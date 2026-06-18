Description

The 1938 Pontiac Deluxe Six 2-Door Touring Sedan (Series 26, Model 2611) represented Pontiac’s successful push to bridge affordability and refinement during the late 1930s. Positioned between Chevrolet’s economy models and Oldsmobile’s higher-tier offerings, the Deluxe Six delivered smooth performance from its inline six-cylinder engine while emphasizing comfort and style.

Pontiac’s signature “Silver Streak” chrome hood bands, introduced a few years earlier, had by 1938 become a defining visual element, reinforcing the brand’s identity as modern and forward-looking. The Silver Streak name was also on steering wheel center caps and used in sales literature.

The '38 Series 26 lineup offered a variety of body styles, including practical sedans and stylish coupes. At a time when automotive design increasingly embraced streamlining, the Deluxe Six stood as a well-crafted, attainable car that combined contemporary design with dependable performance.

This ’38 Deluxe Six 2-Door Touring Sedan has been refinished in dark green with a brown interior and cloth upholstery. The car is powered by a 223ci inline-six engine mated to a 3-speed manual transmission. Additional features include running boards, an independent front suspension, hydraulic drum brakes, 16” steel wheels with Pontiac hubcaps, bench seats, and a banjo-style steering wheel.

This 1938 Pontiac Series 26 Deluxe Six is now offered with a clean Kentucky title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Streamlined Art Deco styling with fully rounded and pronounced fenders

Refinished in dark green

Brown interior and cloth upholstery

223ci inline-six engine

3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Split windshield and rear window

Chrome front bumper with arched center guard and vertical overriders

Fog lights

Running boards

Butterfly center-hinged hood

Dual horns

Mechanical fuel pump

Independent front suspension

Solid rear axle with leaf springs

Hydraulic drum brakes

16” steel wheels with Pontiac hubcaps

Banjo-style steering wheel with Silver Streak center cap and cloth cover

AM radio

Clock

Bench seating, front and rear

Servicing & Documentation

Goodyear tires

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Wheels and hubcaps are scuffed and rust speckled

Ownership History

The seller of this 1938 Pontiac Series 26 Deluxe Six titled it in June 2014 and has garaged it under his ownership.