Description

While the Willys MB developed for and famously deployed in World War II proved its mettle in combat, it was the civilian version—the CJ—that ensured the upright off-road implement's long-term success. The civilian jeep went into production in 1944, and more than 1.5 million based on the original recipe were built over the next 40 years.

This 1946 CJ-2A was reportedly exported to South America in the 1940s and is said to have remained there for decades before being imported back into the United States in 2021. Currently finished in military Olive Drab Green with painted markings in the style of a Willys MB, this CJ-2A is equipped with a period-brass fire extinguisher, ammunition boxes, and machine gun mount.

This 1946 Willys CJ-2A is offered with period-equipment currently mounted and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name listing it as a "1946 Jeep."

Highlights

Reportedly exported to South America in 1945; reimported to the U.S. in 2021

Finished in military Olive Drab Green with a painted markings

Period-brass fire extinguisher, ammunition boxes, and machine gun mount included

Recent tune-up under current ownership

Factory Equipment

134ci flathead inline-cylinder engine

T-90 three-speed manual transmission

Spicer 18 two-speed transfer case

Manual locking front hubs

Four-wheel drum brakes

Body-color 16” steel wheels

Removable canvas top

Fold-down windshield

Body-mounted side mirrors

Swing-out spare tire mount

Rear bench seating

Rear pintle-style hitch

Modifications

Refurbished under previous ownership

12-volt conversion

Rubber floor mats

Servicing & Documentation

The following items are said to have been replaced under current ownership:

Spark plugs and wires

Oil pan

Radiator

Fuel pump

Included Items

Mounted equipment photographed

Additional Information

The clean Florida title calls this Willys a "1946 Jeep."