Auction ended.

1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project

Samuel L. Peters Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 07/20/26
Result
1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (160)

Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VING89322
Mileage indicated63,400 Miles TMU
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine169.6ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTulip Cream
Interior colorBrown

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve. * * *

Introduced for the 1939 model year and refined for 1940, the Studebaker Champion represented a turning point for the South Bend, Indiana, automaker. The Champion line was created during the Great Depression as an affordable, efficient car designed to expand Studebaker’s market reach, and by 1940 it had become one of the company’s most important models.

The 1940 Studebaker Champion 2‑Door Business Coupe was aimed squarely at traveling salesmen and small-business owners. Unlike the regular two-door coupe, the Business Coupe eliminated the rear seat in favor of an expanded cargo area, providing space for sample cases and equipment. Its fastback-style body, part of Studebaker’s modern “Coming of Age” design theme, gave the car a streamlined appearance that echoed contemporary aviation influences.

Power came from Studebaker’s 169.6‑cubic‑inch inline six-cylinder engine, producing about 78 horsepower. While modest by luxury-car standards, it delivered excellent fuel economy—often exceeding 25 miles per gallon—which became a key selling point. “It’s the best-lowest price car for business use or for two-person families,” said Studebaker of the Business Coupe.

Finished in Tulip Cream with a brown vinyl interior, this 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe shows evidence of older restoration work. Offered as a non-running project, it will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with service records and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from Samuel L. Peters Collection

  • Business Coupe configuration with no rear seat

  • Finished in Tulip Cream

  • Raymond Lowey’s “Coming of Age” design theme

  • 169.6ci inline six‑cylinder engine rated at 78 hp

  • Three‑speed column-shift manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Expanded rear cargo compartment accessible from inside the cabin

  • Vinyl upholstery in front, with rubber or linoleum rear flooring

  • Hydraulic four‑wheel drum brakes

  • All‑steel body construction

  • The chassis number (G89322) decodes as:

    • G – Champion series

    • 89322 – Sequential plant production number

Servicing & Documentation

  • Service and parts invoices dating to 1981

Known Imperfections

  • All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility.

  • All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage.

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe are presented in the gallery

  • Older paint has chips, scratches, overspray, and discoloration

  • Chrome trim and bumpers have imperfections

  • Hood and cowl have paint splatter

  • Rubber cracked on left rear door glass

  • Panel gap and paint run on trunk lid

  • Trunk interior has overspray and tire rubber residue

  • Windshield has delamination

Ownership History

This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe is offered from Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Additional Information

Note: It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right manpower and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Build Sheet: 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe

Receipts: 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project · No reserve

Sold to
JumpingRoy
JumpingRoy
$8,560
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndedJul 20, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
Bids17
Views5,874

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

JumpingRoy's avatar
JumpingRoy
Jul 20 at 6:32 PM
$8,000bid placed 
kenten66's avatar
kenten66
Jul 20 at 6:31 PM
$7,250bid placed 
JumpingRoy's avatar
JumpingRoy
Jul 20 at 6:30 PM
$7,000bid placed 
kenten66's avatar
kenten66
Jul 20 at 6:29 PM
$6,750bid placed 
JumpingRoy's avatar
JumpingRoy
Jul 20 at 6:28 PM
$6,500bid placed 
kenten66's avatar
kenten66
Jul 20 at 6:24 PM
$5,750bid placed 
JumpingRoy's avatar
JumpingRoy
Jul 20 at 6:21 PM
$5,500bid placed 
DT_cchynver's avatar
DT_cchynver
Jul 20 at 6:19 PM
$5,250bid placed 
JumpingRoy's avatar
JumpingRoy
Jul 20 at 6:16 PM
$5,000bid placed 
RS_w564tc's avatar
RS_w564tc
Jul 19 at 1:57 PM
$4,600bid placed 
DavidDufresne_sb3e's avatar
DavidDufresne_sb3e
Jul 18 at 1:08 PM
$4,500bid placed 
JumpingRoy's avatar
JumpingRoy
Jul 16 at 3:17 PM
$4,300bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jul 14 at 5:41 PM
$4,100bid placed 
kenten66's avatar
kenten66
Jul 9 at 6:13 PM
$3,250bid placed 
AR_42iyet's avatar
AR_42iyet
Jul 8 at 7:56 PM
$3,000bid placed 
lenmynarich_byzg's avatar
lenmynarich_byzg
Jul 8 at 2:38 PM
$2,500bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jul 6 at 8:23 PM
$1,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026