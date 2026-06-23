Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

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Before the MG TC, Americans didn’t know what a sports car truly was. Born from Britain’s post-war recovery, the TC was a direct descendant of the prewar MG TB — narrow, upright, and gloriously impractical. Its 1,250cc XPAG engine produced just 54 hp, yet the car weighed a mere 1,735 pounds. The result was a machine that danced rather than drove.

Thousands of American servicemen stationed in Europe encountered the little roadster and were smitten. When they shipped home, many brought their MGs with them, planting seeds that would grow into an American sports car culture with a new philosophy that driving itself could be the destination. By the time production ended in 1949, just over 10,000 TCs had been built.

This right-hand drive MG TC has been refreshed under prior ownership in red over a black interior and soft top color scheme. It has been fitted with a 1,250cc XPAG engine rated at 58 hp, reportedly sourced from a 1952 MG TD and is paired to a 4-speed manual transmission.

This 1948 MG TC is now offered by the selling dealer with side curtains, T Register Factory Production Records, and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

Right-hand drive

Red paint over black vinyl interior

Black convertible top

Matching spare tire on fuel tank

Factory Equipment

4-speed manual transmission

Hydraulic 4-wheel drum brakes

Bishop Cam worm‑and‑sector steering box

The chassis number (TC/6205) decodes as : TC – Model 6205 – Sequential chassis number (mid‑1948 production)



Modifications

1952 MG TD 1,250cc XPAG engine rated at 58 hp

Servicing & Documentation

2024 : Replaced brake hydraulics, radiator hoses, clamps, carburetor floats.

T Register Factory Production Records

Known Imperfections

Dashboard wood has aged

Pitting on knock-off wheel nuts

Pitting on chrome trim is noted (see photo gallery)

Paint blemishes are noted (see photo gallery)

Blemishes on driver’s seat and steering wheel (see photo gallery)

Ownership History

This 1948 MG TC is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive

Included Items

Side Curtains

Additional Information

The seller states, “We acquired the car in April 2019 from a long-term owner in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The previous owner acquired the car in September 2005.”

“According to the MG T-Type Register, Car No. TC6205 was assembled on August 12, 1948 with the original engine number XPAG6853. However the engine stamping pad shows the number 12054. Per the MG T-Type Register Engine No. 12054 was original to an MG TD with Chassis No. TD12870 meaning this TC has been fitted with a ‘later model MG TD Engine,’ while the ‘matching numbers data tag was retained and is still installed on the vehicle.’ In 2024 we replaced the radiator hoses, clamps, carburetor floats, and brake hydraulics.”