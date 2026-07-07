Auction ended.

350-Powered 1947 Chevrolet 3600 5-Window Pickup

No reserve
Sold for on 07/07/26
Result
350-Powered 1947 Chevrolet 3600 5-Window Pickup
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Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINAECA382235
Mileage indicated2,300 Miles TMU
LocationSomers, Montana
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorMetallic Blue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Chevrolet Advance Design series was the bowtie brand's first major pickup truck redesign since the end of World War II. Unveiled in May 1947, these trucks were wider, longer, and lower than the prewar holdovers sold until 1946.

They also sported a thoroughly modern look and a stronger, more rigid chassis as well as an innovative rear-hinged “alligator” hood. These advancements prioritized driver comfort and helped transition pickups from purely industrial tools to personal-use vehicles.

This ‘47 model was refurbished under prior ownership and is powered by a 350ci V8 linked with a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle. The truck has been repainted metallic blue over black vinyl and cloth upholstery.

The steel wheels wear chrome hubcaps and beauty rings, and they are wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires that have been machined into wide whitewalls. Additional details include an Edelbrock carburetor, power steering, front disc brakes, a tilt column, aftermarket climate control, and a retro-style radio.

This 1947 Chevrolet 3600 3/4-ton pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 350ci engine with Edelbrock carburetor

  • Turbo 350ci three-speed automatic transmission

  • 10-bolt rear end

  • Metallic blue paint over black upholstery

  • Power steering

  • Aftermarket climate control

  • Front disc brakes

Modifications

  • 350ci V8 engine

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Turbo 350 transmission

  • 10-bolt rear axle

  • Power steering

  • Front disc brakes

  • Aftermarket climate control

  • Tilt column and aftermarket steering wheel

  • Retro-style radio

  • Billet throttle pedal

  • Lap belts

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Bowtie logo in tailgate

Known Imperfections

  • Front bumper filler panel missing

  • Cracked gaskets around door handles and locks

  • Odometer is inoperative

Ownership History

The truck was refurbished and modified under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller in June 2025.

Additional Information

  • A California replacement VIN plate is affixed to the A-pillar with a VIN of AECA382235, which matches the Montana title, which is a duplicate.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1947 Chevrolet 3600 5-Window Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
PN_sf5wqh
PN_sf5wqh
$35,000
Seller
DD_l1ksd5
DD_l1ksd5
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids8
Views14,041

Comments & bids

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PN_sf5wqh's avatar
PN_sf5wqh
Jul 7 at 5:33 PM
$32,710bid placed 
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BDFell
Jul 2 at 1:58 AM
$30,250bid placed 
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PN_sf5wqh
Jun 29 at 4:09 PM
$30,000bid placed 
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TerenceGallagher_fx21
Jun 27 at 12:44 PM
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metro5664
Jun 27 at 7:06 AM
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DannyMcCartney_up0i
Jun 26 at 1:07 PM
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AD_vk6mv8
Jun 25 at 12:29 AM
$15,000bid placed 
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MTfarmer
Jun 22 at 7:12 PM
$10,000bid placed 

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