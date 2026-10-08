Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1940 Ford Coupe is widely regarded as one of the most iconic pre-war American automobiles, blending streamlined styling with reliable performance. Introduced during a time of rapid automotive innovation, the 1940 model featured a fresh design by Ford’s styling chief, Eugene “Bob” Gregorie, with a more rounded body, sealed-beam headlights integrated into the fenders, and a distinctive three-part grille. Under the hood, the car was powered by Ford’s famous flathead V8 engine. As Ford said, the ’40 models had “Style that sets the pace, performance that leads the way.”

This 1940 Ford Business Coupe retains retro style but adds the performance of a small block Ford V8 and automatic transmission. It features custom maroon and white paint and brown vinyl interior. The door latches were added under the car.

The Ford has been in storage for some time, it starts, stops, and drives, but should be considered a project to make it roadworthy. It was stored in a damp environment and the seller is unsure how much body filler is present or the overall mechanical condition.

This 1940 Ford Business Coupe Street Rod is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current with a clean Wisconsin title.

Highlights

All‑steel 1940 Ford Business Coupe body

Powered by a small block Ford V8

3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in custom maroon and white two-tone

Brown custom interior

Modifications

Small block Ford V8

Automatic transmission

Edelbrock carburetor

Air conditioning

LED headlights

Chrome tilt steering wheel

Aftermarket Pioneer head unit

Speakers behind seat

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Has been stored in a damp location for a few years and should be inspected before being driven

The body has some paint loss, peeling and corrosion

Seats are missing the headrests

Consider this vehicle a project due to condition, age, and non-use

Additional Information

The car has a NSRA Vehicle Safety Inspection Certification sticker from 2019 in its windshield.

The seller states, “The body has some paint loss, peeling and corrosion as shown. The interior is in good shape but is missing the headrests. Mechanically, it starts, stops, and drives. This vehicle should be inspected before being driven because it has been stored for a few years. Consider this vehicle a project due to condition, age, and non-use. It is being sold to settle an estate.

"Due to the age and nature of collector automobiles, we cannot guarantee that every vehicle function will work as it originally did when the vehicle was new. These components are typically 30-60 years old or more, and may need attention and service. "In addition, many of our vehicles are from estates and have been stored and not driven. When vehicles sit for periods of time or once they are driven, issues can arise without warning. "Due to age, all vehicles are sold stricty as-is without warranty or set aside. Pre-purchase inspections are encouraged and welcome while the auction is running."