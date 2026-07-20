Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve. * * *

Introduced for the 1939 model year and refined for 1940, the Studebaker Champion represented a turning point for the South Bend, Indiana, automaker. The Champion line was created during the Great Depression as an affordable, efficient car designed to expand Studebaker’s market reach, and by 1940 it had become one of the company’s most important models.

The 1940 Studebaker Champion 2‑Door Business Coupe was aimed squarely at traveling salesmen and small-business owners. Unlike the regular two-door coupe, the Business Coupe eliminated the rear seat in favor of an expanded cargo area, providing space for sample cases and equipment. Its fastback-style body, part of Studebaker’s modern “Coming of Age” design theme, gave the car a streamlined appearance that echoed contemporary aviation influences.

Power came from Studebaker’s 169.6‑cubic‑inch inline six-cylinder engine, producing about 78 horsepower. While modest by luxury-car standards, it delivered excellent fuel economy—often exceeding 25 miles per gallon—which became a key selling point. “It’s the best-lowest price car for business use or for two-person families,” said Studebaker of the Business Coupe.

Finished in Tulip Cream with a brown vinyl interior, this 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe shows evidence of older restoration work. Offered as a non-running project, it will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with service records and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Offered from Samuel L. Peters Collection

Business Coupe configuration with no rear seat

Finished in Tulip Cream

Raymond Lowey’s “Coming of Age” design theme

169.6ci inline six‑cylinder engine rated at 78 hp

Three‑speed column-shift manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Expanded rear cargo compartment accessible from inside the cabin

Vinyl upholstery in front, with rubber or linoleum rear flooring

Hydraulic four‑wheel drum brakes

All‑steel body construction

The chassis number (G89322) decodes as: G – Champion series 89322 – Sequential plant production number



Servicing & Documentation

Service and parts invoices dating to 1981

Known Imperfections

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility.

All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage.

Images detailing the condition of the 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe are presented in the gallery

Older paint has chips, scratches, overspray, and discoloration

Chrome trim and bumpers have imperfections

Hood and cowl have paint splatter

Rubber cracked on left rear door glass

Panel gap and paint run on trunk lid

Trunk interior has overspray and tire rubber residue

Windshield has delamination

Ownership History

This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe is offered from Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Additional Information

Note: It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right manpower and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com