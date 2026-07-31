Auction ended.

29-Years-Family-Owned 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 07/31/26
Result
29-Years-Family-Owned 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (68)

Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN186369218
Mileage indicated95,200 Miles TMU
LocationLyndhurst, Ohio
EngineMercury Flathead V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCayuga Blue
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

29-Years-Family-Owned 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe Start Up
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29-Years-Family-Owned 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe Underbody
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1941 Ford Deluxe was one of the final prewar expressions of Ford's flathead V8 era — a full year of production before the United States' entry into World War II brought civilian automobile manufacturing to a halt. The Deluxe coupe body style carried Ford's signature styling of the period: a long hood, sweeping fenders integrated into the body, and a fastback roofline that gave the two-door a low, purposeful stance.

This Deluxe Coupe is finished in Cayuga Blue over a tan fabric cloth interior. The car, deteriorating near Bakersfield, California, was acquired by the seller's father in 1997 on the condition that it be refurbished and not heavily modified. The seller's family has kept to that intent, commissioning a refurbishment in Southern California, with a notable underhood exception that came later.

A 239ci flathead V8, reportedly sourced from a 1946 Mercury and with a larger displacement than the car's original engine, was installed in 2015, at which time the clutch for the three-speed manual gearbox was also replaced. An electric fuel pump is concealed in the frame rail with a hidden on/off switch. A brass radiator with new hoses was installed in 2019, and Coker tires were fitted the same year. Lap seat belts have been added for safety.

This 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe is offered at no reserve with service records, various spare parts, a period-correct radio, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Cayuga Blue finish over tan cloth interior

  • One-family ownership since 1997

  • 1946 Mercury-sourced 239ci flathead V8 installed in 2015

  • Refurbishment documentation included

Factory Equipment

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Mechanical drum brakes, four-wheel

  • 6-volt electrical system

  • Integrated front fenders

  • Chrome bumpers front and rear

  • Running boards

Modifications

  • 239ci Flathead V8 engine, reportedly from a 1946 Mercury

  • Electric fuel pump concealed in frame rail with hidden kill switch

  • Lap seat belts added

  • Auxiliary gauges mounted under dashboard

Servicing & Documentation

This 1941 Ford Deluxe coupe was reportedly refurbished under the current family’s ownership. Highlights from the seller include the following:

  • 2025:

    • 6-volt battery replaced

    • Oil change

  • 2019:

    • Brass radiator installed with replacement hoses

    • Coker tires installed

  • 2015:

    • Mercury flathead V8 engine installed

    • Clutch replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, scratches, and swirls

  • Scattered paint blisters on roof just behind the windshield

  • Scratch on underside of front bumper

  • Trunk handle latches but has no lock

  • Rear main seal leaks

Ownership History

This 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe was located by the seller's father in 1997 outside Bakersfield, California, and has remained in the family since. The car was reportedly refurbished in the Los Angeles area following acquisition and has been maintained in Ohio under current ownership.

Included Items

  • Service records

  • Various spare parts

  • Uninstalled period-style radio

Additional Information

The serial number 186369218 stamped on the transmission bellhousing matches the clean Ohio title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

29-Years-Family-Owned 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
johnnyclassic1981
johnnyclassic1981
$16,050
Seller
Joe-hio
Joe-hio
EndedJul 31, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids25
Views14,534

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