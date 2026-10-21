Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

After World War II came to a close, Dodge resumed civilian production using carryover designs to get new cars and trucks back on the market as quickly as possible. Consequently, Dodge's 1946-1948 models were essentially updated versions of the prewar 1942 vehicles with minor grille and trim changes.

Distinctive features on the 1947 light-duty truck included separate front fenders, a tall vertical-bar grille, running boards, a cargo bed with exposed rear fenders, and a crank-out windshield.

This example has been heavily modified and was refinished in copper metallic paint over two-tone custom upholstery on the bench seat and doors. It also received an engine and transmission swap and is now powered by a 400ci big-block V8 bored to 4.5" that is mated to a TorqueFlite A727 three-speed automatic transmission.

Additional modifications included a lowered stance, 15" custom wheels with rear racing slicks, a Dana 60 rear axle assembly with four-link suspension, Chrysler torsion-bar front suspension on 2x5" boxed steel frame, power front disc brakes, dual exhaust, a custom pickup bed with a hinged wooden floor that lifts for access to chassis components beneath, a replacement fuel tank, an electronic ignition, power steering, telescopic tilt steering column with padded steering wheel, a 12-volt electrical conversion, and VDO gauges.

This custom 1947 Dodge Pickup is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

400ci big-block V8 bored to 4.5" with 4-barrel carburetor

TorqueFlite A727 3-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in copper metallic paint

15" c ustom wheels with Mickey Thompson drag slicks in the rear

Black running boards and white DODGE lettering on tailgate

Reupholstered two-tone bench seat and door trim

Factory Equipment

Crank-out windshield

Rear-wheel drive

All-steel cab construction

Steel pickup box with exposed rear fenders

Running boards

Modifications

Selected modifications reported by the seller include:

Engine / Cooling / Electrical / Mechanical 400ci big-block V8 Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold MSD electronic ignition Modern alternator Open-element air cleaner Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fan Coolant overflow/recovery tank 12-volt electrical conversion

Drivetrain / Suspension / Chassis Automatic transmission Custom engine mounts Power front disc brakes Power steering Chrysler torsion-bar front suspension on 2x5" boxed steel frame Dana 60 rear axle assembly with four-link suspension 4-bar coil-over shocks Replacement fuel tank mounted beneath the bed Modified frame to accommodate V8 and automatic transmission

Exterior Repaint Dual exhaust with custom rectangular exhaust tips Custom rear bumper and roll pan Custom oval rear lamps Modern mirrors 15" c ustom wheels

Interior Telescopic tilt steering column with padded steering wheel VDO 5-gauge gauge cluster Custom two-tone upholstery and door panels Seat belts



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

Exterior mounting holes are visible on fenders and doors

Wood covering in bed is stained and splintering

Interior windshield-header trim and sun visor assemblies have been removed, leaving exposed mounting brackets above the windshield

Mickey Thompson tires are worn

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1947 Dodge Pickup acquired it in June 2026.

Additional Information

This vehicle wears a replacement serial number tag.