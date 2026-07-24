Auction ended.

Modified 1948 Chevrolet 6400 Dually Pickup

No reserve
Sold for on 07/24/26
Result
Modified 1948 Chevrolet 6400 Dually Pickup
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (87)

Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5RWC2660
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationProspect, Connecticut
Engine235ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed/Black
Interior colorRed/Black

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1947, Chevrolet's Advance Design trucks offered a clean departure from the prewar styling that had defined American commercial vehicles through the first half of the decade. The 6400 series sat in the medium-duty range of Chevrolet's commercial lineup, built to carry heavier loads than the light-duty 3100 pickups while retaining the same distinctive cab with its broad horizontal grille, rounded fenders, and panoramic greenhouse. The dual-rear-wheel configuration of the 6400 gave it additional payload capacity and a road presence that set it apart from lighter trucks of the era.

This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 has seen refurbishment work under current ownership, finished in red and black over color-coordinated upholstery. The truck rides on dual rear wheels with black powder-coated steel rims and is fitted with a custom bed featuring an oak floor and rear fenders fabricated to accommodate the wider wheel setup. A handmade oak toolbox is fitted between the cab and bed, and additional modifications are listed below.

Power comes from a reportedly rebuilt 235ci inline-six fitted with a Fenton intake and exhaust manifold and dual single-barrel carburetors. The truck has been converted to 12-volt electrics with an updated wiring harness, and the braking system has been recently serviced with new wheel cylinders, brake lines, relined shoes, and a hydrovac master cylinder unit while retaining the factory pedal configuration.

This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 is now offered at no reserve with some service records and Connecticut registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 235ci inline six / 4-speed manual transmission

  • Red over black two-tone finish

  • Reupholstered two-tone interior

  • Dual rear wheels

  • Custom oak flatbed floor and handmade oak toolbox

  • 12-volt electrical conversion with updated wiring

  • Hydrovac brake upgrade retaining original pedal assembly

Factory Equipment

  • 235ci inline-six engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Hydraulic drum brakes, four-wheel

  • Manual steering

  • Bench seating

Modifications

  • Fenton intake and exhaust manifold

  • Dual single-barrel carburetors

  • 12-volt electrical conversion

  • Updated wiring harness

  • Tinted glass

  • Reupholstered bench seat

  • Aftermarket radio

  • LED headlights and reverse lights

  • Hydrovac master cylinder brake upgrade

  • Powder-coated black steel wheels

  • Custom oak flatbed floor and running boards

  • Custom rear fenders fabricated for dual wheel fitment

  • Handmade rear bumper

  • Handmade oak toolbox fit between cab and bed

  • Dual exhaust system

Servicing & Documentation

The following work was said to have been completed as part of a refurbishment (see gallery for multiple in-process photos):

  • Refinished interior and exterior

  • Engine overhauled

  • Wiring updated

  • Clutch and pressure plate replaced

  • Brake system refreshed: new wheel cylinders, brake lines, and relined shoes

  • Springs and various suspension components replaced

  • Four tires mounted

  • Glass replaced throughout

  • STA Super Transport tires mounted

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Door gaskets have not been installed

  • Front end requires alignment according to the seller

Ownership History

This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 was reportedly sourced from its original North Dakota owner and underwent a multi-year restoration at the hands of the current seller.

Included Items

  • Some service records accompany the sale

Additional Information

This 1948 Chevrolet 6400 is in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1948 Chevrolet 6400 Dually Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
TerenceGallagher_fx21
TerenceGallagher_fx21
$16,050
Seller
Rocky379
Rocky379
EndedJul 24, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids8
Views9,584

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TerenceGallagher_fx21
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