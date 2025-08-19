1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan Project
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1939 Buick Series 40 Special demonstrated notable evolution within Buick’s entry‑level lineup, which had been renamed “Special” in 1936. For 1939, Buick introduced fresh styling featuring a newly enclosed waterfall grille and more fully enveloped fenders, reflecting Harley Earl’s growing design influence. The model offered a wide range of body styles. Underhood, Buick installed its 248ci Dynaflash inline‑eight producing 107 horsepower, paired with a column‑shifted three‑speed manual transmission. The 1939 redesign improved comfort and drivability, contributing to its popularity; over 100,000 four‑door touring sedans alone were built, cementing the Series 40 Special as a key prewar Buick success.
This 1939 Series 40 is a project car finished in beige over tan cloth upholstery. The 248ci inline-eight is paired with a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission, and the seller reports that the braking system requires service. Additional features include a hood ornament, vented hood panels, rear-hinged rear doors, amber driving lights, and 16″ steel wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings.
This 1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan project is now offered at no reserve with spare parts and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
248ci Dynaflash inline‑eight factory rated at 107 horsepower
Three-speed column-shifted manual transmission
Rear-hinged rear doors
Finished in beige over tan cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
Chrome-finished bumpers with overriders
Vented hood panels
Running boards
Hydraulic drum brakes
Independent front suspension and a live rear axle with coil springs
Body-color 16” steel wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings
Woodgrain interior trim with chrome-finished dashboard accents
Thee-spoke steering wheel
120-mph speedometer
Modifications
Amber driving lights
Servicing
The seller reports that service under current ownership included replacing the fuel pump and tank, as well as the water pump and battery
Known Imperfections
Braking system needs to be serviced prior to use
Broken grille slats
Delaminating glass
Imperfections in the finish
Corrosion on bumpers and engine components
Interior trim is damaged, and worn upholstery is patched
Steering wheel has a cracked rim and is missing horn rings
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1939 Buick Series 40 Special in October 2025.
Included Items
An assortment of spare parts
Additional Notes This 1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan was offered on Hagerty Marketplace March 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.