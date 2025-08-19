1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe
Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced as America emerged from World War II, the Ford Super Deluxe represented one of the country's most recognizable postwar automobiles. Distinguished by its flowing fenders, abundant brightwork, and graceful proportions, the Super Deluxe helped define the look of late-'40s American motoring. Today, these Blue Oval icons remain appreciated for their distinctive styling, robust construction, and direct connection to the early postwar era.
This '47 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe is powered by a Flathead V8 paired with a three-speed manual transmission and retains a six-volt electrical system. Finished in red over gray cloth upholstery, this coupe is equipped with an under-dash heater, radio, turn signals, chrome bumpers, and color-matched 15-inch steel wheels with polished lug covers.
This 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe is now offered with an operator’s manual, copy of the build sheet, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Super Deluxe trim and badging
Flathead V8 paired with a 3-speed manual transmission
Finished in red over gray cloth upholstery
Color-matched 15” steel wheels with polished lug covers
Coker whitewall tires
Factory Equipment
All-steel body construction
Independent front and leaf-spring rear suspension
Hydraulic drum brakes
6-volt electrical system
Chrome bumpers and brightwork trim
Front and rear bench seats
Under-dash heater and AM radio
Modifications
Post-mounted spotlights
Dual exhaust system
Steering wheel cover
Ownership History
According to the seller: “This is a 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe with a Flathead V8 and three-speed manual transmission and has been garage kept and driven only in fair weather. The car has been maintained throughout its life and remains a strong-running example. It has a couple of very minute paint chips and minor cosmetic imperfections, but no major blemishes that take away from its beauty.”
Known Imperfections
Some paint chips and cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Included Items
Copy of build sheet
Operator's manual
Rear fender skirts
Spare tire
Additional Information
This Ford is titled using the serial number on a non-original plate riveted to the body.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.