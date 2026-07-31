Auction ended.

LS3-Powered 1937 Hudson Terraplane

Sold after for on 07/31/26
Result
LS3-Powered 1937 Hudson Terraplane
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (180)

Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN7210281
Mileage indicated1,300 Miles TMU
LocationSugar Land, Texas
Engine6.2L LS3 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMetallic Blue
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1937 Hudson Super Terraplane-Walk Around
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1937 Hudson Super Terraplane-Interior
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1937 Hudson Super Terraplane-Startup
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1937 Hudson Super Terraplane-Engine
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1937 Hudson Super Terraplane-Start Up and Driving
Play

Description

The Hudson Terraplane was one of the more performance-oriented American automobiles of the 1930s, built on a lighter platform than Hudson's full-size cars and earning a reputation for speed that made it a serious competitor in early stock car and hillclimb events. The Super Terraplane was at the top of the Terraplane lineup, carrying Hudson's distinctive stepped-back greenhouse and sweeping fender lines that placed it among the more stylish American designs of the prewar era.

This 1937 Hudson Terraplane has been comprehensively rebuilt on an Art Morrison chassis fitted with triangulated four-bar rear suspension and JRI valved coilovers at all four corners, with rack-and-pinion steering and a Ford 9-inch rear end.

Power comes from a GM LS3 6.2-liter V8 backed by a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. Braking is handled by 11-inch Wilwood disc brakes front and rear with Wilwood Pro Spindles. The stock running boards were refurbished by Kris Arneson at Running Board Rubber Company in Canada, and the stock steering wheel was refinished by Pat and Sam Sawfield at Pearlcraft Steering Wheels in Australia — two period-correct details preserved above modern underpinnings.

The car is finished in metallic blue over tan upholstery and rides on 15-inch Hot Rod wire wheels wearing BFGoodrich whitewall tires.

This 1937 Hudson Terraplane is offered with refurbishment photos, a show placard, an owner’s manual, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in metallic blue over tan upholstery

  • 6.2L LS3 V8 engine and 4L60E autoamtic transmission

  • Custom Art Morrison chassis and suspension

  • 11-inch Wilwood disc brakes front and rear

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Air conditioning system by Vintage Air

  • Custom sound system

Equipment

Engine & Drivetrain:

  • 6.2L LS3 V8 engine

  • 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission

  • Ford 9-inch rear end

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

Chassis & Suspension:

  • Art Morrison chassis

  • Triangulated four-bar rear suspension

  • JRI valved coilovers, front and rear

  • 11-inch Wilwood disc brakes, front and rear

  • Wilwood Pro Spindles

Exterior:

  • Metallic blue paint

  • 15-inch Hot Rod wire wheels

  • BFGoodrich whitewall tires

  • Refurbished running boards

Interior & Audio:

  • Tan upholstery

  • Classic Instruments cluster

  • Sound deadening throughout

  • Air conditioning by Vintage Air

  • Refurbished steering wheel

  • JVC head unit

  • Kicker 10-inch subwoofer

  • Four Rockford Fosgate 6x9 speakers

  • Three Rockford Fosgate amplifiers

Servicing

  • Refurbished under current ownership

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Windshield wipers are inoperative

Included Items

  • Refurbishment photos

  • Show placard

  • Owner's manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

LS3-Powered 1937 Hudson Terraplane

Sold after for
$52,000
Seller
NorS7070
NorS7070
EndedJul 31, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
Bids31
Views11,428

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