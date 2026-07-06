Auction ended.

1940 DeSoto S7 Four-Door Sedan

Bid to $12,875 on 07/06/26
Result
1940 DeSoto S7 Four-Door Sedan
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Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5688486
Mileage indicated89,200 Miles TMU
LocationKaty, Texas
Engine228ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorTan
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1940 DeSoto S7 Walkaround
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Description

The 1940 DeSoto S7 four-door sedan marked a key moment in Chrysler’s mid-priced lineup, blending modern styling with practical engineering just before World War II. Its streamlined design, influenced by earlier Airflow concepts, was refined into a more conventional form that appealed to middle-class buyers. Power came from a dependable 228.1ci inline six-cylinder engine, delivering smooth, reliable performance for daily use.

Inside, the S7 offered spacious seating for five or six passengers, with wide front and rear bench seats suited to family needs. The cabin emphasized comfort and function, featuring durable upholstery and clear instrumentation, including a central gauge cluster. Subtle chrome accents and restrained Art Deco details added understated elegance without excess ornamentation.

This beige-finished DeSoto sedan was acquired by its current owner in 2016, reportedly following 27 years with its prior owner.

This 1940 DeSoto S7 Four-Door Sedan is now offered with 1940 DeSoto Shop Manual and Parts Lists, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Upscale pre-war family sedan

  • 228.1ci inline-six L-head (flathead) engine

  • 3-speed column-shift manual transmission

  • Finished in tan with a matching cloth interior

Factory Equipment

  • Front and rear bench seating (5–6 passengers)

  • Hydraulic brakes

  • Cloth upholstery with coordinated trim

  • Central instrument cluster with clear gauges

  • Chrome-accented woodgrain dashboard with Art Deco styling

  • Optional “Super Power Heater”

  • Accessory fog lights

Servicing

The seller reports the following servicing under their ownership:

  • Interior work performed in 2016

  • Hydraulic brake system parts replaced

  • Cooling system parts replaced

  • Carburetor overhauled

  • Shocks replaced

  • Wheels repainted red to match exterior accents

  • Coker radial wide whitewall tires installed

Known Imperfections

  • Dents and paint chips

  • Oil leak

Ownership History

This 1940 DeSoto S7 Four-Door Sedan has been with the seller for 10 years.

Included Items

  • 1940 DeSoto Shop Manual

  • 1940 DeSoto Parts List

  • 1940 California black license plates

Additional Information

From the seller: “Mostly original including original drivetrain 228.1 cu. in. inline 6 with three on the three transmission. Body is solid and very straight with no signs of prior damage. All gaps on body panels are good. Doors close tight and smooth, all windows open as they should, cowl vent is functional. Has functional working heater. All lights and wipers work as they should. All gauges are functional except gas gauge; have not attempted to replace sending unit. Very smooth/quiet driving engine and smooth shifting transmission.”

“I have service records dating back to 1977 from previous owner that owned the car for 27 years. I have owned the car for 10 years. It is a very sweet reliable weekend cruiser.”

“Interior was completely redone in 2016 at a cost of over $6,000. Interior was stripped. All panels were intact; NO patch work had to be performed. Interior panels were sprayed and insulated. New upholstery, door panels, carpeting, and headliner were installed using 3 different materials to keep the appearance period correct.”

“All hydraulic brake system was refreshed with new components. All water system was replaced. Carburetor was rebuilt. Shocks were replaced. Wheels were painted red to match red accents on the car and Coker radial wide white wall tires were installed to replace the bias ply tires.

"Car is my weekend cruiser and is a driver. Paint and body look really good but does have a few minor dents and chips on the paint. Car has a very minor oil leak.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1940 DeSoto S7 Four-Door Sedan

Last bid
CoachGMac
CoachGMac
$12,875
Seller
Katyric
Katyric
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
Bids16
Views5,322

Comments & bids

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CoachGMac
Jul 6 at 6:41 PM
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