1949 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window Pickup
Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Advance Design Chevrolet truck, introduced in 1947, was a significant step forward from the prewar commercial vehicles it replaced. The 3100 half-ton was the most popular model in the lineup, and the 5-window cab — named for its two rear corner windows in addition to the standard windshield and side glass — provided improved visibility and a more open feel that distinguished it from the 3-window base cab. The Advance Design series remained in production through 1955 with only modest updates.
This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window was assembled at the automaker's Janesville, Wisconsin, assembly plant, and it was acquired by the seller in 2016.
Following the seller's acquisition, the truck received a cab-off frame overhaul, at which time the cab corners, floorboards, bed sides, and glass were reportedly replaced. The seller reports that the tailgate was repaired and the truck was then refinished in its current blue. Additional components replaced during the overhaul included the wiring harness, the radiator, and various rubber components, as well as stainless steel fasteners and cherry wood bed slats affixed with stainless steel strips.
Inside, the truck features a gray-painted cabin with a brown vinyl-upholstered bench seat as well heater controls and an aftermarket turn signal assembly.
The carbureted 216ci Stovebolt inline-six and three-speed manual transmission are said to have been overhauled, and the seller notes that the fuel tank was replaced.
This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Cab-off refurbishment during late 2010s
Blue over silver interior with reupholstered brown bench seat
Cherry wood bed slats with stainless steel hardware
216ci Stovebolt inline-six
Three-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
216ci Stovebolt inline-six engine
3-speed column-shift manual transmission
Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes
16" steel wheels with hubcaps
Chrome grille and front and rear bumpers
Running boards
Painted steel dashboard
Bench seat
Cabin heater
5-window deluxe cab with rear corner windows
Modifications
Cherry wood bed slats with stainless steel hardware
Stainless steel fasteners throughout
Repainted blue
Brown vinyl-upholstered bench seat
Aftermarket turn signal stalk
Servicing & Documentation
The following work is said to have been completed under current ownership since the seller's acquisition in 2016:
Cab corners, floorboards, and bed side sheetmetal replaced
Windshield and side glass replaced
Updated wiring harness installed
Radiator replaced
Weather stripping and rubber components replaced
216ci inline-six rebuilt; approximately 800 miles driven since completion
Transmission rebuilt
Steering gear rebuilt
Braking components replaced
Fuel tank replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Wear consistent with limited use since refurbishment
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 3100 in 2016 with a reported 58,811 on the odometer and subsequently refurbished the vehicle.. According to the serial number, this example was assembled at Chevrolet's Janesville, Wisconsin plant.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.