Auction ended.

1940 Chrysler Windsor Sedan Street Rod

No reserve
Sold for on 09/01/26
Result
1940 Chrysler Windsor Sedan Street Rod
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (160)

Ended Sep 01, 2026 at 8:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6978391
Mileage indicated3,600 Miles TMU
LocationCullman, Alabama
EngineSmall-block V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorOrange
Interior colorCream

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Video gallery

1950 Chrysler Windsor Sedan Street Rod Walk Around and Drive Away
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Out of a combination of a lifelong automotive passion and an unyielding desire to support the people of his Alabama community, the Generous Collection was born. Mr. Greg Rusk, a successful business leader in the cardboard industry with a big heart for helping families and friends in times of need, would regularly pay overly generous prices to acquire an interesting vehicle. After decades of collecting and supporting local automotive enthusiasts, the Rusk family is ready for these vehicles, each with their own story, to write their next chapter back on the road where they belong.

The Generous Collection returns with Part 2 offering over 250 cars in August, all offered without reserve, after emerging from years of long-term silent storage. From the quiet shadows of the Generous Collection to the sunshine of backroads and highways, enthusiasts now have the opportunity to own a piece of a generous car-collecting legacy.

* * *

The Chrysler Windsor stood as a refined bridge between prewar tradition and the modern, post-war era soon to come. Positioned as Chrysler’s dependable mid-range offering, the Windsor carried forward the brand’s reputation for durability rather than flash.

Although this Windsor Sedan looks at first glance much like the car that left Chrysler’s Jefferson Avenue Assembly plant in Detroit more than 85 years ago, a previous owner turned the car into a capable street rod by swapping its original engine for a late-model Chevrolet small-block V8, mating it to an automatic transmission, giving it a raked stance, installing 15” chrome deep dish wheels, and removing its bumpers.

Additional changes include installing power brakes, an RCI fuel cell, a black leather-wrapped Grant steering wheel, GM tilt steering column, digital gauges, and orange carpet.

This 1940 Chrysler Windsor is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with an Alabama registration in the current owner's name describing it as a 1950 model.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Generous Collection

  • Late-model Chevrolet small-block V8 engine

  • Modern automatic transmission

  • Refinished in burnt orange metallic with pinstriping

  • Reupholstered in cream vinyl with two-tone vinyl door trim

Factory Equipment

  • Split windshield

  • Butterfly hood

  • Suicide doors

  • Running boards

  • Full-width chrome grille

Modifications

Custom build by a previous owner, reportedly carried out in 2022, included:

  • Late-model Chevrolet small-block V8 engine

  • Modern automatic transmission

  • Power brakes

  • RCI fuel cell

  • Refinished in burnt orange metallic with pinstriping

  • Reupholstered in cream vinyl with two-tone vinyl door trim

  • Raked stance

  • 15” chrome deep dish wheels

  • Black leather-wrapped Grant steering wheel

  • GM tilt steering column

  • Digital gauges

  • Orange carpet

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of cars in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present in the cars. Please refer to the photo gallery.

  • Tires are mismatched, cracked, and worn

Ownership History

This Chrysler Windsor Sedan Street Rod is offered from The Generous Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

Motor vehicles older than 35 years (1991) are exempt from Alabama’s titling requirements. In states that issue titles, an Alabama registration converts to a title upon transfer.

Please note that the title is in transit for this vehicle.

Please note that this vehicle's serial number indicates it is a 1940 model, though it is registered as a 1950.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney   Phone: 623.308.2640   Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

Please note that all lots in The Generous Collection are offered after many years of storage, without operation or service, in warehouse facilities. The seller endeavored to provide very limited mechanical servicing to bring some cars back to running potential; however, not all cars will be running at time of sale. Because of the extended static display, it must be assumed that all cars will require extensive additional mechanical attention before being driven safely and, in most cases, cleaning both the interiors and exteriors. All the cars will have imperfections associated with long-term static storage and require extensive sorting to perform best and safely. The burden of determining a car’s status, both mechanical and cosmetic, rests fully on the bidder, prior to bidding and the close of the auction. All lots are sold as is, where is.  

Additionally, due to the location of the collection and limited access to the facility following the close of the auction, all lots must be retrieved while a Broad Arrow representative is onsite, between the hours of 9AM to 6PM local time beginning Monday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 30. No cars can be retrieved prior to September 14, and any lots remaining after September 30 will be re-located outside in the parking lot for retrieval by their buyers.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1940 Chrysler Windsor Sedan Street Rod · No reserve

Sold to
MichaelChristopherGrady
MichaelChristopherGrady
$17,655
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndedSep 01, 2026 at 8:35 PM UTC
Bids53
Views5,682

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