Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

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The 1939 Fiat 1500 6C Barchetta represents the sporting edge of Fiat’s prewar engineering, blending refined mechanical design with Italy’s emerging lightweight coachbuilding tradition. The Fiat 1500, introduced in 1935, was notable for its advanced 1,493 cc inline‑six engine with triple Solex carburetors, independent front suspension, and aerodynamic thinking. By the late 1930s, this sophisticated platform became the basis for low‑slung competition and sporting specials.

The barchetta versions—literally “little boat”—were open, minimalist bodies created in small numbers by specialist coachbuilders, most notably Carrozzeria Touring and others working closely with Fiat’s racing department. These cars emphasized reduced weight and aluminum bodywork, making them well suited for Italian road races such as the Mille Miglia (1st class, 13th overall in 1937), Targa Florio, and other endurance events.

By 1939, as Europe edged toward war, production of such sporting Fiat specials effectively ended. Fewer than 20 true Fiat 1500 6C Barchettas were likely built, and possibly closer to 10–12 examples, depending on how strictly you define an original period Barchetta rather than the later conversions. Authentication of true 1500 6C Barchettas is difficult since the chassis were sold bare to coachbuilders, bodies were occasionally changed during competition lives, and postwar rebodies were common and accepted practice. Today, less than 10 are thought to exist.

Offered as a non-running project, this Fiat roadster will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1939 Fiat 1500 6C Barchetta is now represented in Ohio at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist on Bill of Sale.

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

1,493cc Inline-Six

Single Solex carburetor

Four-speed manual transmission

Red paint over tan leather upholstery

Equipment

Coachbuilt body

Independent front suspension

Painted (Red) steel wheels

Wood-rimmed Moto-Lita steering wheel

Dual-exit exhaust system

Spare tire on a black rim

Known Imperfections

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage.

Images detailing the condition of the 1939 Fiat 1500 6C Barchetta are presented in the gallery

Paint shows scrapes, scuffs, and chips as seen it the photos

Chrome is pitted and scratched

Right door handle missing button

Right seat damaged

Convertible top cloth stained, old

Dashboard cracked

Emblem faded

Ownership History

This 1939 Fiat 1500 6C Barchetta project is offered by the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

Assorted parts for restoration

5 additional tires

Restoration receipts

Document from Johan Kars of X-MACHINA LLC

Additional Information

Offered on Bill of Sale only.

Note: The Fiat comes with a spare tire mounted on the trunk, and four additional tires without rims. The car and all items included with the sale of the car will be on a ground level loading dock. It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right manpower and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

An email on 29 March 2011 from Johan Kars of X-MACHINA LLC in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the seller states in part: “Many coachbuilders in Europe chose the Fiat 1500 chassis and engine as a basis for their creations. Here is a list, though not complete: Allemano, Balbo, Belmondo, Bertone, BFG, Boneschi, Borsani, Casaro, Castagna, Cattelan, Colli, De Sécheron, Evel, Stabilimenti Farina, Figini, Garavini, Ghia, Gianni, Meteor, Monnier, Monviso, Pietroboni, Pininfarina, Rossi, Savio, Scuderi, Siata, Stanguellini, Tajana, Touring, Vignale, Viotti and Zagato. So far, it doesn't look that your car came from any of the above-mentioned coachbuilders. Probably someone made a one-off racer. Now it's a matter of finding out who that was. These models must also have inspired the builder of your car. Bear in mind that at the time, there was limited access to images of these cars and the inspiration might have come from visiting race tracks and motor shows... There is still a lot of research to be done especially in Romania, to find out more about your car.” The complete document is in Additional Documents below.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com