Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1939 Buick Series 40 Special demonstrated notable evolution within Buick’s entry‑level lineup, which had been renamed “Special” in 1936. For 1939, Buick introduced fresh styling featuring a newly enclosed waterfall grille and more fully enveloped fenders, reflecting Harley Earl’s growing design influence. The model offered a wide range of body styles. Underhood, Buick installed its 248ci Dynaflash inline‑eight producing 107 horsepower, paired with a column‑shifted three‑speed manual transmission. The 1939 redesign improved comfort and drivability, contributing to its popularity; over 100,000 four‑door touring sedans alone were built, cementing the Series 40 Special as a key prewar Buick success.

This 1939 Series 40 is a project car finished in beige over tan cloth upholstery. The 248ci inline-eight is paired with a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission, and the seller reports that the braking system requires service. Additional features include a hood ornament, vented hood panels, rear-hinged rear doors, amber driving lights, and 16″ steel wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings.

This 1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan project is now offered at no reserve with spare parts and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

248ci Dynaflash inline‑eight factory rated at 107 horsepower

Three-speed column-shifted manual transmission

Rear-hinged rear doors

Finished in beige over tan cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

Chrome-finished bumpers with overriders

Vented hood panels

Running boards

Hydraulic drum brakes

Independent front suspension and a live rear axle with coil springs

Body-color 16” steel wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings

Woodgrain interior trim with chrome-finished dashboard accents

Thee-spoke steering wheel

120-mph speedometer

Modifications

Amber driving lights

Servicing

The seller reports that service under current ownership included replacing the fuel pump and tank, as well as the water pump and battery

Known Imperfections

Braking system needs to be serviced prior to use

Broken grille slats

Delaminating glass

Imperfections in the finish

Corrosion on bumpers and engine components

Interior trim is damaged, and worn upholstery is patched

Steering wheel has a cracked rim and is missing horn rings

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1939 Buick Series 40 Special in October 2025.

Included Items

An assortment of spare parts

Additional Notes This 1939 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan was offered on Hagerty Marketplace March 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.