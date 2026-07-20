Auction ended.

1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pickup

Samuel L. Peters Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 07/20/26
Result
1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pickup
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (112)

Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 7:06 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJ52427
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine217.8ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorChrome Yellow
Interior colorBrown

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Video gallery

1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pick Up Road Test
Play
1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pick Up Walk Around
Play
1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pick Up Cold Start
Play
1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pick Up Running
Play
1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pick Up Headlight Operation
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

At a time when other pickups were workhorses, Studebaker imagined a car-based truck that could work hard and still look elegant.

“Studebaker Presents a New Kind of Vehicle: Coupe-Express,” the automaker's marketing boasted. The 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express burst onto American roads with style. It shared its chassis, running gear, doors, and rear fenders with the Dictator passenger car, then wrapped them in Art Deco design: flowing fenders, a slanted waterfall grille, and a graceful hood. A coupe-style cab felt closer to a sedan than a farm rig, with vent windows, dual wipers, sun visors, a rearview mirror, and even a dome light—luxuries unheard of in 1930s pickups. Out back was a double-walled, six-foot, 16-gauge all-steel box with a smooth, unbranded tailgate.

Power came from Studebaker’s dependable 217.8ci flathead six producing about 86 horsepower, backed by a three-speed Warner manual transmission and optional overdrive. Aimed at the half-ton market, the Coupe-Express was built only from 1937 to 1939, yet it proved a visionary trailblazer.

Finished in Chrome Yellow with a brown Italian Leather interior, this 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express received extensive refurbishment from approximately 2012 to 2013.

This 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with binders of refurbishment documents and photos, and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

  • Approximately 3,000 produced in 1937

  • 217.8ci L-head inline six-cylinder engine

  • Three-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Chrome Yellow with a Italian Leather interior

Factory Equipment

  • Rear-wheel drive with conventional leaf-spring rear suspension

  • Car-like ride compared to traditional pickups

  • Car-based pickup built on the Studebaker Dictator coupe platform

  • Integrated pickup bed with smooth, flowing lines

  • Art Deco styling with bullet-nose grille, teardrop headlights, and full fenders

  • Steel pickup bed

  • Passenger-car interior with dual sun visors and rear-view mirror

  • Dual windshield wipers

  • Painted steel dash with simple, elegant instrumentation

  • Single-adjustable cloth bench seat

  • The chassis number (J52427) decodes as:

    • J5 – J5 Coupe-Express series 1937

    • 2427 – Production serial number

Known Imperfections

  • All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

  • All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage.

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express Pick Up are presented in the gallery

  • Please see the attached imperfection report

  • Paint imperfections throughout

  • Paint shows scrapes, scuffs, and chips as seen in the photos

  • The speedometer is inoperable

  • The windshield wiper is inoperable

Ownership History

This 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express Pick Up is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

  • Restoration receipts

  • Restoration photos

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Restoration Receipts: 1937 Studebaker Coupe Express

Parts and Labor Receipts: 1937 Studebaker Coupe Express

Restoration Photos: 1937 Studebaker Coupe Express

Imperfection Report: 1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pickup

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
2029B02
2029B02
$43,603
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndedJul 20, 2026 at 7:06 PM UTC
Bids43
Views18,424

