1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project
Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:41 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note this 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe is sold on Bill of Sale only.
Please note photos of the recovered seats, carpet set, trunk pad, interior trim pieces, and new glove box have been added to the gallery.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.
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“You save on gas, on tires and repairs, and on equipment, in this Champion.” Studebaker proved that smart engineering and stylish restraint could still win buyers in a cautious prewar market. The 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe distilled that philosophy into a purpose‑built car for America’s traveling professionals, or anyone needed a low-cost ride.
Designed primarily for salesmen, the Business Coupe sacrificed a rear seat in favor of a large, flat cargo area, perfect for sample cases and merchandise. What it lacked in passenger capacity, it made up for in practicality and efficiency. Its sleek, rounded body reflected Studebaker’s “Coming of Age” design language, inspired by aircraft forms and wind‑tunnel thinking, giving the car a modern, aerodynamic look that stood out on Depression‑era roads.
Under the hood, Studebaker’s dependable inline six delivered modest power but impressive economy—often topping 25 miles per gallon. This thriftiness became legendary, especially during long highway runs through the Midwest and beyond. Affordable, reliable, and stylish without pretense, the 1940 Champion helped stabilize Studebaker’s finances.
This Champion Business Coupe is an incomplete restoration project and the interior, front clip, engine and transmission need to be installed. It is presented with some, but not all, parts needed for completion, including recovered seats front and rear, a full carpet set, a trunk pad, interior trim pieces, and a new glove box
This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist and sold on Bill of Sale only
Highlights
Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection
Business Coupe configuration with no rear seat
Raymond Lowey’s “Coming of Age” design theme
169.6ci inline six‑cylinder engine
3‑speed column-shift manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Expanded rear cargo compartment accessible from inside the cabin
Hydraulic four‑wheel drum brakes
All‑steel body construction
The chassis number (G42118) decodes as:
G – Champion series
42118 – Sequential production number
Known Imperfections
All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility
All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage
Images detailing the condition of the 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe are presented in the gallery
Prepped for painting
Interior not installed
Front clip not installed
The engine and transmission are not installed
The engine and transmission are mated together and is on a pallet
Auction winner must have equipment to move this pallet
Many of the included pieces are likely to be incomplete, missing, or in need of refurbishment
Sold on Bill of Sale only
This Sale does not have a title
Ownership History
This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.
Included Items
Spare parts
Recovered seats front and rear
A full carpet set
A trunk pad
Interior trim pieces
A new glove box
A front clip, not installed on the car
Additional Information
Note: Sold on Bill of Sale only.
Note: Comes with a new interior, front fenders and hood, and mated engine and transmission. All items included with the sale of this car will be on a ground level loading dock and will be on pallets. It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.