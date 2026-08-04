239 Flathead-Powered 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe
Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
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Description
In 1941, Ford introduced a thoroughly updated car line in preparation for a time of unpredictability surrounding World War II. The two previous Ford car lines, Standard and De Luxe, now blossomed into three: Special, De Luxe, and Super De Luxe. Ford called it “The greatest advance in years” when describing the '41 models, which had new styling, a longer wheelbase, roomier interiors, a stronger frame, and were available with proven V8 power.
This Deluxe Coupe model was acquired by the seller approximately 25 years ago and has been the subject of a long-term refurbishment process since. The car is reportedly powered by a 239ci L-head flathead V8 sourced from a 1949 model and rebuilt prior to installation. The engine has been converted to utilize a 12-volt electrical system and is equipped with a Fram cartridge-style oil filter housing, a polished generator housing, and dual Stromberg-style carburetors topped with polished air cleaner bonnets.
The body has been refinished in light blue and features chrome bumpers, polished trim, dual peep mirrors, and 15” steel wheels. The seats, door panels, and trunk have been retrimmed in tan vinyl with blue tuck and roll inserts. A tachometer is mounted atop the simulated wood dashboard, and additional details include a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission, front lap belts, auxiliary gauges, and Ford-branded rubber floor mats.
This 1941 Ford Deluxe Coupe is now offered with a Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Later-model flathead V8 engine with dual carburetors
Column-shifted three-speed manual transmission
Dua exhaust system
Refinished in light blue over tan and blue upholstery
Chrome bumpers and polished trim
Dual peep mirrors
Factory Equipment
114-inch wheelbase
Deluxe Coupe model
Column-shifted three-speed manual transmission
Chrome bumpers and polished trim
Drum brakes
Modifications
239ci L-head flathead V8
Aftermarket intake manifold
Dual Stromberg-style carburetors
Tuck and roll upholstery
Dual exhaust system
12-volt electrical system
Replacement fuse box and wiring harness
12-6v converter for gauges
Servicing
The car has been refurbished over a 25-year period.
Known Imperfections
Touched-up paint on left front fender (photo provided in gallery)
Corrosion visible on underbody components
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller approximately 25 years ago and subsequently refurbished.
Additional Information
The car is titled in Pennsylvania using a VIN of 186129679, though only 6129679 is visible on the frame.
From the seller: “I bought this car 26 years ago. The car was taken completely apart, and all parts were inspected, cleaned, and/or replaced, and painted or powder coated. All mechanical parts were taken apart and made like new with NOS or made in USA parts where possible. This project has taken me 25 years, with breaks here and there for life things, but the last 5 years since my retirement have been dedicated to finishing this car.
This car has a professionally built '49 flathead, custom tuck and roll upholstery on its original 1941 business coupe interior, woodgrain duplicated on dashboard and window trim, upgraded to 12v system, new wiring harness with updated fuse panel, original 6v gauges in dashboard with 12-6v converter.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.