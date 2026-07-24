Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1947, Chevrolet's Advance Design trucks offered a clean departure from the prewar styling that had defined American commercial vehicles through the first half of the decade. The 6400 series sat in the medium-duty range of Chevrolet's commercial lineup, built to carry heavier loads than the light-duty 3100 pickups while retaining the same distinctive cab with its broad horizontal grille, rounded fenders, and panoramic greenhouse. The dual-rear-wheel configuration of the 6400 gave it additional payload capacity and a road presence that set it apart from lighter trucks of the era.

This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 has seen refurbishment work under current ownership, finished in red and black over color-coordinated upholstery. The truck rides on dual rear wheels with black powder-coated steel rims and is fitted with a custom bed featuring an oak floor and rear fenders fabricated to accommodate the wider wheel setup. A handmade oak toolbox is fitted between the cab and bed, and additional modifications are listed below.

Power comes from a reportedly rebuilt 235ci inline-six fitted with a Fenton intake and exhaust manifold and dual single-barrel carburetors. The truck has been converted to 12-volt electrics with an updated wiring harness, and the braking system has been recently serviced with new wheel cylinders, brake lines, relined shoes, and a hydrovac master cylinder unit while retaining the factory pedal configuration.

This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 is now offered at no reserve with some service records and Connecticut registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

235ci inline six / 4-speed manual transmission

Red over black two-tone finish

Reupholstered two-tone interior

Dual rear wheels

Custom oak flatbed floor and handmade oak toolbox

12-volt electrical conversion with updated wiring

Hydrovac brake upgrade retaining original pedal assembly

Factory Equipment

235ci inline-six engine

4-speed manual transmission

Hydraulic drum brakes, four-wheel

Manual steering

Bench seating

Modifications

Fenton intake and exhaust manifold

Dual single-barrel carburetors

12-volt electrical conversion

Updated wiring harness

Tinted glass

Reupholstered bench seat

Aftermarket radio

LED headlights and reverse lights

Hydrovac master cylinder brake upgrade

Powder-coated black steel wheels

Custom oak flatbed floor and running boards

Custom rear fenders fabricated for dual wheel fitment

Handmade rear bumper

Handmade oak toolbox fit between cab and bed

Dual exhaust system

Servicing & Documentation

The following work was said to have been completed as part of a refurbishment (see gallery for multiple in-process photos):

Refinished interior and exterior

Engine overhauled

Wiring updated

Clutch and pressure plate replaced

Brake system refreshed: new wheel cylinders, brake lines, and relined shoes

Springs and various suspension components replaced

Four tires mounted

Glass replaced throughout

STA Super Transport tires mounted

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Door gaskets have not been installed

Front end requires alignment according to the seller

Ownership History

This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 was reportedly sourced from its original North Dakota owner and underwent a multi-year restoration at the hands of the current seller.

Included Items

Some service records accompany the sale

Additional Information

This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 is in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.