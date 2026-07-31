LS3-Powered 1937 Hudson Terraplane
Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
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Description
The Hudson Terraplane was one of the more performance-oriented American automobiles of the 1930s, built on a lighter platform than Hudson's full-size cars and earning a reputation for speed that made it a serious competitor in early stock car and hillclimb events. The Super Terraplane was at the top of the Terraplane lineup, carrying Hudson's distinctive stepped-back greenhouse and sweeping fender lines that placed it among the more stylish American designs of the prewar era.
This 1937 Hudson Terraplane has been comprehensively rebuilt on an Art Morrison chassis fitted with triangulated four-bar rear suspension and JRI valved coilovers at all four corners, with rack-and-pinion steering and a Ford 9-inch rear end.
Power comes from a GM LS3 6.2-liter V8 backed by a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. Braking is handled by 11-inch Wilwood disc brakes front and rear with Wilwood Pro Spindles. The stock running boards were refurbished by Kris Arneson at Running Board Rubber Company in Canada, and the stock steering wheel was refinished by Pat and Sam Sawfield at Pearlcraft Steering Wheels in Australia — two period-correct details preserved above modern underpinnings.
The car is finished in metallic blue over tan upholstery and rides on 15-inch Hot Rod wire wheels wearing BFGoodrich whitewall tires.
This 1937 Hudson Terraplane is offered with refurbishment photos, a show placard, an owner’s manual, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in metallic blue over tan upholstery
6.2L LS3 V8 engine and 4L60E autoamtic transmission
Custom Art Morrison chassis and suspension
11-inch Wilwood disc brakes front and rear
Rack-and-pinion steering
Air conditioning system by Vintage Air
Custom sound system
Equipment
Engine & Drivetrain:
6.2L LS3 V8 engine
4L60E four-speed automatic transmission
Ford 9-inch rear end
Rack-and-pinion steering
Chassis & Suspension:
Art Morrison chassis
Triangulated four-bar rear suspension
JRI valved coilovers, front and rear
11-inch Wilwood disc brakes, front and rear
Wilwood Pro Spindles
Exterior:
Metallic blue paint
15-inch Hot Rod wire wheels
BFGoodrich whitewall tires
Refurbished running boards
Interior & Audio:
Tan upholstery
Classic Instruments cluster
Sound deadening throughout
Air conditioning by Vintage Air
Refurbished steering wheel
JVC head unit
Kicker 10-inch subwoofer
Four Rockford Fosgate 6x9 speakers
Three Rockford Fosgate amplifiers
Servicing
Refurbished under current ownership
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Windshield wipers are inoperative
Included Items
Refurbishment photos
Show placard
Owner's manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.