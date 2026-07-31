Description

The Hudson Terraplane was one of the more performance-oriented American automobiles of the 1930s, built on a lighter platform than Hudson's full-size cars and earning a reputation for speed that made it a serious competitor in early stock car and hillclimb events. The Super Terraplane was at the top of the Terraplane lineup, carrying Hudson's distinctive stepped-back greenhouse and sweeping fender lines that placed it among the more stylish American designs of the prewar era.

This 1937 Hudson Terraplane has been comprehensively rebuilt on an Art Morrison chassis fitted with triangulated four-bar rear suspension and JRI valved coilovers at all four corners, with rack-and-pinion steering and a Ford 9-inch rear end.

Power comes from a GM LS3 6.2-liter V8 backed by a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. Braking is handled by 11-inch Wilwood disc brakes front and rear with Wilwood Pro Spindles. The stock running boards were refurbished by Kris Arneson at Running Board Rubber Company in Canada, and the stock steering wheel was refinished by Pat and Sam Sawfield at Pearlcraft Steering Wheels in Australia — two period-correct details preserved above modern underpinnings.

The car is finished in metallic blue over tan upholstery and rides on 15-inch Hot Rod wire wheels wearing BFGoodrich whitewall tires.

This 1937 Hudson Terraplane is offered with refurbishment photos, a show placard, an owner’s manual, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in metallic blue over tan upholstery

6.2L LS3 V8 engine and 4L60E autoamtic transmission

Custom Art Morrison chassis and suspension

11-inch Wilwood disc brakes front and rear

Rack-and-pinion steering

Air conditioning system by Vintage Air

Custom sound system

Equipment

Engine & Drivetrain:

6.2L LS3 V8 engine

4L60E four-speed automatic transmission

Ford 9-inch rear end

Rack-and-pinion steering

Chassis & Suspension:

Art Morrison chassis

Triangulated four-bar rear suspension

JRI valved coilovers, front and rear

11-inch Wilwood disc brakes, front and rear

Wilwood Pro Spindles

Exterior:

Metallic blue paint

15-inch Hot Rod wire wheels

BFGoodrich whitewall tires

Refurbished running boards

Interior & Audio:

Tan upholstery

Classic Instruments cluster

Sound deadening throughout

Air conditioning by Vintage Air

Refurbished steering wheel

JVC head unit

Kicker 10-inch subwoofer

Four Rockford Fosgate 6x9 speakers

Three Rockford Fosgate amplifiers

Servicing

Refurbished under current ownership

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Windshield wipers are inoperative

Included Items