Description

In 1941, Ford introduced a thoroughly updated car line in preparation for a time of unpredictability surrounding World War II. The two previous Ford car lines, Standard and De Luxe, now blossomed into three: Special, De Luxe, and Super De Luxe. Ford called it “The greatest advance in years” when describing the '41 models, which had new styling, a longer wheelbase, roomier interiors, a stronger frame, and were available with proven V8 power.

This Deluxe Coupe model was acquired by the seller approximately 25 years ago and has been the subject of a long-term refurbishment process since. The car is reportedly powered by a 239ci L-head flathead V8 sourced from a 1949 model and rebuilt prior to installation. The engine has been converted to utilize a 12-volt electrical system and is equipped with a Fram cartridge-style oil filter housing, a polished generator housing, and dual Stromberg-style carburetors topped with polished air cleaner bonnets.

The body has been refinished in light blue and features chrome bumpers, polished trim, dual peep mirrors, and 15” steel wheels. The seats, door panels, and trunk have been retrimmed in tan vinyl with blue tuck and roll inserts. A tachometer is mounted atop the simulated wood dashboard, and additional details include a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission, front lap belts, auxiliary gauges, and Ford-branded rubber floor mats.

This 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe is now offered with a Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Later-model flathead V8 engine with dual carburetors

Column-shifted three-speed manual transmission

Dua exhaust system

Refinished in light blue over tan and blue upholstery

Chrome bumpers and polished trim

Dual peep mirrors

Factory Equipment

114-inch wheelbase

Deluxe Coupe model

Column-shifted three-speed manual transmission

Chrome bumpers and polished trim

Drum brakes

Modifications

239ci L-head flathead V8

Aftermarket intake manifold

Dual Stromberg-style carburetors

Tuck and roll upholstery

Dual exhaust system

12-volt electrical system

Replacement fuse box and wiring harness

12-6v converter for gauges

Servicing

The car has been refurbished over a 25-year period.

Known Imperfections

Touched-up paint on left front fender (photo provided in gallery)

Corrosion visible on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller approximately 25 years ago and subsequently refurbished.

Additional Information

The car is titled in Pennsylvania using a VIN of 186129679, though only 6129679 is visible on the frame.

From the seller: “I bought this car 26 years ago. The car was taken completely apart, and all parts were inspected, cleaned, and/or replaced, and painted or powder coated. All mechanical parts were taken apart and made like new with NOS or made in USA parts where possible. This project has taken me 25 years, with breaks here and there for life things, but the last 5 years since my retirement have been dedicated to finishing this car.

This car has a professionally built '49 flathead, custom tuck and roll upholstery on its original 1941 business coupe interior, woodgrain duplicated on dashboard and window trim, upgraded to 12v system, new wiring harness with updated fuse panel, original 6v gauges in dashboard with 12-6v converter.”