1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project
Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve. * * *
Introduced for the 1939 model year and refined for 1940, the Studebaker Champion represented a turning point for the South Bend, Indiana, automaker. The Champion line was created during the Great Depression as an affordable, efficient car designed to expand Studebaker’s market reach, and by 1940 it had become one of the company’s most important models.
The 1940 Studebaker Champion 2‑Door Business Coupe was aimed squarely at traveling salesmen and small-business owners. Unlike the regular two-door coupe, the Business Coupe eliminated the rear seat in favor of an expanded cargo area, providing space for sample cases and equipment. Its fastback-style body, part of Studebaker’s modern “Coming of Age” design theme, gave the car a streamlined appearance that echoed contemporary aviation influences.
Power came from Studebaker’s 169.6‑cubic‑inch inline six-cylinder engine, producing about 78 horsepower. While modest by luxury-car standards, it delivered excellent fuel economy—often exceeding 25 miles per gallon—which became a key selling point. “It’s the best-lowest price car for business use or for two-person families,” said Studebaker of the Business Coupe.
Finished in Tulip Cream with a brown vinyl interior, this 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe shows evidence of older restoration work. Offered as a non-running project, it will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.
This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with service records and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Offered from Samuel L. Peters Collection
Business Coupe configuration with no rear seat
Finished in Tulip Cream
Raymond Lowey’s “Coming of Age” design theme
169.6ci inline six‑cylinder engine rated at 78 hp
Three‑speed column-shift manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Expanded rear cargo compartment accessible from inside the cabin
Vinyl upholstery in front, with rubber or linoleum rear flooring
Hydraulic four‑wheel drum brakes
All‑steel body construction
The chassis number (G89322) decodes as:
G – Champion series
89322 – Sequential plant production number
Servicing & Documentation
Service and parts invoices dating to 1981
Known Imperfections
All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility.
All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage.
Images detailing the condition of the 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe are presented in the gallery
Older paint has chips, scratches, overspray, and discoloration
Chrome trim and bumpers have imperfections
Hood and cowl have paint splatter
Rubber cracked on left rear door glass
Panel gap and paint run on trunk lid
Trunk interior has overspray and tire rubber residue
Windshield has delamination
Ownership History
This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe is offered from Samuel L. Peters Collection.
Additional Information
Note: It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right manpower and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.