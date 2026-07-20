Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

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At a time when other pickups were workhorses, Studebaker imagined a car-based truck that could work hard and still look elegant.

“Studebaker Presents a New Kind of Vehicle: Coupe-Express,” the automaker's marketing boasted. The 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express burst onto American roads with style. It shared its chassis, running gear, doors, and rear fenders with the Dictator passenger car, then wrapped them in Art Deco design: flowing fenders, a slanted waterfall grille, and a graceful hood. A coupe-style cab felt closer to a sedan than a farm rig, with vent windows, dual wipers, sun visors, a rearview mirror, and even a dome light—luxuries unheard of in 1930s pickups. Out back was a double-walled, six-foot, 16-gauge all-steel box with a smooth, unbranded tailgate.

Power came from Studebaker’s dependable 217.8ci flathead six producing about 86 horsepower, backed by a three-speed Warner manual transmission and optional overdrive. Aimed at the half-ton market, the Coupe-Express was built only from 1937 to 1939, yet it proved a visionary trailblazer.

Finished in Chrome Yellow with a brown Italian Leather interior, this 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express received extensive refurbishment from approximately 2012 to 2013.

This 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with binders of refurbishment documents and photos, and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

Approximately 3,000 produced in 1937

217.8ci L-head inline six-cylinder engine

Three-speed manual transmission

Finished in Chrome Yellow with a Italian Leather interior

Factory Equipment

Rear-wheel drive with conventional leaf-spring rear suspension

Car-like ride compared to traditional pickups

Car-based pickup built on the Studebaker Dictator coupe platform

Integrated pickup bed with smooth, flowing lines

Art Deco styling with bullet-nose grille, teardrop headlights, and full fenders

Steel pickup bed

Passenger-car interior with dual sun visors and rear-view mirror

Dual windshield wipers

Painted steel dash with simple, elegant instrumentation

Single-adjustable cloth bench seat

The chassis number (J52427) decodes as: J5 – J5 Coupe-Express series 1937 2427 – Production serial number



Known Imperfections

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage.

Images detailing the condition of the 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express Pick Up are presented in the gallery

Please see the attached imperfection report

Paint imperfections throughout

Paint shows scrapes, scuffs, and chips as seen in the photos

The speedometer is inoperable

The windshield wiper is inoperable

Ownership History

This 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express Pick Up is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

Restoration receipts

Restoration photos

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com