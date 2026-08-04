Auction ended.

239 Flathead-Powered 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe

Bid to $12,250 on 08/04/26
Result
239 Flathead-Powered 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (61)

Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN186129679
Mileage indicated250 Miles TMU
LocationQuakertown, Pennsylvania
Engine239ci Flathead V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorTan & Blue

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Description

In 1941, Ford introduced a thoroughly updated car line in preparation for a time of unpredictability surrounding World War II. The two previous Ford car lines, Standard and De Luxe, now blossomed into three: Special, De Luxe, and Super De Luxe. Ford called it “The greatest advance in years” when describing the '41 models, which had new styling, a longer wheelbase, roomier interiors, a stronger frame, and were available with proven V8 power.

This Deluxe Coupe model was acquired by the seller approximately 25 years ago and has been the subject of a long-term refurbishment process since. The car is reportedly powered by a 239ci L-head flathead V8 sourced from a 1949 model and rebuilt prior to installation. The engine has been converted to utilize a 12-volt electrical system and is equipped with a Fram cartridge-style oil filter housing, a polished generator housing, and dual Stromberg-style carburetors topped with polished air cleaner bonnets.

The body has been refinished in light blue and features chrome bumpers, polished trim, dual peep mirrors, and 15” steel wheels. The seats, door panels, and trunk have been retrimmed in tan vinyl with blue tuck and roll inserts. A tachometer is mounted atop the simulated wood dashboard, and additional details include a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission, front lap belts, auxiliary gauges, and Ford-branded rubber floor mats.

This 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe is now offered with a Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Later-model flathead V8 engine with dual carburetors

  • Column-shifted three-speed manual transmission

  • Dua exhaust system

  • Refinished in light blue over tan and blue upholstery

  • Chrome bumpers and polished trim

  • Dual peep mirrors

Factory Equipment

  • 114-inch wheelbase

  • Deluxe Coupe model

  • Column-shifted three-speed manual transmission

  • Chrome bumpers and polished trim

  • Drum brakes

Modifications

  • 239ci L-head flathead V8

  • Aftermarket intake manifold

  • Dual Stromberg-style carburetors

  • Tuck and roll upholstery

  • Dual exhaust system

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Replacement fuse box and wiring harness

  • 12-6v converter for gauges

Servicing

  • The car has been refurbished over a 25-year period.

Known Imperfections

  • Touched-up paint on left front fender (photo provided in gallery)

  • Corrosion visible on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller approximately 25 years ago and subsequently refurbished.

Additional Information

The car is titled in Pennsylvania using a VIN of 186129679, though only 6129679 is visible on the frame.

From the seller: “I bought this car 26 years ago. The car was taken completely apart, and all parts were inspected, cleaned, and/or replaced, and painted or powder coated. All mechanical parts were taken apart and made like new with NOS or made in USA parts where possible. This project has taken me 25 years, with breaks here and there for life things, but the last 5 years since my retirement have been dedicated to finishing this car.

This car has a professionally built '49 flathead, custom tuck and roll upholstery on its original 1941 business coupe interior, woodgrain duplicated on dashboard and window trim, upgraded to 12v system, new wiring harness with updated fuse panel, original 6v gauges in dashboard with 12-6v converter.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

239 Flathead-Powered 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe

Last bid
BILLHAUGHTON_usfm
BILLHAUGHTON_usfm
$12,250
Seller
WB_se72eo
WB_se72eo
EndedAug 04, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
Bids39
Views8,752

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Aug 4 at 6:49 PM
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