Auction ended.

1949 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window Pickup

No reserve
Sold for on 07/28/26
Result
1949 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window Pickup
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (140)

Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN21GPE7850
Mileage indicated58,950 Miles TMU
LocationSturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
Engine216ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorTan

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Advance Design Chevrolet truck, introduced in 1947, was a significant step forward from the prewar commercial vehicles it replaced. The 3100 half-ton was the most popular model in the lineup, and the 5-window cab — named for its two rear corner windows in addition to the standard windshield and side glass — provided improved visibility and a more open feel that distinguished it from the 3-window base cab. The Advance Design series remained in production through 1955 with only modest updates.

This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window was assembled at the automaker's Janesville, Wisconsin, assembly plant, and it was acquired by the seller in 2016.

Following the seller's acquisition, the truck received a cab-off frame overhaul, at which time the cab corners, floorboards, bed sides, and glass were reportedly replaced. The seller reports that the tailgate was repaired and the truck was then refinished in its current blue. Additional components replaced during the overhaul included the wiring harness, the radiator, and various rubber components, as well as stainless steel fasteners and cherry wood bed slats affixed with stainless steel strips.

Inside, the truck features a gray-painted cabin with a brown vinyl-upholstered bench seat as well heater controls and an aftermarket turn signal assembly.

The carbureted 216ci Stovebolt inline-six and three-speed manual transmission are said to have been overhauled, and the seller notes that the fuel tank was replaced.

This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Cab-off refurbishment during late 2010s

  • Blue over silver interior with reupholstered brown bench seat

  • Cherry wood bed slats with stainless steel hardware

  • 216ci Stovebolt inline-six

  • Three-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • 216ci Stovebolt inline-six engine

  • 3-speed column-shift manual transmission

  • Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes

  • 16" steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Chrome grille and front and rear bumpers

  • Running boards

  • Painted steel dashboard

  • Bench seat

  • Cabin heater

  • 5-window deluxe cab with rear corner windows

Modifications

  • Cherry wood bed slats with stainless steel hardware

  • Stainless steel fasteners throughout

  • Repainted blue

  • Brown vinyl-upholstered bench seat

  • Aftermarket turn signal stalk

Servicing & Documentation

The following work is said to have been completed under current ownership since the seller's acquisition in 2016:

  • Cab corners, floorboards, and bed side sheetmetal replaced

  • Windshield and side glass replaced

  • Updated wiring harness installed

  • Radiator replaced

  • Weather stripping and rubber components replaced

  • 216ci inline-six rebuilt; approximately 800 miles driven since completion

  • Transmission rebuilt

  • Steering gear rebuilt

  • Braking components replaced

  • Fuel tank replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Wear consistent with limited use since refurbishment

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 3100 in 2016 with a reported 58,811 on the odometer and subsequently refurbished the vehicle.. According to the serial number, this example was assembled at Chevrolet's Janesville, Wisconsin plant.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1949 Chevrolet 3100 5-Window Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
Sabibby
Sabibby
$26,750
Seller
mG_b6rqeg
mG_b6rqeg
EndedJul 28, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
Bids46
Views23,840

