400 V8-Powered 1947 Dodge W-Series Pickup
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:49 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
After World War II came to a close, Dodge resumed civilian production using carryover designs to get new cars and trucks back on the market as quickly as possible. Consequently, Dodge's 1946-1948 models were essentially updated versions of the prewar 1942 vehicles with minor grille and trim changes.
Distinctive features on the 1947 light-duty truck included separate front fenders, a tall vertical-bar grille, running boards, a cargo bed with exposed rear fenders, and a crank-out windshield.
This example has been heavily modified and was refinished in copper metallic paint over two-tone custom upholstery on the bench seat and doors. It also received an engine and transmission swap and is now powered by a 400ci big-block V8 bored to 4.5" that is mated to a TorqueFlite A727 three-speed automatic transmission.
Additional modifications included a lowered stance, 15" custom wheels with rear racing slicks, a Dana 60 rear axle assembly with four-link suspension, Chrysler torsion-bar front suspension on 2x5" boxed steel frame, power front disc brakes, dual exhaust, a custom pickup bed with a hinged wooden floor that lifts for access to chassis components beneath, a replacement fuel tank, an electronic ignition, power steering, telescopic tilt steering column with padded steering wheel, a 12-volt electrical conversion, and VDO gauges.
This custom 1947 Dodge Pickup is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
400ci big-block V8 bored to 4.5" with 4-barrel carburetor
TorqueFlite A727 3-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in copper metallic paint
15" custom wheels with Mickey Thompson drag slicks in the rear
Black running boards and white DODGE lettering on tailgate
Reupholstered two-tone bench seat and door trim
Factory Equipment
Crank-out windshield
Rear-wheel drive
All-steel cab construction
Steel pickup box with exposed rear fenders
Running boards
Modifications
Selected modifications reported by the seller include:
Engine / Cooling / Electrical / Mechanical
400ci big-block V8
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
MSD electronic ignition
Modern alternator
Open-element air cleaner
Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fan
Coolant overflow/recovery tank
12-volt electrical conversion
Drivetrain / Suspension / Chassis
Automatic transmission
Custom engine mounts
Power front disc brakes
Power steering
Chrysler torsion-bar front suspension on 2x5" boxed steel frame
Dana 60 rear axle assembly with four-link suspension
4-bar coil-over shocks
Replacement fuel tank mounted beneath the bed
Modified frame to accommodate V8 and automatic transmission
Exterior
Repaint
Dual exhaust with custom rectangular exhaust tips
Custom rear bumper and roll pan
Custom oval rear lamps
Modern mirrors
15" custom wheels
Interior
Telescopic tilt steering column with padded steering wheel
VDO 5-gauge gauge cluster
Custom two-tone upholstery and door panels
Seat belts
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws
Exterior mounting holes are visible on fenders and doors
Wood covering in bed is stained and splintering
Interior windshield-header trim and sun visor assemblies have been removed, leaving exposed mounting brackets above the windshield
Mickey Thompson tires are worn
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1947 Dodge Pickup acquired it in June 2026.
Additional Information
This vehicle wears a replacement serial number tag.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.