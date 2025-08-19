350-Powered 1946 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Sport Coupe

No reserve
8 days
$9,000
350-Powered 1946 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Sport Coupe
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Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINDAA14065
Mileage indicated3,400 Miles TMU
LocationWilbraham, Massachusetts
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPearl Burgundy
Interior colorGray
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced in the immediate postwar years, Chevrolet’s Fleetmaster lineup offered a versatile range of body styles including sedans, coupes, and convertibles. Known for their smooth, rounded styling and dependable straight-six powertrains, these cars appealed to a broad cross-section of buyers. Over the decades, their solid construction and curvaceous design have made them a favorite among hot rodders, serving as a sought-after foundation for custom cruisers that blend vintage character with contemporary performance and comfort.

This 1946 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Sport Coupe underwent refurbishment and customization in California under prior ownership. Refinished in burgundy pearl metallic with silver ghost flames, this Fleetmaster is now powered by a 350ci small-block Chevy V8 paired topped with a 4-barrel carburetor.

The build incorporates a wide range of modern upgrades, including power-assisted steering and front disc brakes, and aftermarket interior components. The cabin has been reupholstered in grey leather, complemented by retro-style instrumentation and contemporary conveniences. The seller reports acquiring the vehicle from an estate in 2012.

This modified 1946 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 350ci small-block Chevrolet V8 paired with an automatic transmission

  • Refinished in custom pearl burgundy metallic with ghost flames

  • Reupholstered grey leather interior with modern bucket seats

  • Power steering and front disc brakes

  • 16" Weld Racing wheels with BFGoodrich Touring T/A tires

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Drivetrain:

    • 350ci small-block Chevrolet V8

    • 4-barrel carburetor

    • Dual exhaust system

    • Engine dress-up components

  • Exterior:

    • Burgundy pearl metallic paint

    • Silver ghost flame detailing

    • Shaved bumpers

    • 16" Weld Racing aluminum wheels

    • BFGoodrich Touring T/A tires

  • Interior:

    • Custom gray leather upholstery

    • Modern front bucket seats

    • Grant steering wheel

    • Retro-style VDO instrumentation

    • Billet interior stalks and switchgear

    • Alpine CD head unit

    • Power locks with alarm system

Servicing & Documentation

  • Refurbishment reportedly performed under prior ownership

  • Seller reports the engine has approximately 33,000 miles since rebuild

  • General upkeep performed during current ownership

Known Imperfections

  • Air conditioning system does not blow cold

  • Paint chips present on the trunk edge

  • Additional wear consistent with age

Ownership History

The car was reportedly acquired by the seller in 2012 from an estate sale. It is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1946 Chevrolet Fleetmaster

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1946 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Sport Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
JT_fsdfpr
JT_fsdfpr
$9,000
Seller
PD_5s0i67
PD_5s0i67
EndingThu, Jul 02 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids11
Views3,628
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JT_fsdfpr's avatar
JT_fsdfpr
Jun 21 at 4:14 AM
$9,000bid placed 
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Greg3
Jun 20 at 7:47 PM
$5,555bid placed 
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BSweat70
Jun 20 at 7:25 PM
$4,000bid placed 
Greg3's avatar
Greg3
Jun 20 at 7:24 PM
$3,500bid placed 
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BSweat70
Jun 20 at 7:23 PM
$2,500bid placed 

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