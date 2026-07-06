1940 DeSoto S7 Four-Door Sedan
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
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Description
The 1940 DeSoto S7 four-door sedan marked a key moment in Chrysler’s mid-priced lineup, blending modern styling with practical engineering just before World War II. Its streamlined design, influenced by earlier Airflow concepts, was refined into a more conventional form that appealed to middle-class buyers. Power came from a dependable 228.1ci inline six-cylinder engine, delivering smooth, reliable performance for daily use.
Inside, the S7 offered spacious seating for five or six passengers, with wide front and rear bench seats suited to family needs. The cabin emphasized comfort and function, featuring durable upholstery and clear instrumentation, including a central gauge cluster. Subtle chrome accents and restrained Art Deco details added understated elegance without excess ornamentation.
This beige-finished DeSoto sedan was acquired by its current owner in 2016, reportedly following 27 years with its prior owner.
This 1940 DeSoto S7 Four-Door Sedan is now offered with 1940 DeSoto Shop Manual and Parts Lists, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Upscale pre-war family sedan
228.1ci inline-six L-head (flathead) engine
3-speed column-shift manual transmission
Finished in tan with a matching cloth interior
Factory Equipment
Front and rear bench seating (5–6 passengers)
Hydraulic brakes
Cloth upholstery with coordinated trim
Central instrument cluster with clear gauges
Chrome-accented woodgrain dashboard with Art Deco styling
Optional “Super Power Heater”
Accessory fog lights
Servicing
The seller reports the following servicing under their ownership:
Interior work performed in 2016
Hydraulic brake system parts replaced
Cooling system parts replaced
Carburetor overhauled
Shocks replaced
Wheels repainted red to match exterior accents
Coker radial wide whitewall tires installed
Known Imperfections
Dents and paint chips
Oil leak
Ownership History
This 1940 DeSoto S7 Four-Door Sedan has been with the seller for 10 years.
Included Items
1940 DeSoto Shop Manual
1940 DeSoto Parts List
1940 California black license plates
Additional Information
From the seller: “Mostly original including original drivetrain 228.1 cu. in. inline 6 with three on the three transmission. Body is solid and very straight with no signs of prior damage. All gaps on body panels are good. Doors close tight and smooth, all windows open as they should, cowl vent is functional. Has functional working heater. All lights and wipers work as they should. All gauges are functional except gas gauge; have not attempted to replace sending unit. Very smooth/quiet driving engine and smooth shifting transmission.”
“I have service records dating back to 1977 from previous owner that owned the car for 27 years. I have owned the car for 10 years. It is a very sweet reliable weekend cruiser.”
“Interior was completely redone in 2016 at a cost of over $6,000. Interior was stripped. All panels were intact; NO patch work had to be performed. Interior panels were sprayed and insulated. New upholstery, door panels, carpeting, and headliner were installed using 3 different materials to keep the appearance period correct.”
“All hydraulic brake system was refreshed with new components. All water system was replaced. Carburetor was rebuilt. Shocks were replaced. Wheels were painted red to match red accents on the car and Coker radial wide white wall tires were installed to replace the bias ply tires.
"Car is my weekend cruiser and is a driver. Paint and body look really good but does have a few minor dents and chips on the paint. Car has a very minor oil leak.”
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