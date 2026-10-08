Auction ended.

1940 Ford Business Coupe Street Rod Project

No reserve
Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
1940 Ford Business Coupe Street Rod Project
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (127)

Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5233013
Mileage indicated45,700 Miles TMU
LocationWaukesha, Wisconsin
EngineV8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMaroon and white
Interior colorBrown

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 1940 Ford Business Coupe Street Rod Project—estimated rate $160/year.Question mark circle

Apply now

Video gallery

1940 Ford Business Coupe - Drive
Play
1940 Ford Business Coupe - Start / Idle / Walkaround
Play
1940 Ford Business Coupe - Start / Idle
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1940 Ford Coupe is widely regarded as one of the most iconic pre-war American automobiles, blending streamlined styling with reliable performance. Introduced during a time of rapid automotive innovation, the 1940 model featured a fresh design by Ford’s styling chief, Eugene “Bob” Gregorie, with a more rounded body, sealed-beam headlights integrated into the fenders, and a distinctive three-part grille. Under the hood, the car was powered by Ford’s famous flathead V8 engine. As Ford said, the ’40 models had “Style that sets the pace, performance that leads the way.”

This 1940 Ford Business Coupe retains retro style but adds the performance of a small block Ford V8 and automatic transmission. It features custom maroon and white paint and brown vinyl interior. The door latches were added under the car.

The Ford has been in storage for some time, it starts, stops, and drives, but should be considered a project to make it roadworthy. It was stored in a damp environment and the seller is unsure how much body filler is present or the overall mechanical condition.

This 1940 Ford Business Coupe Street Rod is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current with a clean Wisconsin title.

Highlights

  • All‑steel 1940 Ford Business Coupe body

  • Powered by a small block Ford V8

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in custom maroon and white two-tone

  • Brown custom interior

Modifications

  • Small block Ford V8

  • Automatic transmission

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Air conditioning

  • LED headlights

  • Chrome tilt steering wheel

  • Aftermarket Pioneer head unit

  • Speakers behind seat

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

  • Has been stored in a damp location for a few years and should be inspected before being driven

  • The body has some paint loss, peeling and corrosion

  • Seats are missing the headrests

  • Consider this vehicle a project due to condition, age, and non-use

Additional Information

The car has a NSRA Vehicle Safety Inspection Certification sticker from 2019 in its windshield.

The seller states, “The body has some paint loss, peeling and corrosion as shown. The interior is in good shape but is missing the headrests. Mechanically, it starts, stops, and drives. This vehicle should be inspected before being driven because it has been stored for a few years. Consider this vehicle a project due to condition, age, and non-use. It is being sold to settle an estate.

"Due to the age and nature of collector automobiles, we cannot guarantee that every vehicle function will work as it originally did when the vehicle was new. These components are typically 30-60 years old or more, and may need attention and service. "In addition, many of our vehicles are from estates and have been stored and not driven. When vehicles sit for periods of time or once they are driven, issues can arise without warning. "Due to age, all vehicles are sold stricty as-is without warranty or set aside. Pre-purchase inspections are encouraged and welcome while the auction is running."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1940 Ford Business Coupe Street Rod Project · No reserve

Sold to
Leadsled51
Leadsled51
$13,696
Seller
Midwest-SellItNowStore
Midwest-SellItNowStore
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids24
Views6,346

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Leadsled51's avatar
Leadsled51
Oct 8 at 6:44 PM
$12,800bid placed 
BR_bqm1kd's avatar
BR_bqm1kd
Oct 8 at 6:06 PM
$12,350bid placed 
Motovette's avatar
Motovette
Oct 8 at 3:49 PM
$11,250bid placed 
Leadsled51's avatar
Leadsled51
Oct 8 at 2:05 PM
$11,000bid placed 
BR_bqm1kd's avatar
BR_bqm1kd
Oct 7 at 6:31 PM
$10,500bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Oct 6 at 10:17 AM
$8,750bid placed 
MBC8487's avatar
MBC8487
Oct 5 at 11:53 PM
$8,500bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Oct 5 at 6:09 AM
$8,250bid placed 
Nkd112's avatar
Nkd112
Oct 2 at 10:35 AM
$8,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Oct 2 at 9:20 AM
$6,000bid placed 
Nkd112's avatar
Nkd112
Oct 2 at 4:24 AM
$5,500bid placed 
TM_ilaas2's avatar
TM_ilaas2
Oct 1 at 11:37 PM
$4,500bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Oct 1 at 5:45 PM
$4,100bid placed 
TM_ilaas2's avatar
TM_ilaas2
Oct 1 at 3:24 AM
$4,000bid placed 
ES_75hbnt's avatar
ES_75hbnt
Oct 1 at 2:43 AM
$3,800bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Oct 1 at 2:09 AM
$3,700bid placed 
TM_ilaas2's avatar
TM_ilaas2
Oct 1 at 2:02 AM
$3,500bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 28 at 5:01 PM
$2,500bid placed 
RICKMENDENHALL_dckf's avatar
RICKMENDENHALL_dckf
Sep 28 at 2:21 PM
$2,200bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 25 at 4:54 PM
$2,000bid placed 
RobBossert_n7qz's avatar
RobBossert_n7qz
Sep 25 at 1:39 PM
$1,200bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 24 at 6:51 PM
$1,100bid placed 
Austincarnut's avatar
Austincarnut
Sep 24 at 4:29 PM
$1,000bid placed 
DaddyR_55's avatar
DaddyR_55
Sep 24 at 3:50 AM
$200bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026