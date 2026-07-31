Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1941 Ford Deluxe was one of the final prewar expressions of Ford's flathead V8 era — a full year of production before the United States' entry into World War II brought civilian automobile manufacturing to a halt. The Deluxe coupe body style carried Ford's signature styling of the period: a long hood, sweeping fenders integrated into the body, and a fastback roofline that gave the two-door a low, purposeful stance.

This Deluxe Coupe is finished in Cayuga Blue over a tan fabric cloth interior. The car, deteriorating near Bakersfield, California, was acquired by the seller's father in 1997 on the condition that it be refurbished and not heavily modified. The seller's family has kept to that intent, commissioning a refurbishment in Southern California, with a notable underhood exception that came later.

A 239ci flathead V8, reportedly sourced from a 1946 Mercury and with a larger displacement than the car's original engine, was installed in 2015, at which time the clutch for the three-speed manual gearbox was also replaced. An electric fuel pump is concealed in the frame rail with a hidden on/off switch. A brass radiator with new hoses was installed in 2019, and Coker tires were fitted the same year. Lap seat belts have been added for safety.

This 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe is offered at no reserve with service records, various spare parts, a period-correct radio, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Cayuga Blue finish over tan cloth interior

One-family ownership since 1997

1946 Mercury-sourced 239ci flathead V8 installed in 2015

Refurbishment documentation included

Factory Equipment

3-speed manual transmission

Mechanical drum brakes, four-wheel

6-volt electrical system

Integrated front fenders

Chrome bumpers front and rear

Running boards

Modifications

239ci Flathead V8 engine, reportedly from a 1946 Mercury

Electric fuel pump concealed in frame rail with hidden kill switch

Lap seat belts added

Auxiliary gauges mounted under dashboard

Servicing & Documentation

This 1941 Ford Deluxe coupe was reportedly refurbished under the current family’s ownership. Highlights from the seller include the following:

2025: 6-volt battery replaced Oil change

2019: Brass radiator installed with replacement hoses Coker tires installed

2015: Mercury flathead V8 engine installed Clutch replaced



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, and swirls

Scattered paint blisters on roof just behind the windshield

Scratch on underside of front bumper

Trunk handle latches but has no lock

Rear main seal leaks

Ownership History

This 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe was located by the seller's father in 1997 outside Bakersfield, California, and has remained in the family since. The car was reportedly refurbished in the Los Angeles area following acquisition and has been maintained in Ohio under current ownership.

Included Items

Service records

Various spare parts

Uninstalled period-style radio

Additional Information

The serial number 186369218 stamped on the transmission bellhousing matches the clean Ohio title.