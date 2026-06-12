Modified 1949 Ford Custom Convertible Project
Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as part of Ford’s first all-new postwar redesign, the 1949 “Shoebox” marked a dramatic shift with its smooth, slab-sided body, integrated fenders, wider stance, and clean, modern proportions. Offered in a wide range of body styles and trims, it quickly became a cornerstone of Ford’s lineup. Today, these cars are highly sought after as foundations for custom builds, offering classic styling atop a chassis canvas capable of modern performance and drivability integration.
This 1949 Ford Custom Convertible is a project car that has been extensively modified into a street rod build. It is equipped with an Art Morrison chassis and powered by a Ford Performance 427ci V8 crate engine paired with an AOD 4-speed automatic transmission. Additional modifications include coilover suspension, Wilwood power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, Billet Specialties wheels, and a FAST electronic fuel injection stack system with full onboard computer management.
The selling dealer reports that the interior needs to be finished, the fuel-injection system needs to be tuned, and the hood/trunk poppers need to be installed.
This modified 1949 Ford Custom Convertible project is now offered by the selling dealer with additional interior components, convertible top materials, various spare parts, build documentation, and a clean Massachusetts title.
Highlights
Ford Performance 427ci V8
4-speed automatic transmission
FAST fuel injection stack system with onboard computer management
Art Morrison performance chassis featuring coilover suspension and Wilwood disc brakes
Refinished in black over a partially complete black vinyl interior
Billet Specialties wheels and various spare parts included
Factory Equipment
Postwar “Shoebox” body styling
Convertible body style
Steel body construction
Full-width bench seating
Modifications
Ford Performance 427ci crate V8 engine
FAST electronic fuel injection stack system
Electronic engine management system
AOD 4-speed automatic transmission
Art Morrison performance chassis
Coil-over suspension setup
Wilwood disc system conversion
Custom air-conditioning system
Billet Specialties wheels
Custom wiring throughout
Power windows
Power-operated convertible top actuators
Classic Industries instrumentation
Shaved door handles and various trim
Custom body-integrated side exhaust
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, this custom build requires final assembly and tuning. Service records and modification documentation are included with the sale.
Known Imperfections
Hood and trunk popper systems have been wired but require installation
FAST EFI system requires final calibration/tuning
Engine requires final tuning for optimal operation
Interior is incomplete and requires finishing
Hood and trunk poppers not installed
Convertible top not installed
Vehicle is not road-ready
Ownership History
From the seller: "This car was built to the highest standard to compete on the show circuit and currently has over $170,000 invested in it."
Included Items
Various partially installed components related to build completion
Service records and modification documentation
Power seat frames with foam
Custom center console
Rear seat frame
Convertible top
Additional Information
A non-original serial number plate has been affixed to the vehicle.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.