Auction ended.

1938 Pontiac Deluxe Six "Silver Streak" Touring Sedan

Sold after for on 06/18/26
Result
1938 Pontiac Deluxe Six "Silver Streak" Touring Sedan
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Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6DA21244
Mileage indicated88,700 Miles TMU
LocationFort Thomas, Kentucky
Engine223ci Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
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Description

The 1938 Pontiac Deluxe Six 2-Door Touring Sedan (Series 26, Model 2611) represented Pontiac’s successful push to bridge affordability and refinement during the late 1930s. Positioned between Chevrolet’s economy models and Oldsmobile’s higher-tier offerings, the Deluxe Six delivered smooth performance from its inline six-cylinder engine while emphasizing comfort and style.

Pontiac’s signature “Silver Streak” chrome hood bands, introduced a few years earlier, had by 1938 become a defining visual element, reinforcing the brand’s identity as modern and forward-looking. The Silver Streak name was also on steering wheel center caps and used in sales literature.

The '38 Series 26 lineup offered a variety of body styles, including practical sedans and stylish coupes. At a time when automotive design increasingly embraced streamlining, the Deluxe Six stood as a well-crafted, attainable car that combined contemporary design with dependable performance.

This ’38 Deluxe Six 2-Door Touring Sedan has been refinished in dark green with a brown interior and cloth upholstery. The car is powered by a 223ci inline-six engine mated to a 3-speed manual transmission. Additional features include running boards, an independent front suspension, hydraulic drum brakes, 16” steel wheels with Pontiac hubcaps, bench seats, and a banjo-style steering wheel.

This 1938 Pontiac Series 26 Deluxe Six is now offered with a clean Kentucky title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Streamlined Art Deco styling with fully rounded and pronounced fenders

  • Refinished in dark green

  • Brown interior and cloth upholstery

  • 223ci inline-six engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Split windshield and rear window

  • Chrome front bumper with arched center guard and vertical overriders

  • Fog lights

  • Running boards

  • Butterfly center-hinged hood

  • Dual horns

  • Mechanical fuel pump

  • Independent front suspension

  • Solid rear axle with leaf springs

  • Hydraulic drum brakes

  • 16” steel wheels with Pontiac hubcaps

  • Banjo-style steering wheel with Silver Streak center cap and cloth cover

  • AM radio

  • Clock

  • Bench seating, front and rear

Servicing & Documentation

  • Goodyear tires

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Wheels and hubcaps are scuffed and rust speckled

Ownership History

The seller of this 1938 Pontiac Series 26 Deluxe Six titled it in June 2014 and has garaged it under his ownership.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1938 Pontiac Deluxe Six "Silver Streak" Touring Sedan

Sold after for
$12,840
Seller
rogerwagenlander_5qix
rogerwagenlander_5qix
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids11
Views4,702
Bids
PF_u0bsls' avatar
PF_u0bsls
Jun 18 at 5:40 PM
$7,750bid placed 
islandboy's avatar
islandboy
Jun 17 at 4:51 PM
$7,500bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jun 17 at 4:50 PM
$6,789bid placed 
islandboy's avatar
islandboy
Jun 17 at 12:30 PM
$6,500bid placed 
JB_Pontiac's avatar
JB_Pontiac
Jun 17 at 11:11 AM
$6,000bid placed 

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