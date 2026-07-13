1946 Jeep CJ-2A
Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
While the Willys MB developed for and famously deployed in World War II proved its mettle in combat, it was the civilian version—the CJ—that ensured the upright off-road implement's long-term success. The civilian jeep went into production in 1944, and more than 1.5 million based on the original recipe were built over the next 40 years.
This 1946 CJ-2A was reportedly exported to South America in the 1940s and is said to have remained there for decades before being imported back into the United States in 2021. Currently finished in military Olive Drab Green with painted markings in the style of a Willys MB, this CJ-2A is equipped with a period-brass fire extinguisher, ammunition boxes, and machine gun mount.
This 1946 Willys CJ-2A is offered with period-equipment currently mounted and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name listing it as a "1946 Jeep."
Highlights
Reportedly exported to South America in 1945; reimported to the U.S. in 2021
Finished in military Olive Drab Green with a painted markings
Period-brass fire extinguisher, ammunition boxes, and machine gun mount included
Recent tune-up under current ownership
Factory Equipment
134ci flathead inline-cylinder engine
T-90 three-speed manual transmission
Spicer 18 two-speed transfer case
Manual locking front hubs
Four-wheel drum brakes
Body-color 16” steel wheels
Removable canvas top
Fold-down windshield
Body-mounted side mirrors
Swing-out spare tire mount
Rear bench seating
Rear pintle-style hitch
Modifications
Refurbished under previous ownership
12-volt conversion
Rubber floor mats
Servicing & Documentation
The following items are said to have been replaced under current ownership:
Spark plugs and wires
Oil pan
Radiator
Fuel pump
Included Items
Mounted equipment photographed
Additional Information
The clean Florida title calls this Willys a "1946 Jeep."
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