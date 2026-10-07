Auction ended.

1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon

Sold for on 10/07/26
Result
1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (486)

Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN99A1097092
Mileage indicated350 Miles TMU
LocationPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania
Engine239ci Flathead V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleWagon
Exterior colorMaroon
Interior colorBrown

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Video gallery

1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon-Start up & Driving POV
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Description

Ford slowly resumed passenger car production in 1946 as the automotive industry recovered from World War II, carrying over much of the prewar 1942 design with a new grille and restyled hood to distinguish the postwar cars. By the mid-1940s, "woodie" wagons were common across the industry, built either as economical alternatives that used less steel or as upscale family haulers, and the Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon remains one of the most recognized examples of the genre. Like other 1946 Fords, it used the 239-cubic-inch flathead V8, with most body panels replaced by wood, a vinyl-covered roof, and the spare tire mounted to the split tailgate.

This example comes to market after long-term ownership since the early 1950s, when it was originally used as transportation while the owner attended Cornell University. Early service records have not survived, but Esso service stickers on the driver's inner A-pillar indicate the engine was replaced at 90,000 miles, with a later service logged at 99,518 miles on May 17, 1967. The car was driven regularly in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and Rhode Island through the 1990s, and is believed to have gone into storage sometime after.

Following the long-term owner's passing, his heirs commissioned a mechanical refurbishment performed by Ragtops & Roadsters of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, and Apache Automotive Restorations and Customs of Bristol, Rhode Island, completed intermittently between 2023 and 2026. The selling dealer reports that the directive for the work was mechanical function and preservation rather than cosmetic refinishing.

This 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon is now offered by the selling dealer with the recent refurbishment records and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Owned by the same family from the early 1950s until the present sale

  • Original, unrestored body and interior showing decades of use

  • Remnants of a 1952 Cornell University parking pass and a WWII-era Gas Ration "A" sticker remain

  • Mechanical refurbishment completed between 2023–2026

Factory Equipment

  • 239ci L-head V8

  • 3-speed manual transmission with column shift

  • 6-volt electrical system

  • Wood-bodied station wagon construction

  • Vinyl-covered roof

  • Spare tire mounted to the split tailgate

Modifications

  • Electrical system converted to negative ground

  • Gauge cluster reconditioned for negative-ground operation

  • Fire extinguisher installed in the rear compartment

Servicing

The following servicing was completed between 2023-2026 with records available below under the Additional Documents section:

  • Ragtops & Roadsters:

    • Wiring harness replaced; contacts cleaned and worn grommets replaced

    • Exhaust system and hanger replaced

    • Fluids replaced

    • Front wheel bearings and seals replaced

    • Shifter linkage cleaned and serviced as needed

  • Apache Automotive Restorations and Customs

    • Replacement battery and longer ground strap installed

    • Replacement tires mounted

    • Replacement rag link, center link, and fan hub installed

    • Front and rear spring shackles and bushings replaced

    • Replacement front shocks installed

    • Distributor points, cap, and spark plug wires replaced

    • Cooling, ignition, and braking systems serviced

Known Imperfections

  • The exterior and interior show wear consistent with the car's age and decades of use, including wood trim that has deteriorated over time

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon was one-family-owned since the early 1950s prior to the selling dealer's recent acquisition. The selling dealer reports that the vehicle was used regularly for several decades in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and Rhode Island through at least 1990.

Additional documents

Refurbishment Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon

Sold to
RM_mka3bo
RM_mka3bo
$33,771
Seller
LBI-Limited
LBI-Limited
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids25
Views18,839

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