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

2029B02's avatar
2029B02
Jul 20 at 7:04 PM
$40,750bid placed 
TT_35y1ud's avatar
TT_35y1ud
Jul 20 at 7:03 PM
$40,500bid placed 
2029B02's avatar
2029B02
Jul 20 at 7:01 PM
$40,250bid placed 
TT_35y1ud's avatar
TT_35y1ud
Jul 20 at 7:00 PM
$39,800bid placed 
2029B02's avatar
2029B02
Jul 20 at 6:59 PM
$39,275bid placed 
TT_35y1ud's avatar
TT_35y1ud
Jul 20 at 6:58 PM
$38,800bid placed 
2029B02's avatar
2029B02
Jul 20 at 6:58 PM
$38,500bid placed 
TT_35y1ud's avatar
TT_35y1ud
Jul 20 at 6:57 PM
$37,250bid placed 
2029B02's avatar
2029B02
Jul 20 at 6:57 PM
$37,000bid placed 
TT_35y1ud's avatar
TT_35y1ud
Jul 20 at 6:57 PM
$35,800bid placed 
2029B02's avatar
2029B02
Jul 20 at 6:55 PM
$34,800bid placed 
TT_35y1ud's avatar
TT_35y1ud
Jul 20 at 6:52 PM
$33,800bid placed 
kenten66's avatar
kenten66
Jul 20 at 6:50 PM
$33,050bid placed 
TT_35y1ud's avatar
TT_35y1ud
Jul 20 at 6:15 PM
$32,800bid placed 
wcf574747's avatar
wcf574747
Jul 20 at 6:13 PM
$29,800bid placed 
TT_35y1ud's avatar
TT_35y1ud
Jul 20 at 6:11 PM
$28,800bid placed 
wcf574747's avatar
wcf574747
Jul 20 at 6:10 PM
$27,000bid placed 
kenten66's avatar
kenten66
Jul 20 at 2:59 PM
$26,000bid placed 
2029B02's avatar
2029B02
Jul 19 at 8:00 PM
$25,000bid placed 
MrAngus' avatar
MrAngus
Jul 19 at 6:06 PM
$24,000bid placed 
Marko105's avatar
Marko105
Jul 19 at 5:31 PM
$23,000bid placed 
kenten66's avatar
kenten66
Jul 19 at 1:51 PM
$22,500bid placed 
MrAngus' avatar
MrAngus
Jul 16 at 2:48 PM
$20,000bid placed 
kenten66's avatar
kenten66
Jul 15 at 3:51 PM
$15,000bid placed 
SS_f80ki4's avatar
SS_f80ki4
Jul 14 at 7:23 PM
$11,500bid placed 
SP_mrlwq2's avatar
SP_mrlwq2
Jul 14 at 1:35 PM
$11,000bid placed 
SS_f80ki4's avatar
SS_f80ki4
Jul 13 at 11:41 PM
$10,500bid placed 
GM_7rg7rb's avatar
GM_7rg7rb
Jul 13 at 11:17 PM
$9,750bid placed 
SS_f80ki4's avatar
SS_f80ki4
Jul 10 at 11:59 AM
$9,500bid placed 
64Vette's avatar
64Vette
Jul 9 at 1:03 PM
$8,750bid placed 
Mackman's avatar
Mackman
Jul 8 at 9:38 PM
$8,500bid placed 
lenmynarich_byzg's avatar
lenmynarich_byzg
Jul 8 at 2:37 PM
$8,000bid placed 
Fasstbusa's avatar
Fasstbusa
Jul 8 at 1:40 PM
$7,500bid placed 
AR_42iyet's avatar
AR_42iyet
Jul 7 at 7:50 PM
$5,000bid placed 
andrewandreadis_u2wg's avatar
andrewandreadis_u2wg
Jul 7 at 6:46 PM
$3,500bid placed 
MD_jb2r3w's avatar
MD_jb2r3w
Jul 7 at 9:22 AM
$2,500bid placed 
smokeygt's avatar
smokeygt
Jul 7 at 2:56 AM
$2,000bid placed 
MD_jb2r3w's avatar
MD_jb2r3w
Jul 7 at 12:01 AM
$1,600bid placed 
WY_2053's avatar
WY_2053
Jul 6 at 11:54 PM
$1,500bid placed 
hydrik's avatar
hydrik
Jul 6 at 7:15 PM
$600bid placed 
Rado52's avatar
Rado52
Jul 6 at 4:57 PM
$500bid placed 
RonaldROZANKOWSKI_hcx1's avatar
RonaldROZANKOWSKI_hcx1
Jul 6 at 4:24 PM
$200bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Jul 6 at 4:20 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026