Modified 1948 Chevrolet 6400 Dually Pickup
Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1947, Chevrolet's Advance Design trucks offered a clean departure from the prewar styling that had defined American commercial vehicles through the first half of the decade. The 6400 series sat in the medium-duty range of Chevrolet's commercial lineup, built to carry heavier loads than the light-duty 3100 pickups while retaining the same distinctive cab with its broad horizontal grille, rounded fenders, and panoramic greenhouse. The dual-rear-wheel configuration of the 6400 gave it additional payload capacity and a road presence that set it apart from lighter trucks of the era.
This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 has seen refurbishment work under current ownership, finished in red and black over color-coordinated upholstery. The truck rides on dual rear wheels with black powder-coated steel rims and is fitted with a custom bed featuring an oak floor and rear fenders fabricated to accommodate the wider wheel setup. A handmade oak toolbox is fitted between the cab and bed, and additional modifications are listed below.
Power comes from a reportedly rebuilt 235ci inline-six fitted with a Fenton intake and exhaust manifold and dual single-barrel carburetors. The truck has been converted to 12-volt electrics with an updated wiring harness, and the braking system has been recently serviced with new wheel cylinders, brake lines, relined shoes, and a hydrovac master cylinder unit while retaining the factory pedal configuration.
This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 is now offered at no reserve with some service records and Connecticut registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
235ci inline six / 4-speed manual transmission
Red over black two-tone finish
Reupholstered two-tone interior
Dual rear wheels
Custom oak flatbed floor and handmade oak toolbox
12-volt electrical conversion with updated wiring
Hydrovac brake upgrade retaining original pedal assembly
Factory Equipment
235ci inline-six engine
4-speed manual transmission
Hydraulic drum brakes, four-wheel
Manual steering
Bench seating
Modifications
Fenton intake and exhaust manifold
Dual single-barrel carburetors
12-volt electrical conversion
Updated wiring harness
Tinted glass
Reupholstered bench seat
Aftermarket radio
LED headlights and reverse lights
Hydrovac master cylinder brake upgrade
Powder-coated black steel wheels
Custom oak flatbed floor and running boards
Custom rear fenders fabricated for dual wheel fitment
Handmade rear bumper
Handmade oak toolbox fit between cab and bed
Dual exhaust system
Servicing & Documentation
The following work was said to have been completed as part of a refurbishment (see gallery for multiple in-process photos):
Refinished interior and exterior
Engine overhauled
Wiring updated
Clutch and pressure plate replaced
Brake system refreshed: new wheel cylinders, brake lines, and relined shoes
Springs and various suspension components replaced
Four tires mounted
Glass replaced throughout
STA Super Transport tires mounted
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Door gaskets have not been installed
Front end requires alignment according to the seller
Ownership History
This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 was reportedly sourced from its original North Dakota owner and underwent a multi-year restoration at the hands of the current seller.
Included Items
Some service records accompany the sale
Additional Information
This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 is in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.