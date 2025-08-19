1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe

12 days
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1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe
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Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN71GA407210
Mileage indicated68,550 Miles TMU
LocationCleveland, Ohio
Engine239ci Flathead V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorGray

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Description

Introduced as America emerged from World War II, the Ford Super Deluxe represented one of the country's most recognizable postwar automobiles. Distinguished by its flowing fenders, abundant brightwork, and graceful proportions, the Super Deluxe helped define the look of late-'40s American motoring. Today, these Blue Oval icons remain appreciated for their distinctive styling, robust construction, and direct connection to the early postwar era.

This '47 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe is powered by a Flathead V8 paired with a three-speed manual transmission and retains a six-volt electrical system. Finished in red over gray cloth upholstery, this coupe is equipped with an under-dash heater, radio, turn signals, chrome bumpers, and color-matched 15-inch steel wheels with polished lug covers.

This 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe is now offered with an operator’s manual, copy of the build sheet, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Super Deluxe trim and badging

  • Flathead V8 paired with a 3-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in red over gray cloth upholstery

  • Color-matched 15” steel wheels with polished lug covers

  • Coker whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

  • All-steel body construction

  • Independent front and leaf-spring rear suspension

  • Hydraulic drum brakes

  • 6-volt electrical system

  • Chrome bumpers and brightwork trim

  • Front and rear bench seats

  • Under-dash heater and AM radio

Modifications

  • Post-mounted spotlights

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Steering wheel cover

Ownership History

According to the seller: “This is a 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe with a Flathead V8 and three-speed manual transmission and has been garage kept and driven only in fair weather. The car has been maintained throughout its life and remains a strong-running example. It has a couple of very minute paint chips and minor cosmetic imperfections, but no major blemishes that take away from its beauty.”

Known Imperfections

  • Some paint chips and cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items

  • Copy of build sheet

  • Operator's manual

  • Rear fender skirts

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

This Ford is titled using the serial number on a non-original plate riveted to the body.

Additional documents

Build Sheet: 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1947 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe

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Seller
bearbrindle
bearbrindle
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids0
Views414

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