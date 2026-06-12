Auction ended.

Modified 1949 Ford Custom Convertible Project

No reserve
Sold for on 06/12/26
Result
Modified 1949 Ford Custom Convertible Project
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Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN98BA894633
Mileage indicated1 Miles TMU
LocationBarrington, New Hampshire
EngineFord Performance 427ci V8 Crate Engine
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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1949 Ford Custom Convertible Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as part of Ford’s first all-new postwar redesign, the 1949 “Shoebox” marked a dramatic shift with its smooth, slab-sided body, integrated fenders, wider stance, and clean, modern proportions. Offered in a wide range of body styles and trims, it quickly became a cornerstone of Ford’s lineup. Today, these cars are highly sought after as foundations for custom builds, offering classic styling atop a chassis canvas capable of modern performance and drivability integration.

This 1949 Ford Custom Convertible is a project car that has been extensively modified into a street rod build. It is equipped with an Art Morrison chassis and powered by a Ford Performance 427ci V8 crate engine paired with an AOD 4-speed automatic transmission. Additional modifications include coilover suspension, Wilwood power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, Billet Specialties wheels, and a FAST electronic fuel injection stack system with full onboard computer management.

The selling dealer reports that the interior needs to be finished, the fuel-injection system needs to be tuned, and the hood/trunk poppers need to be installed.

This modified 1949 Ford Custom Convertible project is now offered by the selling dealer with additional interior components, convertible top materials, various spare parts, build documentation, and a clean Massachusetts title.

Highlights

  • Ford Performance 427ci V8

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • FAST fuel injection stack system with onboard computer management

  • Art Morrison performance chassis featuring coilover suspension and Wilwood disc brakes

  • Refinished in black over a partially complete black vinyl interior

  • Billet Specialties wheels and various spare parts included

Factory Equipment

  • Postwar “Shoebox” body styling

  • Convertible body style

  • Steel body construction

  • Full-width bench seating

Modifications

  • Ford Performance 427ci crate V8 engine

  • FAST electronic fuel injection stack system

  • Electronic engine management system

  • AOD 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Art Morrison performance chassis

  • Coil-over suspension setup

  • Wilwood disc system conversion

  • Custom air-conditioning system

  • Billet Specialties wheels

  • Custom wiring throughout

  • Power windows

  • Power-operated convertible top actuators

  • Classic Industries instrumentation

  • Shaved door handles and various trim

  • Custom body-integrated side exhaust

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, this custom build requires final assembly and tuning. Service records and modification documentation are included with the sale.

Known Imperfections

  • Hood and trunk popper systems have been wired but require installation

  • FAST EFI system requires final calibration/tuning

  • Engine requires final tuning for optimal operation

  • Interior is incomplete and requires finishing

  • Hood and trunk poppers not installed

  • Convertible top not installed

  • Vehicle is not road-ready

Ownership History

From the seller: "This car was built to the highest standard to compete on the show circuit and currently has over $170,000 invested in it."

Included Items

  • Various partially installed components related to build completion

  • Service records and modification documentation

  • Power seat frames with foam

  • Custom center console

  • Rear seat frame

  • Convertible top

Additional Information

A non-original serial number plate has been affixed to the vehicle.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1949 Ford Custom Convertible Project · No reserve

Sold to
AB_ohbu13
AB_ohbu13
$54,570
Seller
CAASales
CAASales
EndedJun 12, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC
Bids27
Views13,597
Bids
AB_ohbu13's avatar
AB_ohbu13
Jun 12 at 6:29 PM
$51,000bid placed 
Gbcars' avatar
Gbcars
Jun 12 at 6:28 PM
$47,250bid placed 
AB_ohbu13's avatar
AB_ohbu13
Jun 12 at 6:27 PM
$47,000bid placed 
Gbcars' avatar
Gbcars
Jun 12 at 6:27 PM
$45,250bid placed 
AB_ohbu13's avatar
AB_ohbu13
Jun 12 at 6:26 PM
$45,000bid placed 

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