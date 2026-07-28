Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Advance Design Chevrolet truck, introduced in 1947, was a significant step forward from the prewar commercial vehicles it replaced. The 3100 half-ton was the most popular model in the lineup, and the 5-window cab — named for its two rear corner windows in addition to the standard windshield and side glass — provided improved visibility and a more open feel that distinguished it from the 3-window base cab. The Advance Design series remained in production through 1955 with only modest updates.

This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window was assembled at the automaker's Janesville, Wisconsin, assembly plant, and it was acquired by the seller in 2016.

Following the seller's acquisition, the truck received a cab-off frame overhaul, at which time the cab corners, floorboards, bed sides, and glass were reportedly replaced. The seller reports that the tailgate was repaired and the truck was then refinished in its current blue. Additional components replaced during the overhaul included the wiring harness, the radiator, and various rubber components, as well as stainless steel fasteners and cherry wood bed slats affixed with stainless steel strips.

Inside, the truck features a gray-painted cabin with a brown vinyl-upholstered bench seat as well heater controls and an aftermarket turn signal assembly.

The carbureted 216ci Stovebolt inline-six and three-speed manual transmission are said to have been overhauled, and the seller notes that the fuel tank was replaced.

This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Cab-off refurbishment during late 2010s

Blue over silver interior with reupholstered brown bench seat

Cherry wood bed slats with stainless steel hardware

216ci Stovebolt inline-six

Three-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

216ci Stovebolt inline-six engine

3-speed column-shift manual transmission

Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes

16" steel wheels with hubcaps

Chrome grille and front and rear bumpers

Running boards

Painted steel dashboard

Bench seat

Cabin heater

5-window deluxe cab with rear corner windows

Modifications

Cherry wood bed slats with stainless steel hardware

Stainless steel fasteners throughout

Repainted blue

Brown vinyl-upholstered bench seat

Aftermarket turn signal stalk

Servicing & Documentation

The following work is said to have been completed under current ownership since the seller's acquisition in 2016:

Cab corners, floorboards, and bed side sheetmetal replaced

Windshield and side glass replaced

Updated wiring harness installed

Radiator replaced

Weather stripping and rubber components replaced

216ci inline-six rebuilt; approximately 800 miles driven since completion

Transmission rebuilt

Steering gear rebuilt

Braking components replaced

Fuel tank replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Wear consistent with limited use since refurbishment

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 3100 in 2016 with a reported 58,811 on the odometer and subsequently refurbished the vehicle.. According to the serial number, this example was assembled at Chevrolet's Janesville, Wisconsin plant.