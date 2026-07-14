Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Plymouth PT line emerged in the late 1930s as part of Chrysler’s effort to modernize affordable cars during the Great Depression. Introduced for 1937, “PT” stood for “Plymouth Touring,” and the line included sedans, coupes, convertibles, and light-duty trucks. PT cars were valued for their rugged affordability and simple construction, which later made them prime candidates for modification by hot rodders.

This rat rod features a chopped roadster-style cab, reportedly sourced from a 1938 Plymouth pickup, mounted to a fabricated chassis. The body is finished in gray with pinstripe flourishes and red “7” racing numbers.

The exposed engine bay displays a 350ci V8, which breathes through three double-barrel carburetors and fabricated headers. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission and a Ford rear end with a quick-change cover. Red 16” wire-spoke wheel wear whitewall tires, and stopping power is provided by disc brakes up front and drums out back.

The open cab features two low-back bucket seats upholstered in red and surrounded by a tubular cage. A polished four-spoke steering wheel fronts a gray-dial Classic Instruments gauge set, and a pressure gauge for the front air spring suspension is mounted below the dashboard.

This modified '38 Plymouth is now offered at no reserve with a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name that describes the vehicle as a "1938 Plymouth PT 50."

Highlights

Modified Plymouth body

350ci V8

Automatic transmission

Finished in gray

Red vinyl upholstery

Modifications

Exterior: Chopped cab Pinstripe flourishes Red “7” racing numbers Radiator surround with V8 emblem 16” wire-spoke wheels finished in red Firestone whitewall tires

Interior: Low-back bucket seats Red lap belts Tubular seat cage Classic Instruments gauge set with gray dials Polished four-spoke steering wheels

Engine: Tri-power intake manifold with three double-barrel carburetors Red finned valve covers Fabricated headers linked to dual side-exit exhaust

Braking & Suspension: Fabricated frame Front disc and rear drum brakes Ford rear end with quick-change cover Front air springs Transverse rear leaf spring



Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that recent service included replacing the valve cover, oil pan, and transmission pan gaskets

Known Imperfections

Imperfections in the body and finish

Front-left wheel is bent

Ownership History

This modified Plymouth roadster was purchased by the seller in May 2026.

Additional Information