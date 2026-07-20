1939 Studebaker Coupe Express Pickup
Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.
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The 1939 Studebaker Coupe-Express Pickup occupies a singular place in American automotive history, blending carlike style with truck utility years before “sport pickups” became fashionable. Introduced during the final years of the Depression, it was based on Studebaker’s sleek Commander coupe, sharing its Raymond Loewy designed art‑deco grille, flowing fenders, and rakish stance. Instead of a traditional boxy bed, Studebaker integrated a short pickup bed seamlessly into the body, creating a vehicle that looked more like a custom coachbuilt hybrid than a work truck.
Power came from Studebaker’s larger 226.2ci L‑head six, emphasizing economy and refinement with a bit more power. New for 1939, Planar independent front suspension delivered a surprisingly smooth ride. Buyers also enjoyed unheard‑of pickup luxuries, including a cloth seat, headliner, upholstered door panels, and an adjustable seatback. Buyers could choose it as a stylish light hauler for tradesmen, ranchers, or urban businesses that wanted practicality without sacrificing image.
Only offered in 1937–1939, the Coupe-Express was expensive compared to conventional pickups and sold slowly, with about 5,200 produced total, just 1,000 in 1939. Finished in dark green with a black vinyl interior, this 1939 Studebaker Coupe-Express is an older restoration.
This 1939 Studebaker Coupe-Express is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection
Approximately 1,000 produced in 1939
226.2ci L-head inline six-cylinder engine rated at 90 hp
Three-speed manual transmission
Rear-wheel drive with conventional leaf-spring rear suspension
Independent front suspension for a car-like ride
Factory Equipment
Car-based pickup built on the Studebaker Dictator coupe platform
Integrated pickup bed with smooth, flowing lines
Art Deco styling with bullet-nose grille, teardrop headlights, and full fenders
Steel pickup bed
Passenger-car interior with dual sun visors and rear-view mirror
Dual windshield wipers
Painted steel dash with simple, elegant instrumentation
Double-adjustable cloth bench seat
The chassis number (L5-386) decodes as
L5 – L5 Coupe-Express series 1939
386 – Production number
Known Imperfections
All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility
All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage
Images detailing the condition of the 1939 Studebaker Coupe-Express are presented in the gallery
Please see the attached imperfection report
Front and rear bumpers are pitted
Running boards scuffed
Scratch on truck bed
Clock is inoperable
Ownership History
This 1939 Studebaker Coupe-Express Pick Up is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.