Auction ended.

Modified 350-Powered 1938 Plymouth Roadster Rat Rod

No reserve
Sold for on 07/14/26
Result
Modified 350-Powered 1938 Plymouth Roadster Rat Rod
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Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN8620418
Mileage indicated1 Miles TMU
LocationFishers, Indiana
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGray
Interior colorRed

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Video gallery

Modified 350-Powered 1938 Plymouth Roadster Rat Rod Cold Start
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Plymouth PT line emerged in the late 1930s as part of Chrysler’s effort to modernize affordable cars during the Great Depression. Introduced for 1937, “PT” stood for “Plymouth Touring,” and the line included sedans, coupes, convertibles, and light-duty trucks. PT cars were valued for their rugged affordability and simple construction, which later made them prime candidates for modification by hot rodders.

This rat rod features a chopped roadster-style cab, reportedly sourced from a 1938 Plymouth pickup, mounted to a fabricated chassis. The body is finished in gray with pinstripe flourishes and red “7” racing numbers.

The exposed engine bay displays a 350ci V8, which breathes through three double-barrel carburetors and fabricated headers. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission and a Ford rear end with a quick-change cover. Red 16” wire-spoke wheel wear whitewall tires, and stopping power is provided by disc brakes up front and drums out back.

The open cab features two low-back bucket seats upholstered in red and surrounded by a tubular cage. A polished four-spoke steering wheel fronts a gray-dial Classic Instruments gauge set, and a pressure gauge for the front air spring suspension is mounted below the dashboard.

This modified '38 Plymouth is now offered at no reserve with a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name that describes the vehicle as a "1938 Plymouth PT 50."

Highlights

  • Modified Plymouth body

  • 350ci V8

  • Automatic transmission

  • Finished in gray

  • Red vinyl upholstery

Modifications

  • Exterior:

    • Chopped cab

    • Pinstripe flourishes

    • Red “7” racing numbers

    • Radiator surround with V8 emblem

    • 16” wire-spoke wheels finished in red

    • Firestone whitewall tires

  • Interior:

    • Low-back bucket seats

    • Red lap belts

    • Tubular seat cage

    • Classic Instruments gauge set with gray dials

    • Polished four-spoke steering wheels

  • Engine:

    • Tri-power intake manifold with three double-barrel carburetors

    • Red finned valve covers

    • Fabricated headers linked to dual side-exit exhaust

  • Braking & Suspension:

    • Fabricated frame

    • Front disc and rear drum brakes

    • Ford rear end with quick-change cover

    • Front air springs

    • Transverse rear leaf spring

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller reports that recent service included replacing the valve cover, oil pan, and transmission pan gaskets

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections in the body and finish

  • Front-left wheel is bent

Ownership History

This modified Plymouth roadster was purchased by the seller in May 2026.

Additional Information

  • A non-original identification tag attached to the firewall is engraved with “8620418,” which corresponds to the VIN listed on the clean Indiana title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 350-Powered 1938 Plymouth Roadster Rat Rod · No reserve

Sold to
Scott-4q6ibwvs
Scott-4q6ibwvs
$10,165
Seller
jackman342
jackman342
EndedJul 14, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
Bids38
Views11,369

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