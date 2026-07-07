350-Powered 1947 Chevrolet 3600 5-Window Pickup
Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Chevrolet Advance Design series was the bowtie brand's first major pickup truck redesign since the end of World War II. Unveiled in May 1947, these trucks were wider, longer, and lower than the prewar holdovers sold until 1946.
They also sported a thoroughly modern look and a stronger, more rigid chassis as well as an innovative rear-hinged “alligator” hood. These advancements prioritized driver comfort and helped transition pickups from purely industrial tools to personal-use vehicles.
This ‘47 model was refurbished under prior ownership and is powered by a 350ci V8 linked with a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle. The truck has been repainted metallic blue over black vinyl and cloth upholstery.
The steel wheels wear chrome hubcaps and beauty rings, and they are wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires that have been machined into wide whitewalls. Additional details include an Edelbrock carburetor, power steering, front disc brakes, a tilt column, aftermarket climate control, and a retro-style radio.
This 1947 Chevrolet 3600 3/4-ton pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci engine with Edelbrock carburetor
Turbo 350ci three-speed automatic transmission
10-bolt rear end
Metallic blue paint over black upholstery
Power steering
Aftermarket climate control
Front disc brakes
Modifications
350ci V8 engine
Edelbrock carburetor
Turbo 350 transmission
10-bolt rear axle
Power steering
Front disc brakes
Aftermarket climate control
Tilt column and aftermarket steering wheel
Retro-style radio
Billet throttle pedal
Lap belts
12-volt electrical system
Bowtie logo in tailgate
Known Imperfections
Front bumper filler panel missing
Cracked gaskets around door handles and locks
Odometer is inoperative
Ownership History
The truck was refurbished and modified under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller in June 2025.
Additional Information
A California replacement VIN plate is affixed to the A-pillar with a VIN of AECA382235, which matches the Montana title, which is a duplicate.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.