration/tuning

Engine requires final tuning for optimal operation

Interior is incomplete and requires finishing

Hood and trunk poppers not installed

Convertible top not installed

Vehicle is not road-ready

Ownership History

From the seller: "This car was built to the highest standard to compete on the show circuit and currently has over $170,000 invested in it."

Included Items

Various partially installed components related to build completion

Service records and modification documentation

Power seat frames with foam

Custom center console

Rear seat frame

Convertible top

Additional Information

A non-original serial number plate has been affixed to the vehicle.