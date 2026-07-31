29-Years-Family-Owned 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe
Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1941 Ford Deluxe was one of the final prewar expressions of Ford's flathead V8 era — a full year of production before the United States' entry into World War II brought civilian automobile manufacturing to a halt. The Deluxe coupe body style carried Ford's signature styling of the period: a long hood, sweeping fenders integrated into the body, and a fastback roofline that gave the two-door a low, purposeful stance.
This Deluxe Coupe is finished in Cayuga Blue over a tan fabric cloth interior. The car, deteriorating near Bakersfield, California, was acquired by the seller's father in 1997 on the condition that it be refurbished and not heavily modified. The seller's family has kept to that intent, commissioning a refurbishment in Southern California, with a notable underhood exception that came later.
A 239ci flathead V8, reportedly sourced from a 1946 Mercury and with a larger displacement than the car's original engine, was installed in 2015, at which time the clutch for the three-speed manual gearbox was also replaced. An electric fuel pump is concealed in the frame rail with a hidden on/off switch. A brass radiator with new hoses was installed in 2019, and Coker tires were fitted the same year. Lap seat belts have been added for safety.
This 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe is offered at no reserve with service records, various spare parts, a period-correct radio, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Cayuga Blue finish over tan cloth interior
One-family ownership since 1997
1946 Mercury-sourced 239ci flathead V8 installed in 2015
Refurbishment documentation included
Factory Equipment
3-speed manual transmission
Mechanical drum brakes, four-wheel
6-volt electrical system
Integrated front fenders
Chrome bumpers front and rear
Running boards
Modifications
239ci Flathead V8 engine, reportedly from a 1946 Mercury
Electric fuel pump concealed in frame rail with hidden kill switch
Lap seat belts added
Auxiliary gauges mounted under dashboard
Servicing & Documentation
This 1941 Ford Deluxe coupe was reportedly refurbished under the current family’s ownership. Highlights from the seller include the following:
2025:
6-volt battery replaced
Oil change
2019:
Brass radiator installed with replacement hoses
Coker tires installed
2015:
Mercury flathead V8 engine installed
Clutch replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, and swirls
Scattered paint blisters on roof just behind the windshield
Scratch on underside of front bumper
Trunk handle latches but has no lock
Rear main seal leaks
Ownership History
This 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe was located by the seller's father in 1997 outside Bakersfield, California, and has remained in the family since. The car was reportedly refurbished in the Los Angeles area following acquisition and has been maintained in Ohio under current ownership.
Included Items
Service records
Various spare parts
Uninstalled period-style radio
Additional Information
The serial number 186369218 stamped on the transmission bellhousing matches the clean Ohio title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.