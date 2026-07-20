Auction ended.

1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project

Samuel L. Peters Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 07/20/26
Result
1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (98)

Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:41 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VING42118
Mileage indicated80,400 Miles TMU
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine169.6ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Addenda and errata

  • Please note this 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe is sold on Bill of Sale only.

  • Please note photos of the recovered seats, carpet set, trunk pad, interior trim pieces, and new glove box have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe hand cranking engine to show it turns freely
Play
1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe hand cranking engine to show it turns freely
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

“You save on gas, on tires and repairs, and on equipment, in this Champion.” Studebaker proved that smart engineering and stylish restraint could still win buyers in a cautious prewar market. The 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe distilled that philosophy into a purpose‑built car for America’s traveling professionals, or anyone needed a low-cost ride.

Designed primarily for salesmen, the Business Coupe sacrificed a rear seat in favor of a large, flat cargo area, perfect for sample cases and merchandise. What it lacked in passenger capacity, it made up for in practicality and efficiency. Its sleek, rounded body reflected Studebaker’s “Coming of Age” design language, inspired by aircraft forms and wind‑tunnel thinking, giving the car a modern, aerodynamic look that stood out on Depression‑era roads.

Under the hood, Studebaker’s dependable inline six delivered modest power but impressive economy—often topping 25 miles per gallon. This thriftiness became legendary, especially during long highway runs through the Midwest and beyond. Affordable, reliable, and stylish without pretense, the 1940 Champion helped stabilize Studebaker’s finances.

This Champion Business Coupe is an incomplete restoration project and the interior, front clip, engine and transmission need to be installed. It is presented with some, but not all, parts needed for completion, including recovered seats front and rear, a full carpet set, a trunk pad, interior trim pieces, and a new glove box

This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist and sold on Bill of Sale only

Highlights

  • Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

  • Business Coupe configuration with no rear seat

  • Raymond Lowey’s “Coming of Age” design theme

  • 169.6ci inline six‑cylinder engine

  • 3‑speed column-shift manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Expanded rear cargo compartment accessible from inside the cabin

  • Hydraulic four‑wheel drum brakes

  • All‑steel body construction

  • The chassis number (G42118) decodes as:

    • G – Champion series

    • 42118 – Sequential production number

Known Imperfections

  • All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

  • All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe are presented in the gallery

  • Prepped for painting

  • Interior not installed

  • Front clip not installed

  • The engine and transmission are not installed

    • The engine and transmission are mated together and is on a pallet

    • Auction winner must have equipment to move this pallet

  • Many of the included pieces are likely to be incomplete, missing, or in need of refurbishment

  • Sold on Bill of Sale only

  • This Sale does not have a title

Ownership History

This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

  • Spare parts

  • Recovered seats front and rear

  • A full carpet set

  • A trunk pad

  • Interior trim pieces

  • A new glove box

  • A front clip, not installed on the car

Additional Information

Note: Sold on Bill of Sale only.

Note: Comes with a new interior, front fenders and hood, and mated engine and transmission. All items included with the sale of this car will be on a ground level loading dock and will be on pallets. It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Build Sheet: 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project · No reserve

Sold to
RS_Cincy
RS_Cincy
$1,000
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndedJul 20, 2026 at 6:41 PM UTC
Bids2
Views5,164

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

RS_Cincy's avatar
RS_Cincy
Jul 20 at 6:39 PM
$500bid placed 
johnWatkins_fpnm's avatar
johnWatkins_fpnm
Jul 20 at 1:43 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026