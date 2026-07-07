Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Chevrolet Advance Design series was the bowtie brand's first major pickup truck redesign since the end of World War II. Unveiled in May 1947, these trucks were wider, longer, and lower than the prewar holdovers sold until 1946.

They also sported a thoroughly modern look and a stronger, more rigid chassis as well as an innovative rear-hinged “alligator” hood. These advancements prioritized driver comfort and helped transition pickups from purely industrial tools to personal-use vehicles.

This ‘47 model was refurbished under prior ownership and is powered by a 350ci V8 linked with a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle. The truck has been repainted metallic blue over black vinyl and cloth upholstery.

The steel wheels wear chrome hubcaps and beauty rings, and they are wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires that have been machined into wide whitewalls. Additional details include an Edelbrock carburetor, power steering, front disc brakes, a tilt column, aftermarket climate control, and a retro-style radio.

This 1947 Chevrolet 3600 3/4-ton pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

350ci engine with Edelbrock carburetor

Turbo 350ci three-speed automatic transmission

10-bolt rear end

Metallic blue paint over black upholstery

Power steering

Aftermarket climate control

Front disc brakes

Modifications

350ci V8 engine

Edelbrock carburetor

Turbo 350 transmission

10-bolt rear axle

Power steering

Front disc brakes

Aftermarket climate control

Tilt column and aftermarket steering wheel

Retro-style radio

Billet throttle pedal

Lap belts

12-volt electrical system

Bowtie logo in tailgate

Known Imperfections

Front bumper filler panel missing

Cracked gaskets around door handles and locks

Odometer is inoperative

Ownership History

The truck was refurbished and modified under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller in June 2025.

Additional Information