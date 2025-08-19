350-Powered 1946 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Sport Coupe
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:45 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Produced in the immediate postwar years, Chevrolet’s Fleetmaster lineup offered a versatile range of body styles including sedans, coupes, and convertibles. Known for their smooth, rounded styling and dependable straight-six powertrains, these cars appealed to a broad cross-section of buyers. Over the decades, their solid construction and curvaceous design have made them a favorite among hot rodders, serving as a sought-after foundation for custom cruisers that blend vintage character with contemporary performance and comfort.
This 1946 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Sport Coupe underwent refurbishment and customization in California under prior ownership. Refinished in burgundy pearl metallic with silver ghost flames, this Fleetmaster is now powered by a 350ci small-block Chevy V8 paired topped with a 4-barrel carburetor.
The build incorporates a wide range of modern upgrades, including power-assisted steering and front disc brakes, and aftermarket interior components. The cabin has been reupholstered in grey leather, complemented by retro-style instrumentation and contemporary conveniences. The seller reports acquiring the vehicle from an estate in 2012.
This modified 1946 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 350ci small-block Chevrolet V8 paired with an automatic transmission
Refinished in custom pearl burgundy metallic with ghost flames
Reupholstered grey leather interior with modern bucket seats
Power steering and front disc brakes
16" Weld Racing wheels with BFGoodrich Touring T/A tires
Modifications
Powertrain & Drivetrain:
350ci small-block Chevrolet V8
4-barrel carburetor
Dual exhaust system
Engine dress-up components
Exterior:
Burgundy pearl metallic paint
Silver ghost flame detailing
Shaved bumpers
16" Weld Racing aluminum wheels
BFGoodrich Touring T/A tires
Interior:
Custom gray leather upholstery
Modern front bucket seats
Grant steering wheel
Retro-style VDO instrumentation
Billet interior stalks and switchgear
Alpine CD head unit
Power locks with alarm system
Servicing & Documentation
Refurbishment reportedly performed under prior ownership
Seller reports the engine has approximately 33,000 miles since rebuild
General upkeep performed during current ownership
Known Imperfections
Air conditioning system does not blow cold
Paint chips present on the trunk edge
Additional wear consistent with age
Ownership History
The car was reportedly acquired by the seller in 2012 from an estate sale. It is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.