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Sabibby's avatar
Sabibby
Jul 28 at 6:24 PM
$25,000bid placed 
DonaldBergman_qfge's avatar
DonaldBergman_qfge
Jul 28 at 6:23 PM
$24,500bid placed 
Sabibby's avatar
Sabibby
Jul 28 at 6:22 PM
$23,456bid placed 
HAROLD77's avatar
HAROLD77
Jul 28 at 6:19 PM
$22,750bid placed 
Sabibby's avatar
Sabibby
Jul 28 at 6:09 PM
$22,500bid placed 
HAROLD77's avatar
HAROLD77
Jul 28 at 5:45 PM
$21,500bid placed 
Sabibby's avatar
Sabibby
Jul 28 at 3:21 PM
$21,000bid placed 
DSbrands' avatar
DSbrands
Jul 28 at 3:20 PM
$20,250bid placed 
DJH5635's avatar
DJH5635
Jul 28 at 2:56 PM
$20,000bid placed 
Sabibby's avatar
Sabibby
Jul 27 at 4:05 AM
$18,750bid placed 
Ironhorseold99's avatar
Ironhorseold99
Jul 27 at 12:09 AM
$18,000bid placed 
Sabibby's avatar
Sabibby
Jul 26 at 10:22 PM
$17,750bid placed 
Ironhorseold99's avatar
Ironhorseold99
Jul 26 at 9:01 PM
$17,300bid placed 
Sabibby's avatar
Sabibby
Jul 25 at 2:35 AM
$17,000bid placed 
BR_13's avatar
BR_13
Jul 24 at 11:47 PM
$16,750bid placed 
Sabibby's avatar
Sabibby
Jul 24 at 10:03 PM
$16,500bid placed 
DSbrands' avatar
DSbrands
Jul 24 at 7:14 PM
$16,000bid placed 
HAROLD77's avatar
HAROLD77
Jul 24 at 7:05 PM
$15,000bid placed 
DSbrands' avatar
DSbrands
Jul 24 at 7:03 PM
$14,500bid placed 
HAROLD77's avatar
HAROLD77
Jul 24 at 6:39 PM
$14,000bid placed 
BAKXJRK6's avatar
BAKXJRK6
Jul 24 at 2:35 PM
$13,750bid placed 
Sabibby's avatar
Sabibby
Jul 24 at 1:41 AM
$13,250bid placed 
EaglesWind's avatar
EaglesWind
Jul 23 at 2:49 PM
$12,250bid placed 
islandboy's avatar
islandboy
Jul 21 at 4:04 PM
$12,000bid placed 
Jim-v2w12199's avatar
Jim-v2w12199
Jul 21 at 12:26 PM
$10,500bid placed 
Jkch66's avatar
Jkch66
Jul 20 at 10:24 PM
$10,250bid placed 
islandboy's avatar
islandboy
Jul 20 at 9:57 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Jkch66's avatar
Jkch66
Jul 17 at 11:55 AM
$9,050bid placed 
POWERSURG's avatar
POWERSURG
Jul 17 at 3:00 AM
$8,800bid placed 
SP_mrlwq2's avatar
SP_mrlwq2
Jul 17 at 1:00 AM
$8,500bid placed 
Jkch66's avatar
Jkch66
Jul 16 at 9:45 PM
$8,250bid placed 
BL_amb's avatar
BL_amb
Jul 16 at 3:23 PM
$8,000bid placed 
DavidWuesthoff_i379's avatar
DavidWuesthoff_i379
Jul 16 at 3:03 PM
$7,500bid placed 
Jkch66's avatar
Jkch66
Jul 16 at 2:12 PM
$7,250bid placed 
Jetter's avatar
Jetter
Jul 16 at 2:36 AM
$7,000bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Jul 16 at 2:33 AM
$6,000bid placed 
Jetter's avatar
Jetter
Jul 16 at 2:32 AM
$5,000bid placed 
Rjp9's avatar
Rjp9
Jul 16 at 2:31 AM
$2,600bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Jul 16 at 2:30 AM
$2,500bid placed 
Rjp9's avatar
Rjp9
Jul 16 at 2:21 AM
$2,000bid placed 
Jetter's avatar
Jetter
Jul 16 at 2:20 AM
$1,900bid placed 
Rjp9's avatar
Rjp9
Jul 15 at 10:44 PM
$1,800bid placed 
CK_0113's avatar
CK_0113
Jul 15 at 10:32 PM
$1,700bid placed 
StevenDaniels_gifk's avatar
StevenDaniels_gifk
Jul 15 at 7:58 PM
$1,600bid placed 
TMH's avatar
TMH
Jul 15 at 6:39 PM
$1,500bid placed 
hydrik's avatar
hydrik
Jul 15 at 5:10 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026