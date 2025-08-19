1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan Project

No reserve
6 days
$2,500
1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan Project
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Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1339490
Mileage indicated81,500 Miles TMU
LocationLucas, Texas
Engine248cu V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBeige
Interior colorTan
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1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan - Start Up
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1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan - Drive and Reverse
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1939 Buick Series 40 Special demonstrated notable evolution within Buick’s entry‑level lineup, which had been renamed “Special” in 1936. For 1939, Buick introduced fresh styling featuring a newly enclosed waterfall grille and more fully enveloped fenders, reflecting Harley Earl’s growing design influence. The model offered a wide range of body styles. Underhood, Buick installed its 248ci Dynaflash inline‑eight producing 107 horsepower, paired with a column‑shifted three‑speed manual transmission. The 1939 redesign improved comfort and drivability, contributing to its popularity; over 100,000 four‑door touring sedans alone were built, cementing the Series 40 Special as a key prewar Buick success.

This 1939 Series 40 is a project car finished in beige over tan cloth upholstery. The 248ci inline-eight is paired with a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission, and the seller reports that the braking system requires service. Additional features include a hood ornament, vented hood panels, rear-hinged rear doors, amber driving lights, and 16″ steel wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings.

This 1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan project is now offered at no reserve with spare parts and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 248ci Dynaflash inline‑eight factory rated at 107 horsepower

  • Three-speed column-shifted manual transmission

  • Rear-hinged rear doors

  • Finished in beige over tan cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome-finished bumpers with overriders

  • Vented hood panels

  • Running boards

  • Hydraulic drum brakes

  • Independent front suspension and a live rear axle with coil springs

  • Body-color 16” steel wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings

  • Woodgrain interior trim with chrome-finished dashboard accents

  • Thee-spoke steering wheel

  • 120-mph speedometer

Modifications

  • Amber driving lights

Servicing

  • The seller reports that service under current ownership included replacing the fuel pump and tank, as well as the water pump and battery

Known Imperfections

  • Braking system needs to be serviced prior to use

  • Broken grille slats

  • Delaminating glass

  • Imperfections in the finish

  • Corrosion on bumpers and engine components

  • Interior trim is damaged, and worn upholstery is patched

  • Steering wheel has a cracked rim and is missing horn rings

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1939 Buick Series 40 Special in October 2025.

Included Items

  • An assortment of spare parts

Additional Notes This 1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan was offered on Hagerty Marketplace March 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan Project · No reserve

Current bid
Lonestar132
Lonestar132
$2,500
Seller
ALIALNAJAFI_fexf
ALIALNAJAFI_fexf
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids5
Views2,727
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Bids
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jun 21 at 6:53 PM
$2,500bid placed 
GuillermoCalderon_rx3i's avatar
GuillermoCalderon_rx3i
Jun 21 at 6:33 PM
$1,800bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jun 21 at 6:29 PM
$1,500bid placed 
GuillermoCalderon_rx3i's avatar
GuillermoCalderon_rx3i
Jun 21 at 4:19 PM
$600bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jun 16 at 6:35 PM
$500bid placed 

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