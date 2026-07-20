Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

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“See it! Try it! Any owner, any driver, of the Coupe-Express will be proud of it... as Studebaker is!”

Studebaker pursued a clear but ambitious idea: combining the comfort, style, and refinement of a coupe with the everyday usefulness of a pickup truck. Introduced for 1937–1939, the Coupe‑Express accomplished this by sharing its front sheetmetal, frame, and mechanical components with the Dictator coupe, while adding a purpose‑built cab‑back panel and pickup bed. The result was a true work‑and‑pleasure vehicle, unlike anything else on the market. Inside, owners found surprising comforts for the era, including a cloth‑trimmed seat, headliner, upholstered door panels, and an adjustable seatback—features seldom seen in conventional pickups of the late 1930s.

Power came from Studebaker’s dependable flathead six, producing 86 horsepower and paired with a Warner three‑speed manual transmission. Even Studebaker’s pioneering “Hill Holder” was an option. All this mechanical practicality was wrapped in flowing Art Deco lines.

Finished in beige with a vinyl interior, this Coupe-Express is an older restoration.

This 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express Pick Up is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

Approximately 3,000 produced in 1937

217.8ci L-head inline six-cylinder engine rated at 86 hp

Three-speed manual transmission

Optional heater and AM radio

Fog lights

Factory Equipment

Car-based pickup built on the Studebaker Dictator coupe platform

Integrated pickup bed with smooth, flowing lines

Art Deco styling with bullet-nose grille, teardrop headlights, and full fenders

Advanced all-steel pickup bed

Passenger-car interior with dual sun visors and rear-view mirror

Dual windshield wipers

Painted steel dash with simple, elegant instrumentation

Single-adjustable vinyl bench seat

Servicing & Documentation

May-June 2026: Repair fuel tank and carburetor, prepare for sale

Known Imperfections

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven years in a climate-controlled facility.

All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage.

Images detailing the condition of the 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express Pick Up are presented in the gallery

Paint shows scrapes, scuffs, and chips as seen in the photos

Clock is inoperable

Missing center cap on steering wheel

Ownership History

This 1937 Studebaker Coupe-Express Pick Up is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

Additional Information

An reproduction serial number plate stamped with "YS99529" is included with the sale, but is not affixed to the vehicle.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com