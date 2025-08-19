Description

Introduced as America emerged from World War II, the Ford Super Deluxe represented one of the country's most recognizable postwar automobiles. Distinguished by its flowing fenders, abundant brightwork, and graceful proportions, the Super Deluxe helped define the look of late-'40s American motoring. Today, these Blue Oval icons remain appreciated for their distinctive styling, robust construction, and direct connection to the early postwar era.

This '47 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe is powered by a Flathead V8 paired with a three-speed manual transmission and retains a six-volt electrical system. Finished in red over gray cloth upholstery, this coupe is equipped with an under-dash heater, radio, turn signals, chrome bumpers, and color-matched 15-inch steel wheels with polished lug covers.

This 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe is now offered with an operator’s manual, copy of the build sheet, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Super Deluxe trim and badging

Flathead V8 paired with a 3-speed manual transmission

Finished in red over gray cloth upholstery

Color-matched 15” steel wheels with polished lug covers

Coker whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

All-steel body construction

Independent front and leaf-spring rear suspension

Hydraulic drum brakes

6-volt electrical system

Chrome bumpers and brightwork trim

Front and rear bench seats

Under-dash heater and AM radio

Modifications

Post-mounted spotlights

Dual exhaust system

Steering wheel cover

Ownership History

According to the seller: “This is a 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe with a Flathead V8 and three-speed manual transmission and has been garage kept and driven only in fair weather. The car has been maintained throughout its life and remains a strong-running example. It has a couple of very minute paint chips and minor cosmetic imperfections, but no major blemishes that take away from its beauty.”

Known Imperfections

Some paint chips and cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items

Copy of build sheet

Operator's manual

Rear fender skirts

Spare tire

Additional Information

This Ford is titled using the serial number on a non-original plate riveted to the body.