Modified 350-Powered 1938 Plymouth Roadster Rat Rod
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Plymouth PT line emerged in the late 1930s as part of Chrysler’s effort to modernize affordable cars during the Great Depression. Introduced for 1937, “PT” stood for “Plymouth Touring,” and the line included sedans, coupes, convertibles, and light-duty trucks. PT cars were valued for their rugged affordability and simple construction, which later made them prime candidates for modification by hot rodders.
This rat rod features a chopped roadster-style cab, reportedly sourced from a 1938 Plymouth pickup, mounted to a fabricated chassis. The body is finished in gray with pinstripe flourishes and red “7” racing numbers.
The exposed engine bay displays a 350ci V8, which breathes through three double-barrel carburetors and fabricated headers. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission and a Ford rear end with a quick-change cover. Red 16” wire-spoke wheel wear whitewall tires, and stopping power is provided by disc brakes up front and drums out back.
The open cab features two low-back bucket seats upholstered in red and surrounded by a tubular cage. A polished four-spoke steering wheel fronts a gray-dial Classic Instruments gauge set, and a pressure gauge for the front air spring suspension is mounted below the dashboard.
This modified '38 Plymouth is now offered at no reserve with a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name that describes the vehicle as a "1938 Plymouth PT 50."
Highlights
Modified Plymouth body
350ci V8
Automatic transmission
Finished in gray
Red vinyl upholstery
Modifications
Exterior:
Chopped cab
Pinstripe flourishes
Red “7” racing numbers
Radiator surround with V8 emblem
16” wire-spoke wheels finished in red
Firestone whitewall tires
Interior:
Low-back bucket seats
Red lap belts
Tubular seat cage
Classic Instruments gauge set with gray dials
Polished four-spoke steering wheels
Engine:
Tri-power intake manifold with three double-barrel carburetors
Red finned valve covers
Fabricated headers linked to dual side-exit exhaust
Braking & Suspension:
Fabricated frame
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Ford rear end with quick-change cover
Front air springs
Transverse rear leaf spring
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that recent service included replacing the valve cover, oil pan, and transmission pan gaskets
Known Imperfections
Imperfections in the body and finish
Front-left wheel is bent
Ownership History
This modified Plymouth roadster was purchased by the seller in May 2026.
Additional Information
A non-original identification tag attached to the firewall is engraved with “8620418,” which corresponds to the VIN listed on the clean Indiana title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.