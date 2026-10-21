Auction ended.

400 V8-Powered 1947 Dodge W-Series Pickup

No reserve
Sold for on 10/21/26
Result
400 V8-Powered 1947 Dodge W-Series Pickup
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (92)

Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:49 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINT112178018
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorCopper
Interior colorBlack/Copper

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Video gallery

400 V8-Powered 1947 Dodge W-Series Pickup Exterior Walk Around
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400 V8-Powered 1947 Dodge W-Series Pickup Interior & Engine Bay
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400 V8-Powered 1947 Dodge W-Series Pickup Start Up & Idle
Play
400 V8-Powered 1947 Dodge W-Series Pickup Test Drive
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400 V8-Powered 1947 Dodge W-Series Pickup Pulling In
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

After World War II came to a close, Dodge resumed civilian production using carryover designs to get new cars and trucks back on the market as quickly as possible. Consequently, Dodge's 1946-1948 models were essentially updated versions of the prewar 1942 vehicles with minor grille and trim changes.

Distinctive features on the 1947 light-duty truck included separate front fenders, a tall vertical-bar grille, running boards, a cargo bed with exposed rear fenders, and a crank-out windshield.

This example has been heavily modified and was refinished in copper metallic paint over two-tone custom upholstery on the bench seat and doors. It also received an engine and transmission swap and is now powered by a 400ci big-block V8 bored to 4.5" that is mated to a TorqueFlite A727 three-speed automatic transmission.

Additional modifications included a lowered stance, 15" custom wheels with rear racing slicks, a Dana 60 rear axle assembly with four-link suspension, Chrysler torsion-bar front suspension on 2x5" boxed steel frame, power front disc brakes, dual exhaust, a custom pickup bed with a hinged wooden floor that lifts for access to chassis components beneath, a replacement fuel tank, an electronic ignition, power steering, telescopic tilt steering column with padded steering wheel, a 12-volt electrical conversion, and VDO gauges.

This custom 1947 Dodge Pickup is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • 400ci big-block V8 bored to 4.5" with 4-barrel carburetor

  • TorqueFlite A727 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in copper metallic paint

  • 15" custom wheels with Mickey Thompson drag slicks in the rear

  • Black running boards and white DODGE lettering on tailgate

  • Reupholstered two-tone bench seat and door trim

Factory Equipment

  • Crank-out windshield

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • All-steel cab construction

  • Steel pickup box with exposed rear fenders

  • Running boards

Modifications

Selected modifications reported by the seller include:

  • Engine / Cooling / Electrical / Mechanical

    • 400ci big-block V8

    • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

    • MSD electronic ignition

    • Modern alternator

    • Open-element air cleaner

    • Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fan

    • Coolant overflow/recovery tank

    • 12-volt electrical conversion

  • Drivetrain / Suspension / Chassis

    • Automatic transmission

    • Custom engine mounts

    • Power front disc brakes

    • Power steering

    • Chrysler torsion-bar front suspension on 2x5" boxed steel frame

    • Dana 60 rear axle assembly with four-link suspension

    • 4-bar coil-over shocks

    • Replacement fuel tank mounted beneath the bed

    • Modified frame to accommodate V8 and automatic transmission

  • Exterior

    • Repaint

    • Dual exhaust with custom rectangular exhaust tips

    • Custom rear bumper and roll pan

    • Custom oval rear lamps

    • Modern mirrors

    • 15" custom wheels

  • Interior

    • Telescopic tilt steering column with padded steering wheel

    • VDO 5-gauge gauge cluster

    • Custom two-tone upholstery and door panels

    • Seat belts

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

  • Exterior mounting holes are visible on fenders and doors

  • Wood covering in bed is stained and splintering

  • Interior windshield-header trim and sun visor assemblies have been removed, leaving exposed mounting brackets above the windshield

  • Mickey Thompson tires are worn

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1947 Dodge Pickup acquired it in June 2026.

Additional Information

This vehicle wears a replacement serial number tag.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

400 V8-Powered 1947 Dodge W-Series Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
PR_iu5ixv
PR_iu5ixv
$21,133
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 6:49 PM UTC
Bids31
Views11,113

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