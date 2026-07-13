Auction ended.

1946 Jeep CJ-2A

Bid to $13,000 on 07/13/26
Result
1946 Jeep CJ-2A
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Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCJ2A16678
Mileage indicated6,800 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine134ci Inline-Four
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorOlive Drab Green
Interior colorOlive Drab Green

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Description

While the Willys MB developed for and famously deployed in World War II proved its mettle in combat, it was the civilian version—the CJ—that ensured the upright off-road implement's long-term success. The civilian jeep went into production in 1944, and more than 1.5 million based on the original recipe were built over the next 40 years.

This 1946 CJ-2A was reportedly exported to South America in the 1940s and is said to have remained there for decades before being imported back into the United States in 2021. Currently finished in military Olive Drab Green with painted markings in the style of a Willys MB, this CJ-2A is equipped with a period-brass fire extinguisher, ammunition boxes, and machine gun mount.

This 1946 Willys CJ-2A is offered with period-equipment currently mounted and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name listing it as a "1946 Jeep."

Highlights

  • Reportedly exported to South America in 1945; reimported to the U.S. in 2021

  • Finished in military Olive Drab Green with a painted markings

  • Period-brass fire extinguisher, ammunition boxes, and machine gun mount included

  • Recent tune-up under current ownership

Factory Equipment

  • 134ci flathead inline-cylinder engine

  • T-90 three-speed manual transmission

  • Spicer 18 two-speed transfer case

  • Manual locking front hubs

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Body-color 16” steel wheels

  • Removable canvas top

  • Fold-down windshield

  • Body-mounted side mirrors

  • Swing-out spare tire mount

  • Rear bench seating

  • Rear pintle-style hitch

Modifications

  • Refurbished under previous ownership

  • 12-volt conversion

  • Rubber floor mats

Servicing & Documentation

The following items are said to have been replaced under current ownership:

  • Spark plugs and wires

  • Oil pan

  • Radiator

  • Fuel pump

Included Items

  • Mounted equipment photographed

Additional Information

The clean Florida title calls this Willys a "1946 Jeep."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1946 Jeep CJ-2A

Last bid
Cigarette42X
Cigarette42X
$13,000
Seller
Omdatax
Omdatax
EndedJul 13, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids8
Views7,409

Comments & bids

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Cigarette42X's avatar
Cigarette42X
Jul 13 at 6:31 PM
$13,000bid placed 
FrankMullins_4nrc's avatar
FrankMullins_4nrc
Jul 13 at 6:30 PM
$12,500bid placed 
Cigarette42X's avatar
Cigarette42X
Jul 13 at 6:23 PM
$11,800bid placed 
FrankMullins_4nrc's avatar
FrankMullins_4nrc
Jul 13 at 6:02 PM
$11,500bid placed 
BEA1969's avatar
BEA1969
Jul 13 at 2:34 PM
$11,000bid placed 
FrankMullins_4nrc's avatar
FrankMullins_4nrc
Jul 11 at 1:12 AM
$10,500bid placed 
Rmassner's avatar
Rmassner
Jul 1 at 3:45 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Jschu_20's avatar
Jschu_20
Jun 30 at 5:11 PM
$1,500bid placed 

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