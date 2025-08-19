Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced in the immediate postwar years, Chevrolet’s Fleetmaster lineup offered a versatile range of body styles including sedans, coupes, and convertibles. Known for their smooth, rounded styling and dependable straight-six powertrains, these cars appealed to a broad cross-section of buyers. Over the decades, their solid construction and curvaceous design have made them a favorite among hot rodders, serving as a sought-after foundation for custom cruisers that blend vintage character with contemporary performance and comfort.

This 1946 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Sport Coupe underwent refurbishment and customization in California under prior ownership. Refinished in burgundy pearl metallic with silver ghost flames, this Fleetmaster is now powered by a 350ci small-block Chevy V8 paired topped with a 4-barrel carburetor.

The build incorporates a wide range of modern upgrades, including power-assisted steering and front disc brakes, and aftermarket interior components. The cabin has been reupholstered in grey leather, complemented by retro-style instrumentation and contemporary conveniences. The seller reports acquiring the vehicle from an estate in 2012.

This modified 1946 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 350ci small-block Chevrolet V8 paired with an automatic transmission

Refinished in custom pearl burgundy metallic with ghost flames

Reupholstered grey leather interior with modern bucket seats

Power steering and front disc brakes

16" Weld Racing wheels with BFGoodrich Touring T/A tires

Modifications

Powertrain & Drivetrain: 350ci small-block Chevrolet V8 4-barrel carburetor Dual exhaust system Engine dress-up components

Exterior: B urgundy pearl metallic paint Silver ghost flame detailing Shaved bumpers 16" Weld Racing aluminum wheels BFGoodrich Touring T/A tires

Interior: Custom gray leather upholstery Modern front bucket seats Grant steering wheel Retro-style VDO instrumentation Billet interior stalks and switchgear Alpine CD head unit Power locks with alarm system



Servicing & Documentation

Refurbishment reportedly performed under prior ownership

Seller reports the engine has approximately 33,000 miles since rebuild

General upkeep performed during current ownership

Known Imperfections

Air conditioning system does not blow cold

Paint chips present on the trunk edge

Additional wear consistent with age

Ownership History

The car was reportedly acquired by the seller in 2012 from an estate sale. It is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title.