Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

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“You save on gas, on tires and repairs, and on equipment, in this Champion.” Studebaker proved that smart engineering and stylish restraint could still win buyers in a cautious prewar market. The 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe distilled that philosophy into a purpose‑built car for America’s traveling professionals, or anyone needed a low-cost ride.

Designed primarily for salesmen, the Business Coupe sacrificed a rear seat in favor of a large, flat cargo area, perfect for sample cases and merchandise. What it lacked in passenger capacity, it made up for in practicality and efficiency. Its sleek, rounded body reflected Studebaker’s “Coming of Age” design language, inspired by aircraft forms and wind‑tunnel thinking, giving the car a modern, aerodynamic look that stood out on Depression‑era roads.

Under the hood, Studebaker’s dependable inline six delivered modest power but impressive economy—often topping 25 miles per gallon. This thriftiness became legendary, especially during long highway runs through the Midwest and beyond. Affordable, reliable, and stylish without pretense, the 1940 Champion helped stabilize Studebaker’s finances.

This Champion Business Coupe is an incomplete restoration project and the interior, front clip, engine and transmission need to be installed. It is presented with some, but not all, parts needed for completion, including recovered seats front and rear, a full carpet set, a trunk pad, interior trim pieces, and a new glove box

This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist and sold on Bill of Sale only

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

Business Coupe configuration with no rear seat

Raymond Lowey’s “Coming of Age” design theme

169.6ci inline six‑cylinder engine

3‑speed column-shift manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Expanded rear cargo compartment accessible from inside the cabin

Hydraulic four‑wheel drum brakes

All‑steel body construction

The chassis number (G42118) decodes as: G – Champion series 42118 – Sequential production number



Known Imperfections

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

Images detailing the condition of the 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe are presented in the gallery

Prepped for painting

Interior not installed

Front clip not installed

The engine and transmission are not installed The engine and transmission are mated together and is on a pallet Auction winner must have equipment to move this pallet

Many of the included pieces are likely to be incomplete, missing, or in need of refurbishment

Sold on Bill of Sale only

This Sale does not have a title

Ownership History

This 1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

Spare parts

Recovered seats front and rear

A full carpet set

A trunk pad

Interior trim pieces

A new glove box

A front clip, not installed on the car

Additional Information

Note: Sold on Bill of Sale only.

Note: Comes with a new interior, front fenders and hood, and mated engine and transmission. All items included with the sale of this car will be on a ground level loading dock and will be on pallets. It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com